Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 592015 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 12:26:40 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:17:18 am
I heard the same!  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Yes it defo happens
YNWA

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 12:29:48 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm
Give it Dunc until the end of the season.

Whats that in Latin?

Needs to go on their badge
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 12:38:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:10 am

It must make you want to play for that crowd eh,


Dickheads. They do not get it at all
Check out the redshite steward's looking after the poor darlings
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 12:51:18 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:29:48 am
Whats that in Latin?

Needs to go on their badge

Da it Dunc usque ad finem temporum.

:lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 01:11:09 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
But Lampard was the peoples choice. Anyone else and they would be protesting outside the grounds till they are heard.

However, you would hardly hear Everton fans blaming themselves for causing this mess. They blame Rafa and their board for being clueless but in actual fact, it was them all along.

The fans and the board are to blame. The board for being so utterly spineless in letting the lunatic fringe bully them into appointing Lampard, and the fans for demanding Lampard in the first place.

The board and the fans deserve each other. The club deserve relegation.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 01:13:42 am »
They are not compact, they don't press as a team, they don't understand what Lampard wants and the defenders are absolutely shite. The goalie likes to launch it into touch or straight back to the other team and he's also shite considering he is the established England number 1. They are relying on Gray, Richarlison or Gordon to score a belter against the run of play or one of the latter two getting a free kick or pen after a dive.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 01:33:29 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm
haha  they only take me minutes. Im not spending all fucking day doin cartoons mate. Ive got shit to do ;D ;)

Bullshit. :lickin
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 01:35:49 am »
Some of their fans seem to think none of this chaos and ineptitude on and off the pitch will affect their new stadium as it's all ringfenced etc etc. Reality is Uzzy has gone, Moshy wants out, they need to spend hundreds of millions to get their team to where they want to be, they will need yet another new manager very soon and the stadium project is about 0.001% completed so far. Plenty of scope for this project to collapse - even if they stay up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 01:39:00 am »
If they go down, they'll latch on to the myth that Rafa pushing James and Digne out was the reason why. Completely forgetting that they started off the season well despite not giving their manager any real transfer budget and letting Richarlison play in the Copa America and the Olympics.

As well overlooking that James was injury-prone and completely unreliable (lest we forget he binned off the end of last season to go back to Colombia to supposedly prepare for Copa America - but ending up at his kid's birthday - and the national team sent him packing) and one of the supposed best LBs in Europe ended up at *check notes* Aston Villa.

The real rot began in 2016/17. They selected Bramley-Moore that season and began the reckless path of blowing a once in decade rebuild opportunity when they sold the family silver (Stones, Lukaku and Barkley) over the course of two summers and replaced them with shite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 02:15:20 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 02:56:25 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:55:23 pm
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1503047553130053638?s=20&t=yISQ3aA4aYSKgAGFAGLDGQ

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

If you saw the footage of the players at the end and they were looking towards that and thinking holy cow I think I'll just slink off down the tunnel  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 06:11:57 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:15:20 am
Loudest they were all game.
Well they've got nothing else to sing about. Can't wait to play them in a couple of weeks, they might implode into blue fewms.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 06:17:12 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  9, 2022, 03:51:57 pm
Hopefully Coady scores against these on the weekend.

Prophetic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 07:17:08 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:11:57 am
Well they've got nothing else to sing about. Can't wait to play them in a couple of weeks, they might implode into blue fewms.

I am more concerned that they will injure our players especially with the dumb and useless referees we have.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 07:38:26 am »
I know I'm probably gonna get some pelters for this on GOT but I've got to say it!

I reckon we might get a red in the Merseyside XI for the Derby this year!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 07:50:39 am »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 01:35:49 am
the stadium project is about 0.001% completed so far. Plenty of scope for this project to collapse - even if they stay up.

There was never going to be any new stadium. Even with Usmanov involved, this was always a complete red herring
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:32:35 pm
Yeah that isn't too far fetched. Their fans were calling for their player to start taking out the Wolves players once they started getting beat.

Ive noticed for a long time that angry gerrin there mood when they feel the players are not trying to hurt the opposition with skill so just want to see players hurt.
Its almost gladiatorial lust for blood. And when one of their thugs does catch a player they seem to hate the injured player even more.

The youre not fit to wear the shirt chant at the end yesterday was full of anger because they felt the team hadnt shown enough fight i.e. Coady was still in possession of both legs.

Imagine trying to play for nutters like that.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 08:21:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:01:26 pm
May as well dump the coffin at BMD if they go down. That'll be just as doomed.

