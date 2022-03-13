« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278] 279   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 574575 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm »
Watford and Leeds both winning. They'll be getting nervous.
Logged

Online Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm »
Under Rafa Benitez, Everton didnt really at the ball. Under Frank Lampard, they want the ball and dominate possession. After 17 minutes. These are the idiots on DAZN in case any one is wondering. I dont know their names as I usually watch with the sound off.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 02:21:19 pm
Under Rafa Benitez, Everton didnt really at the ball. Under Frank Lampard, they want the ball and dominate possession. After 17 minutes. These are the idiots on DAZN in case any one is wondering. I dont know their names as I usually watch with the sound off.

Yep, their dominance under Lampard is there for all to see.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,939
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:40:00 am
Reading between the lines about Everton's new sponsorship/commercial strategy is amusing

Restructuring?
Letting people go?

I remember a few years back when one of their sales people managed a meeting with our boss about advertising at the ground. He was a big red, and we were laughing about the fact that he would advertise there. He basically shooed  the guy out of the office because they were offering him advertising space up in the top of the ground where the cameras dont often go. Basically they were still in 1970s mode of advertising local cab firms and timber merchants with the odd national brand.
Their main adverts now away from pitch side seem to be for an Italian brand of meat. I bet that deal was done on the back of Carlo signing.
I expect Pukka Pies to be the official pie partner now Frank has signed.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,966
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 03:55:13 pm »
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 03:56:57 pm »
Boooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,562
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 03:55:13 pm
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.


.....................Oh deary me
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,035
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 03:58:47 pm »
What a shame.  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 03:58:58 pm »
Enjoy the championship  :wave
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 04:00:00 pm »
On the plus sidethey cant pick Jonjoe Kenny next game.
Logged
AHA!

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,224
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm »
I'm sure Lampard still has a few clichés up his sleeve to help them get out of trouble
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • You Love Us
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 04:00:20 pm »
Leeds are now 4 points ahead of them. Watford won against Southampton and are equal on points with them. They play Newcastle next. They are in the mud.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,856
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 04:00:26 pm »
On the BBC

Quote
FT: Everton 0-1 Wolves

Boos at Goodison Park.
That's normal service isn't it?   :lmao
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm »
Huffed and puffed  and blew themselves out after dominating most of the first half (with some very favourable officiating). Once Oliver remembered to bring his cards with him for the second half, they looked lost. The biggest worry I see for them is that Wolves' counter moved at a snail's pace. A quicker team would thrive on the amount of space Everton are leaving. 
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,420
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
Ugh shame lol
Logged

Online cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm »
fuckin rafa
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,866
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 04:02:10 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:26:06 pm
Yep, their dominance under Lampard is there for all to see.
;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 04:02:31 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:00:00 pm
On the plus sidethey cant pick Jonjoe Kenny next game.

They picked him above Michael Keane to play in a back three, which speaks volumes.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,144
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 04:03:46 pm »
They. Are. FUCKED
Logged

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,579
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 04:04:20 pm »
Giz it big dunc.

Not too late blues,  never too late for matters of the heart. 
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 04:05:40 pm »
I hope nobody gives it the 'big un' when they come to Anfield. That would be very disrespectful to Frankie & co.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,250
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 04:05:48 pm »
Have they turned against the Tory yet?

Wanting a manager because he told Klopp to fuck off will hopefully be their final downfall.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,675
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm »
Surely this is the weekend where even the most biased and bitter of blues take their heads out of the Bramley Moore sand and realise, this is very real.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,788
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 04:07:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:31 pm
They picked him above Michael Keane to play in a back three, which speaks volumes.

Who is this they?

Fabulous Frank and his Backroom Team of Winners select this team of losers.

Conor Coady....heh,heh,heh.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm »
They have a pretty tough set of fixtures coming up so the games in hand they have over Watford could mean nothing the way they are playing. They are right in it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,661
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 04:07:54 pm »
They are fooked!
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11106 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
They were schooled today, it was men against boys - including the managers.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11107 on: Today at 04:08:12 pm »
Ive never seen anyone put less effort in than Alli, when he came on. Barely moved and pulled out of about three 50/50s.
Logged
AHA!

Online Elliemental

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • You Love Us
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11108 on: Today at 04:08:36 pm »
It's just a question of whether any of the bottom three can overtake them. Norwich are a lost cause. Burnley were terrible against an equally terrible Brentford. Watford are so unpredictable, but as they're level on points with the Ev I think it might be doable. Honestly, the relegation battle this season is way more intense than the top four.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,703
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11109 on: Today at 04:08:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:08:12 pm
Ive never seen anyone put less effort in than Alli, when he came on. Barely moved and pulled out of about three 50/50s.
Hes been like that for as long as i can remember.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,724
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11110 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:08:12 pm
Ive never seen anyone put less effort in than Alli, when he came on. Barely moved and pulled out of about three 50/50s.

Thought that was an issue for the whole team when there were still 10 minutes to go.  Players pulling out of tackles and not pressing at all, it was grim stuff (if you're an Everton fan, lovely to see for us lot).
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,890
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11111 on: Today at 04:09:42 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,043
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11112 on: Today at 04:10:07 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 04:08:12 pm
Ive never seen anyone put less effort in than Alli, when he came on. Barely moved and pulled out of about three 50/50s.

He shoved a keeper who had his back to him as he collected the ball, which in fairness is probably more than van de Beek did all game.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,461
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11113 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm »
:lmao

Going down, going down, going down.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,420
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11114 on: Today at 04:13:37 pm »
Remember after the first 3 games they were singing were gonna win the league

Yeah good times
Logged

Online gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,015
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11115 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm »
They had 14 points after 7  games as well and have only added 8 in the 19 games since they are in big trouble all around , relegation will surely see the ground become Bramley No More
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • Sound
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11116 on: Today at 04:16:31 pm »
Its days like these I wonder if its worth creating an account on GOT just for shits and giggles
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,661
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11117 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
The players are in a cycle of defeats, they just can't turn up and start putting a run of wins together. They're done.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11118 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
I still have a sneaky feeling Burnley will find a way to stay up. Having games in hand isn't much good if you're going to lose those matches. I think panic will be well set in now at Goodison.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11119 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 04:08:36 pm
It's just a question of whether any of the bottom three can overtake them. Norwich are a lost cause. Burnley were terrible against an equally terrible Brentford. Watford are so unpredictable, but as they're level on points with the Ev I think it might be doable. Honestly, the relegation battle this season is way more intense than the top four.

They have to play both of them away, lose one they're fucked, lose both they're proper fucked

Going off of their away form all season you'd not back them in either game
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278] 279   Go Up
« previous next »
 