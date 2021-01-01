I think the next accounts will just about show break even.



Relegation is avoidable because there are at least two worse teams ..Plus, theyve got the great majority of their remaining games at home (which is surely a big positive?)



Although, Lampard coming in and switching to playing open attacking football might just be the most delicious error



I think you are being overly optimistic Tepid.The have delayed publication until now we have the PL demanding that all accounts are submitted by the end of this month. As someone on here has said, you dont delay accounts if there is no bad news.They have yet another manager (and various other back room staff) to compensate as well as paying the new guy and his staff. (Did Rafa bring his team with him?) because Frankie seems to have done so.They can offset that to the next year perhaps. They have a load of dead wood on the books taking the same wages as before, they sold Digne to fund the two transfer so unless they report the sale and hold off reporting the signings in the books they wont have increased Income.They may scrape past the FFP again but without Usmanov to bung them for the option of naming rights on the car park I doubt it.All reports have forecasts pointing to another large loss