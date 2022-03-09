« previous next »
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11240 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:14:32 pm
Bamford started today, bit rusty apparently but to be expected. If they can become a bit tighter at the back with the new manager and get Bamford firing for the final games they have a clear route to survival.

Phillips is key as well, got him and Cooper to come back. Got to tighten up defensively as even Norwich should have had a few today.

They go to Wolves next Friday where you wouldn't back them. After that though they've got the international break and then 8 games.

Everton have the advantage of having 11 games left after the break but then that's midweek games they've got to fit in and potentially a cup semi final which would move another game. Leeds and Watford will be playing one game a week.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline masher

  hippie at heart
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 07:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:38:19 pm
Hope they aren't playing those Leicester games around European ties, Rodgers pretty much wrote the game off today.

I dont know, I thought Leicester played ok today. Arsenal are a far better team than them. Point being I wont be putting any money on Everton getting 3 points from any of their remaining fixtures. On current form and performances they are the joint worst team along with Norwich.
Offline royhendo

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11242 on: Today at 07:24:56 pm »
Just had a look at their fixtures. Bloody hell.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Offline lfc_col

  And Could He Play!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11243 on: Today at 07:26:36 pm »
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11244 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:24:56 pm
Just had a look at their fixtures. Bloody hell.

They've taken points off Arsenal, Spurs, Man United and Chelsea this season though, albeit under Rafa. Everton are a real game raising team (as against City).

Lampard set them up to get hammered at Spurs with embarrassingly naive tactics. They should have got something against City though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online [new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11245 on: Today at 07:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:33 pm
They've taken points off Arsenal, Spurs, Man United and Chelsea this season though, albeit under Rafa. Everton are a real game raising team (as against City).

Lampard set them up to get hammered at Spurs with embarrassingly naive tactics. They should have got something against City though.

But they also had a bit more hope then, they look devoid of that now
Online DelTrotter

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11246 on: Today at 07:30:05 pm »
Frustrating our Watford game isn't a bit later in the season when the title picture might be more clear.

These having a dreadful, unmotivated Leicester side twice is a bonus for them, though not much of a bonus when you can't beat anyone I suppose. My one hope was Burnley but after today and with some kind home fixtures to come Watford will fancy this.
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11247 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote
We could easily finish 20th this season. Let that sink in.
:lmao

Its funny because its true!
Online Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11248 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 07:29:34 pm
But they also had a bit more hope then, they look devoid of that now

Hopefully Lampard's naivety continues to cost them as well.

In reality Rafa had a mare there, but he was still excellent at setting them up solid for the big teams and getting results (with the exception of our game there).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thegoodfella

  makes reindeer pizza
  ...siempre es posible
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11249 on: Today at 07:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:28:21 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uK6aPLCom6s

No one running on the pitch yet? Bunch of wankers.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:39:28 pm
They'll be fine.

Too many clubs worse and they have three games in hand.

Yea, not down until mathematically down. I think these will just about survive, on GD maybe.
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11250 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:31:55 pm
Hopefully Lampard's naivety continues to cost them as well.

In reality Rafa had a mare there, but he was still excellent at setting them up solid for the big teams and getting results (with the exception of our game there).
Lampard has brought in a new more expansive style of play the antithesis of what any manager going onto a bottom 3 scrap does.
Its quite remarkable how stupid it was to sign him.
Still think they stay up mind, but Im starting ge a bit worried for them ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11251 on: Today at 07:38:07 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 07:26:36 pm
:o ;D
https://twitter.com/BlueAce1878/status/1502893263229009929
fucking hell, that's a grown man pretending to be Ric Flair presumably
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11252 on: Today at 07:40:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:36:37 pm
Lampard has brought in a new more expansive style of play the antithesis of what any manager going onto a bottom 3 scrap does.
Its quite remarkable how stupid it was to sign him.
Still think they stay up mind, but Im starting ge a bit worried for them ;D
they are in big trouble, they will have two games a week pretty much until the end of the season after the international break, a horrendous set of fixtures, they probably need 9 points to stay up, they might get that but I won't be putting any money on them doing that
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Boston always unofficial

