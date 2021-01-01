« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 566515 times)

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
I'll probably get shouted down but I don't want these to get relegated. I prefer us hammering them every season.

I have no issues with Everton either as they are not our direct rivals. I would prefer them to stay up.

I suspect it would be different if you were brought up in Liverpool.

It's always entirely Man Utd that I want to see fail. Always.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,032
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:56:12 pm
I'll probably get shouted down but I don't want these to get relegated. I prefer us hammering them every season.

I prefer not losing our players for a season. They can fuck off to oblivion and then fuck off some more.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11042 on: Today at 02:07:03 am »
https://youtu.be/UZ1Ojtd9n8c

I have been watching this girl for a few years doing videos (I mostly just watch them when Everton lose).

Was shocked at how many grey hairs she has gained the last month! It must  be tough being an Everton supporter at the momentha!
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,948
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 07:28:35 am »
Can't see how relegation is avoidable now, either this season or next. Ffp breached already this season, forecast another 100 mill loss to add on to next seasons tally. They need to sell assets to cover that cost so they will be weaker next season compared to this. Unless Frank can get creative with loan signings, which is a possibility, I can't see how they do well next season. Especially if there's a point deduction
« Last Edit: Today at 07:34:31 am by WillG.LFC »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,934
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 07:30:30 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:13:02 pm
A friend of loved-one really needs to sit him down and have a talk
Don't think he's got any - that's the problem.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,032
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 07:48:28 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:28:35 am
Can't see how relegation is avoidable now, either this season or next. Ffp breached already this season, forecast another 100 mill loss to add on to next seasons tally. They need to sell assets to cover that cost so they will be weaker next season compared to this. Unless Frank can get creative with loan signings, which is a possibility, I can't see how they do well next season. Especially if there's a point deduction

I'm imagining Everton selling their "assets" and becoming even weaker than they already are ;D

If they breach FFP this year and next year then they should be punished for both. Sanctions applied next season, and the one after.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,140
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 09:12:33 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 07:28:35 am
Can't see how relegation is avoidable now, either this season or next. Ffp breached already this season, forecast another 100 mill loss to add on to next seasons tally. They need to sell assets to cover that cost so they will be weaker next season compared to this. Unless Frank can get creative with loan signings, which is a possibility, I can't see how they do well next season. Especially if there's a point deduction
I think the next accounts will just about show break even. 

Relegation is avoidable because there are at least two worse teams ..Plus, theyve got the great majority of their remaining games at home (which is surely a big positive?)

Although, Lampard coming in and switching to playing open attacking football might just be the most delicious error
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:12 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,032
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 09:24:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:33 am
I think the next accounts will just about show break even. 

Relegation is avoidable because there are at least two worse teams ..Plus, theyve got the great majority of their remaining games at home (which is surely a big positive?)

Although, Lampard coming in and switching to playing open attacking football might just be the most delicious error

The problem for Everton is that they keep making the same mistakes.  Now those mistakes are likely to have severe consequences. 

At the very least, they can expect to face a transfer ban, and likely lose whoever passes for a good player over there. Even if Lampard was a great manager, you can't work miracles with nothing.  And he is, at best, merely a competent manager.

Forcing them to live within their means should have been done three years ago. Now it will just damage them further, as they'll be left with an understrength squad of shite.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 09:30:04 am »
Massive game for them today, the type they really need to be winning. I suspect they probably will. It's a shame the likes of Burnley and Leeds seem to think they're above winning games.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,927
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 09:39:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:33 am
I think the next accounts will just about show break even. 

Relegation is avoidable because there are at least two worse teams ..Plus, theyve got the great majority of their remaining games at home (which is surely a big positive?)

Although, Lampard coming in and switching to playing open attacking football might just be the most delicious error

I think you are being overly optimistic Tepid.
The have delayed publication until now we have the PL demanding that all accounts are submitted by the end of this month. As someone on here has said, you dont delay accounts if there is no bad news.
They have yet another manager (and various other back room staff)  to compensate as well as paying the new guy and his staff. (Did Rafa bring his team with him?) because Frankie seems to have done so.
They can offset that to the next year perhaps. They have a load of dead wood on the books taking the same wages as before, they sold Digne to fund the two transfer so unless they report the sale and hold off reporting the signings in the books they wont have increased Income.
They may scrape past the FFP again but without Usmanov to bung them for the option of naming rights on the car park I doubt it.
All reports have forecasts pointing to another large  loss
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,694
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 09:51:23 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:12:33 am
I think the next accounts will just about show break even. 

Relegation is avoidable because there are at least two worse teams ..Plus, theyve got the great majority of their remaining games at home (which is surely a big positive?)

Although, Lampard coming in and switching to playing open attacking football might just be the most delicious error

I'd be curious to see if this is actually the case. Their USM related sponsorship money is gone, their owner's wealth is disappearing as we speak, so he can't pump any more funds into their accounts, and their debt is massive, compared to their revenues. Put the massive wage bill on top of that, and I think that they are in huge financial trouble. It doesn't really matter if they go down this season, becayse they don't have any future anyway ...
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 09:57:50 am »
Not sure where youre getting your figures from Tepid, but The Esk has forecast a loss of £100m plus for the accounts that are for YE 2021 and which are due any day now.