You are on to something there, Red.

Bury it in the sand but like a time capsule.
What to put in it though
Right lads off we go
Ill start.

An MP3 player with a copy of that awful here we go song they re-recorded last year.
The Were fucking Rich banner.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 08:23:13 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:15:10 am
Ive noticed for a long time that angry gerrin there mood when they feel the players are not trying to hurt the opposition with skill so just want to see players hurt.
Its almost gladiatorial lust for blood. And when one of their thugs does catch a player they seem to hate the injured player even more.

The youre not fit to wear the shirt chant at the end yesterday was full of anger because they felt the team hadnt shown enough fight i.e. Coady was still in possession of both legs.

Imagine trying to play for nutters like that.
Its what they think passion is. They are completely lost as a club, a team, a fan base, everything. They are done.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11379 on: Today at 08:34:20 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:50:39 am
There was never going to be any new stadium. Even with Usmanov involved, this was always a complete red herring

There had to be a new stadium for them to progress.
The problem was Uncle Joe and Bungalow Bill convinced themselves and then Moshi that BMD was doable.
If they had gone for the Croxteth site, I reckon they would be playing there now.
But the desire to be the No1 in the city blinded them and let to disastrous decisions about the ground and the playing side. They went for the instant success approach, spending on a lot of decent players but with no actual playing style or dare I say philosophy.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11380 on: Today at 08:37:58 am »
This is getting into Gary Neville at Valencia territory now ...

Frank Lampard has now lost 83% of his Everton games, which is now the worst managerial record in all of world footballs top leagues.

https://twitter.com/JailedGed/status/1503039292427452423
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11381 on: Today at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:03:08 pm
Is it my ears or is there a kid right at the end shouting "what a boring game"?

Yes he does, not quite old enough to be that bitter yet, bless him! I'm sure he'll get there in the end.
 ;D

It's the 'Shithouses' shout that cracked me up, obviously the plural of 'Shithouse'. This is the Oxford dictionary description:-

Shithouse
noun - VULGAR SLANG
plural noun: shithouses
a toilet.
an extremely unpleasant place.

Now that is some truly inspirational support from the fans. Wouldn't you just love to play for them?
 :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11382 on: Today at 08:44:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:21:20 am
You are on to something there, Red.

Bury it in the sand but like a time capsule.
What to put in it though
Right lads off we go
Ill start.

An MP3 player with a copy of that awful here we go song they re-recorded last year.
The Were fucking Rich banner.

Someone should photoshop that banner to say " We were fucking Rich".

They were like a lottery winner who couldn't handle the money and binged themselves into a drug and alcohol fuelled depression.

If they go down, it will be the most deserving relegation ever. Plenty have teams have been unlucky; others simply lacked quality. Few, if any, have literally spent their way into such a colossal shithole of trouble - certainly not with the levels of snide, distasteful hubris of that lot.

My only concern now is them trying to end our players' season, but I don't think their players have the stomach even for that now. They're already beaten.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11383 on: Today at 08:49:38 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:37:58 am
This is getting into Gary Neville at Valencia territory now ...

Frank Lampard has now lost 83% of his Everton games, which is now the worst managerial record in all of world footballs top leagues.

https://twitter.com/JailedGed/status/1503039292427452423

They will blame Rafa only. Lampard shouted at Klopp once you know.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11384 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:21:20 am
You are on to something there, Red.

Bury it in the sand but like a time capsule.
What to put in it though
Right lads off we go
Ill start.

An MP3 player with a copy of that awful here we go song they re-recorded last year.
The Were fucking Rich banner.



This fella

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11385 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
I'd love to see them get relegated. Yet if they survive they are stuck with a squad stinking of overpriced terrible players.

It's a win win.

Relegation could be a blessing for them long term. They need to start again.


The new stadium was going to be a disaster anyway.


9 points since September though. It's a good job Rafa gave them a chance of staying up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11386 on: Today at 08:58:25 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:38 am
They will blame Rafa only. Lampard shouted at Klopp once you know.

He likes shouting. The US tourists he abused the day after 9/11 can vouch for that.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11387 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 08:37:58 am
This is getting into Gary Neville at Valencia territory now ...

Frank Lampard has now lost 83% of his Everton games, which is now the worst managerial record in all of world footballs top leagues.

https://twitter.com/JailedGed/status/1503039292427452423

New manager bounce............ :o
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11388 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11389 on: Today at 09:05:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:29:48 am
Whats that in Latin?

Needs to go on their badge
Satis Esse Cacas
