If they go down, they'll latch on to the myth that Rafa pushing James and Digne out was the reason why. Completely forgetting that they started off the season well despite not giving their manager any real transfer budget and letting Richarlison play in the Copa America and the Olympics.



As well overlooking that James was injury-prone and completely unreliable (lest we forget he binned off the end of last season to go back to Colombia to supposedly prepare for Copa America - but ending up at his kid's birthday - and the national team sent him packing) and one of the supposed best LBs in Europe ended up at *check notes* Aston Villa.



The real rot began in 2016/17. They selected Bramley-Moore that season and began the reckless path of blowing a once in decade rebuild opportunity when they sold the family silver (Stones, Lukaku and Barkley) over the course of two summers and replaced them with shite