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11253 on: Today at 07:41:05 pm »
Offline Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Allez Allez Allez
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11254 on: Today at 07:41:55 pm »
Ideally they could do with losing the FA QF next week's, they don't need the distraction
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter.
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11255 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:40:57 pm
they are in big trouble, they will have two games a week pretty much until the end of the season after the international break, a horrendous set of fixtures, they probably need 9 points to stay up, they might get that but I won't be putting any money on them doing that
Online Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11256 on: Today at 07:54:55 pm »
Remember the good old days of:



Pereira is probably thinking what a lucky escape he has had
Online gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11257 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:38:07 pm
fucking hell, that's a grown man pretending to be Ric Flair presumably
And he still comes across as one of the sensible ones.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11258 on: Today at 07:57:52 pm »
No problem with Astro, seems a decent sort
Offline rob

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11259 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
Their next scheduled 5 games are Newcastle (H) West Ham (A), Mancs (H) Us (A) and Chelsea (H). They are getting nothing from those 5.

Burnley (A) they'll beat, they will win one of the two Leicester games too. Watford (A) will be tough, 5 live said they are working hard for each other today, so can see them losing there, Palace (H) they will lose, Brentford (H) I reckon they'll draw and Arsenal will beat them last day.

Personally I can see them getting 7 pts from their last 11 games.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11260 on: Today at 08:02:19 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:08:58 pm
Rafa is trending on Twitter and surprise, surprise they are mainly blaming him for the mess they are in because he sold Digne and James. One piece of shit says Rafa has blood on his hands, I fucking despair for the human race.

Rafa did his best to save that shower of shite from their inevitable decline. Fortunately, they are beyond help ...
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11261 on: Today at 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:58:24 pm
Their next scheduled 5 games are Newcastle (H) West Ham (A), Mancs (H) Us (A) and Chelsea (H). They are getting nothing from those 5.

Burnley (A) they'll beat, they will win one of the two Leicester games too. Watford (A) will be tough, 5 live said they are working hard for each other today, so can see them losing there, Palace (H) they will lose, Brentford (H) I reckon they'll draw and Arsenal will beat them last day.

Personally I can see them getting 7 pts from their last 11 games.

Highly unlikely ...
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11262 on: Today at 08:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:04:48 pm
Ive seen a few comments on social media that going down might be better for them long term cultural reset, move on the dross, promote more youth etc.

The thing is that's the model they should have had for years, but they look across the park and the inferiority complex kicks in
Online oldfordie

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11263 on: Today at 08:07:45 pm »
The signs look ominous for Everton. watching todays game I saw players with no fight or determination to win the ball. loose ball after loose ball going to Wolves. ive never seen them as weak as they were today. you don't stay up with a attitude like that. only hope they have is the games in hand.
Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11264 on: Today at 08:08:12 pm »
Here's another point to consider. Under FFP rules they get a 3 year period of grace to get out of debt. This makes sense since a firm's borrowing and spending is rarely contained to a 12 month period. But Everton's exceeding of FFP has been happening for the past 3 years.

They made a loss of £112m in 2019
They made a loss of £140m in 2020
They are expected to make a loss of approx £100m+ in 2021

Which means the next round of FFP will be as bad, as there has been almost no attempt to reign in the losses and the period will just roll forward a year. So, even if they do avoid relegation, they will have the same shit team, the same shit manager, a possible embargo on transfers and an absolute need to cut losses or face worse penalties next season. So, a fire sale of assets (who can they sell? Pickford and Richarlison is about it, maybe Gordon) and limited means to replace them.

Even if they manage to jiggerypokery there way out of exceeding FFP limits this season (by pleading Covid costs), they will still need to make massive savings or risk repeating the same scenario next season.

