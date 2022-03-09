Here's another point to consider. Under FFP rules they get a 3 year period of grace to get out of debt. This makes sense since a firm's borrowing and spending is rarely contained to a 12 month period. But Everton's exceeding of FFP has been happening for the past 3 years.



They made a loss of £112m in 2019

They made a loss of £140m in 2020

They are expected to make a loss of approx £100m+ in 2021



Which means the next round of FFP will be as bad, as there has been almost no attempt to reign in the losses and the period will just roll forward a year. So, even if they do avoid relegation, they will have the same shit team, the same shit manager, a possible embargo on transfers and an absolute need to cut losses or face worse penalties next season. So, a fire sale of assets (who can they sell? Pickford and Richarlison is about it, maybe Gordon) and limited means to replace them.



Even if they manage to jiggerypokery there way out of exceeding FFP limits this season (by pleading Covid costs), they will still need to make massive savings or risk repeating the same scenario next season.



I still don't think a lot of Everton fans have grasped how precarious their situation is. Their lack of financial concern about their club is now on display. For years on here people have been pointing at the shit show of financial arseholery that was happening, but Everton fans chose to ignore it. They even ostracised one of their own for pointing out the obvious. Even now they are only focussed on relegation. On GOT there isn't a single topic on their finances that I can see. Fact is, if they go down this year or next year, they will likely rocket to the bottom of the championship ansd straight into League 1. Why? Because they have a heap of elderly, expensive shit on their books and an absolute need to make a £100m in cuts. Their squad which is pretty smal anyway, will be decimated.