Under Rafa Benitez, Everton didnt really at the ball. Under Frank Lampard, they want the ball and dominate possession. After 17 minutes. These are the idiots on DAZN in case any one is wondering. I dont know their names as I usually watch with the sound off.
Reading between the lines about Everton's new sponsorship/commercial strategy is amusing
Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear.
FT: Everton 0-1 WolvesBoos at Goodison Park.
Yep, their dominance under Lampard is there for all to see.
On the plus side
they cant pick Jonjoe Kenny next game.
They picked him above Michael Keane to play in a back three, which speaks volumes.
Ive never seen anyone put less effort in than Alli, when he came on. Barely moved and pulled out of about three 50/50s.
It's just a question of whether any of the bottom three can overtake them. Norwich are a lost cause. Burnley were terrible against an equally terrible Brentford. Watford are so unpredictable, but as they're level on points with the Ev I think it might be doable. Honestly, the relegation battle this season is way more intense than the top four.