Hes also projected a further loss of £100m plus for this year (YE 2022, due by March 23).

I know he got stick about his transfer predictions and as a result got ostracised by GOT, but he writes extensively on Evertons finances, goes into detail and doesnt sugar coat the message.

I can believe him too, because for this season they still have a huge wage bill and have still to amortise down previous transfers. No European football, no commercial deals of note. The only thing they can do to improve the numbers for YE 22 is to make a couple of big sales before the end of June this year.

The 3 sets of accounts before this have shown a loss f £260m, another £100m for YE 21 accounts and then the same for YE 22 and that is a cumulative loss of pushing half a billion.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,781
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Sigurdson, Delph and Tosun are out of contract this summer which saves them £12m a year!

Its a start at least for 3 players who probably havent played 90 minutes between them this season.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,140
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 10:28:08 am »
By next set of accounts I mean the ones released next year .
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,032
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 10:53:31 am »
Just think, Sigurdsson has been with Everton for five years. He will leave a very different club to the one he joined.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm
I have no issues with Everton either as they are not our direct rivals. I would prefer them to stay up.

I suspect it would be different if you were brought up in Liverpool.

It's always entirely Man Utd that I want to see fail. Always.

They are not our direct rivals, but the way they go about wanting to injure our players and then beating their chests, I'd rather we dont have to deal with that. I always worry they'll do someone whenever we play them because it seems to be a shortcut for underperforming players on their team (basically their whole team) to get a cult support. Funes Mori on origi, Pickford on Virgil, Richarlison on Thiago, it keeps happening and its nonsense. Its absolutely unsportsmanlike the way they approach the derby and I'd rather they were in a different division and do that to a Tranmere than us.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 11:12:59 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:53:31 am
Just think, Sigurdsson has been with Everton for five years. He will leave a very different club to the one he joined.

I remember he turned us down for Spurs, I think the year they sold Bale and had £90m to spend. Wonder does he regret that decision?
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:55:50 am
They are not our direct rivals, but the way they go about wanting to injure our players and then beating their chests, I'd rather we dont have to deal with that. I always worry they'll do someone whenever we play them because it seems to be a shortcut for underperforming players on their team (basically their whole team) to get a cult support. Funes Mori on origi, Pickford on Virgil, Richarlison on Thiago, it keeps happening and its nonsense. Its absolutely unsportsmanlike the way they approach the derby and I'd rather they were in a different division and do that to a Tranmere than us.

This is it. I think a lot of people used to be in the "I'd like them to finish 17th every year" camp, but not me anymore. There was a few years where they'd have more players in Liverpool/ Everon starting XI's than we did. That was a victory for them. They've gone from that to watching us win a Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons while they're floundering around during what was supposed to be a period of growth for them. I genuinely think our success in the last few years has broken them as a set of fans and there's sort of no way back now. The Van Dijk/ Pickford game and their win at Anfield feels like it cemented that even more. Personally, I'd like to see them as sort of middling League One side. Think Sunderland or Portsmouth.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,284
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 11:16:48 am »
Id grown to dislike the derby in the noughties, especially at Goodison, the whining about every little thing from Moyes and the fans afterwards to delegitimise the result, the way the broadcasters seemed to go along with it, the seeming absence of any sort of humour attached to it.

Players got injured in the derby, it happened. Its one thing when the crowd celebrates Gerrard going off with a hamstring injury, it was an entirely different thing when players started celebrating causing injuries. I was well and truly done with it, and them, when this happened.



Its all well and good them saying after the event that they didnt like him doing it, but no fucker on their team or on their bench gave him a clip for it at the time.

Ill happily still take the piss when, or if, they drop a division, but Ill not have any sympathy and nor will I miss the games against them.  I appreciate its a personal opinion, I dont expect everyone will share it.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:12:59 am
I remember he turned us down for Spurs, I think the year they sold Bale and had £90m to spend. Wonder does he regret that decision?

Did Dele Alli turn us down for Spurs? I remember hearing some bizarre story about him turning us down at the last second because he asked to speak to Gerrard, his hero, who was asleep in the next room and nobody wanted to wake him. Can't be true, can it? Either way, he's another who must be wondering whether he's made the right decisions.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 11:22:53 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 11:17:40 am
Did Dele Alli turn us down for Spurs? I remember hearing some bizarre story about him turning us down at the last second because he asked to speak to Gerrard, his hero, who was asleep in the next room and nobody wanted to wake him. Can't be true, can it? Either way, he's another who must be wondering whether he's made the right decisions.

I can kind of believe it but only because it's Alli,made the mistake of watching their docu series and he certainly didn't paint himself as the sharpest tool there.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,004
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »
Reading between the lines about Everton's new sponsorship/commercial strategy is amusing

Quote
In a statement published on the club's official website, Barrett-Baxendale said: "You will be aware that we took the decision to suspend our partnership agreements with our Russian sponsors  which was undoubtedly the right thing to do  and we believe our newly restructured commercial team can fill the gap that decision creates.

"The clubs commercial strategy has now been refocused and our team is already embracing that challenge diligently and enthusiastically."
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-ceo-denise-barrett-baxendale-23374018
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 