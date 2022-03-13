Reading between the lines about Everton's new sponsorship/commercial strategy is amusing



Restructuring?Letting people go?I remember a few years back when one of their sales people managed a meeting with our boss about advertising at the ground. He was a big red, and we were laughing about the fact that he would advertise there. He basically shooed the guy out of the office because they were offering him advertising space up in the top of the ground where the cameras dont often go. Basically they were still in 1970s mode of advertising local cab firms and timber merchants with the odd national brand.Their main adverts now away from pitch side seem to be for an Italian brand of meat. I bet that deal was done on the back of Carlo signing.I expect Pukka Pies to be the official pie partner now Frank has signed.