From my recollections, I don't recall the animosity & vitriol actually starting until many years after the Heysel tragedy. They won the league in 1985, & then again 2 years later in 1987. There was very little nastiness or name calling from the bluenoses at the time as they were happy little bunnies because they were winning big trophies, & most supporters, Evertonians included, accepted that the ban was implemented because of football violence becoming endemic in the English game. It wasn't just a 'Liverpool thing'. However, with the passing of time, Everton's fall from grace became a gradual process, thus unearthing this false narrative that Liverpool Football Club, & its supporters, were to blame for their demise. Like we were the ones who spent millions of pounds on crap players, & we were responsible for them employing managers who weren't up to the job. This delusion has been passed down now through the generations, which has effectively indoctrinated thousands of fans into believing their woes were the evil, insidious, birth-child born in Anfield. They're a lost cause now who are just learning - when it's probably too late - that their destiny has always been in the hands of those in power at Goodison. Except that those same people in charge have been happy to hide behind the real truth, as it makes their lives a little bit easier if they can fool others into thinking that their long-standing problems, & decline, are not a lot closer to home than they'd every dare to admit.



My experience is similar to yours. I don't recall any resentment over Heysel until the 90s. Everyone around at the time knew full well that the ban came in for numerous reasons, not just because of Liverpool.It was cumulative. Football and wider society had become sick to the stomach of organised thuggery right across the UK. It was a pervasive, relentless problem the game seemed unable to eradicate. A problem for clubs, and a major problem with the England team following. Heysel was the horrible, horrific final straw. If it had been specifically a Liverpool problem then only Liverpool would have been banned. Problem was, the issue was national. Those around at the time knew this full well. Its just revisionism and/or pure ignorance that now sees Bitters banging on about the human tragedy of Heysel as though it was their own tragedy and the reason for their decline.I first noticed their scapegoating in the 90s, and it coincided exactly with the time when it finally dawned on them that the most successful period in their entire history had come and gone. They realised that they'd blew it by resting on their laurels and become complacent. It must have been tough realizing that your most successful period in your history was little more than a blip in otherwise wall-to-wall Liverpool domination. Their time came, but they got complacent. They thought they'd made it, and that was that. They stood still. Problem there is, if you stand still in football, you go backwards.That was a pivotal time for them. Do they take personal responsibility, or do they look to blame others and deflect instead? Well, we all know what their choice was. The cowardly, gutless choice. it was that very choice that gave birth to the Everton we know today. The spineless, whinging, scapegoating, bitter Everton that revels in its own sense of victimhood. They've not taken an ounce of personal responsibility for any of their dreadful mistakes and failures since. Everything has to be someone else's fault. This has led to this horrible malaise their club is now drowning in. Problem for them is, this gutless malaise and scapegoating is now firmly engrained into their cultural DNA. Shifting it will be extremely difficult now. They are in a trap of their own making.