I still don't think a lot of Everton fans have grasped how precarious their situation is. Their lack of financial concern about their club is now on display. For years on here people have been pointing at the shit show of financial arseholery that was happening, but Everton fans chose to ignore it. They even ostracised one of their own for pointing out the obvious. Even now they are only focussed on relegation. On GOT there isn't a single topic on their finances that I can see. Fact is, if they go down this year or next year, they will likely rocket to the bottom of the championship ansd straight into League 1. Why? Because they have a heap of elderly, expensive shit on their books and an absolute need to make a £100m in cuts. Their squad which is pretty smal anyway, will be decimated.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11265 on: Today at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:08:08 pm
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲
@TheEvertonZone

Brentford - 6 points in last 2 games

Burnley - 9 points since start of Feb

Leeds - 10 points since start of 2022

Norwich - 7 points since Jan 15th

Watford - 7 points in the past month



Everton - 9 points since SEPTEMBER.

To those who think were staying up, above who?

Holy shit.  :o
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11266 on: Today at 08:13:35 pm »
Has Sandros contract finished now?
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11267 on: Today at 08:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:02:16 pm
https://twitter.com/scousehawkeye/status/1503053103171526658
Taking a risk sparking one up at the woodshed ain't he?

Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:57:52 pm
No problem with Astro, seems a decent sort
Yeah Astro's cool. One of the few likable Evs and not at all bitter. I guess it takes an ocean between him and Boo central to keep him so positive and uninfected
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11268 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Just noticed this line in The Athletic's piece on why the hired Thelwell. How very like them.

Quote
But as Everton refined the parameters of their search, they decided a strong track record in youth development would be a key quality. That led them to Thelwell, who was praised for his approach to young players at all his previous clubs, and had just been in the midst of drastically reducing the age of the NY Red Bull squad.

Along with his rounded skill set and personal qualities, Thelwell is said to work well with people across a range of departments, Evertons board liked what they hard.

Chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale led initial interviews with candidates and, as a childhood Evertonian herself, is likely to have smiled at Thelwells admission that he comes from a family of ardent Blues and the first match he attended was at Goodison Park.
https://theathletic.com/3171468/2022/03/09/mission-impossible-kevin-thelwell-the-man-tasked-with-rescuing-everton-behind-the-scenes?
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11269 on: Today at 08:30:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:13:35 pm
Has Sandros contract finished now?

He left on a free in 2020
Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11270 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
King in The Mail did a pretty fair article on how its not all Franks fault but its largely Moshiri to blame. He says Rafa warned them and knew the way things were going.
The reaction on Twitter is amazing.
Everything from kopite  gobshite reporter, Rafa apologist, and how the whole world wants to see Everton go down
And there was me thinking that Everton were everyone elses favourite club whilst we were the ones everyone wanted to see fail.
There were a few who choked on it and said it was apart from the Rafa bit, fairly accurate, but the hate for Rafa is incredible.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11271 on: Today at 08:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:04:48 pm
Ive seen a few comments on social media that going down might be better for them long term cultural reset, move on the dross, promote more youth etc.

Cant be that simple though theyd be screwed financially, right? Even with the parachute payments?

This has worked well for Villa but only just. They got promoted in year 3 in the play off final against Derby. Had they lost that it would have been Villa financially in the shit rather than Derby (end of parachute money as well). They also should have gone down in their first season back up and fluked survival on the last day.

On the other hand Leeds went down and it took them 16 years to get back up and they're bang in trouble already in only their second season back.

Not to mention the small matter of a stadium to pay for and their finances are already a basket case with Premier League money (teams going down usually only run into financial trouble after losing parachute money). They literally can't afford to go down and would have to go straight back up to avoid doing a Derby and have big points deductions.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online cornishscouser92

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11272 on: Today at 08:48:56 pm »
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11273 on: Today at 08:50:23 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:29:24 pm
Just noticed this line in The Athletic's piece on why the hired Thelwell. How very like them.

Thelwell, Blue Bill, Big Dunc, Bainsey, Timmy Cahill, Unsy, Franny Jeffers. Real jobs for the boys culture at the club. They tried to interview Rooney as well for the manager job.

They'll give any idiot a job if he has an Everton tattoo, won a derby match once, argued with Klopp or doesn't like the colour red. On the other hand Moshiri gave a Liverpool legend the manager's job  :D

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11274 on: Today at 08:50:55 pm »
I still chuckle at this Kenwright quote  ;D

"One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'"
