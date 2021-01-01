« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 574577 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,512
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11120 on: Today at 04:17:20 pm »
Fuckers have 3 games in hand. Didnt realize.


Boooooo!!
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11121 on: Today at 04:18:04 pm »
Bet there's some [poor language removed] on GOT tonight  ;D
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,812
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11122 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm »
Chris Sutton buying into the Rafa agenda saying Lampard has a tough job to clean up Rafas mess. But Everton have been worse under Lampard...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11123 on: Today at 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:17:14 pm
I still have a sneaky feeling Burnley will find a way to stay up. Having games in hand isn't much good if you're going to lose those matches. I think panic will be well set in now at Goodison.

two of their games in hand are Burnley and Watford, that's their entire existence in two games basically.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,882
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11124 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:17:16 pm
They have to play both of them away, lose one they're fucked, lose both they're proper fucked

Going off of their away form all season you'd not back them in either game
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11125 on: Today at 04:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Chris Sutton buying into the Rafa agenda saying Lampard has a tough job to clean up Rafas mess. But Everton have been worse under Lampard...

No surprise the way these rats stick together.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 