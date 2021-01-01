I still have a sneaky feeling Burnley will find a way to stay up. Having games in hand isn't much good if you're going to lose those matches. I think panic will be well set in now at Goodison.
They have to play both of them away, lose one they're fucked, lose both they're proper fuckedGoing off of their away form all season you'd not back them in either game
Chris Sutton buying into the Rafa agenda saying Lampard has a tough job to clean up Rafas mess. But Everton have been worse under Lampard...
