Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10880 on: Today at 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:16:02 am
If they go down, am I right in thinking that, in the somewhat unlikely scenario that they came straight back up again, Goodison would not meet Premier League standards for them to be promoted (that are currently waived as founding members).

I can imagine a scenario where there is political pressure on us to allow them to ground share in that eventuality. Not good...


Let them share with Marine
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10881 on: Today at 12:42:34 am »
The logic: Samuel Eto'o (age 34) played for Everton for 3 months and scored a goal - QED I can recognize a world class player when I see one and Liverpool don't have any   :o
Liverpool got to three European finals on the bounce and have been boss in the league for half a decade - They are an alehouse team that are jammie with speedie goals   ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10882 on: Today at 01:37:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:37:19 am

Let them share with Marine
What have Marine done to deserve such a punishment?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10883 on: Today at 04:25:11 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm
This is a work of art. The genius of it is the detail and mention of virtually every poor game under Klopp.

Where is this taken from?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 07:57:42 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:25:11 am
Where is this taken from?
The Cottage Homes by the sound of it
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 08:23:32 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:16:02 am
If they go down, am I right in thinking that, in the somewhat unlikely scenario that they came straight back up again, Goodison would not meet Premier League standards for them to be promoted (that are currently waived as founding members).

I can imagine a scenario where there is political pressure on us to allow them to ground share in that eventuality. Not good...

Christ, can you imagine. 

They'd be demanding we take down the Walk of Champions mural, or put one up for them, I mean it wouldn't take up much space up but it's the principle.  They'd want purple seats and rename the stand The Sir Kenny Dalglish and Howard Kendall stand, and that's just for starters. Utter nightmare tenants.

That and they wouldn't pay their fucking rent again.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 08:45:19 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:23:32 am
Christ, can you imagine. 

They'd be demanding we take down the Walk of Champions mural, or put one up for them, I mean it wouldn't take up much space up but it's the principle.  They'd want purple seats and rename the stand The Sir Kenny Dalglish and Howard Kendall stand, and that's just for starters. Utter nightmare tenants.

That and they wouldn't pay their fucking rent again.
Next thing ya know, they go in the cupboard Have you eaten my last Wagon Wheels? I was saving them for Ant an Decs Saturday night Take Away. I know it was you. Cant have fuck all round here. You did this with our European Qualification in ..This is why were in  this situation now. Kicked out of our home and the kids screaming all fucking night. Why dont you get off ya fat lazy arse an get a proper job ya bone idle c*nt. Spending all day down the pub with ya fucking mates. My Mother said you were no good, ya fat lazy twat. Shoulda Married that Arthur at number 42. Had a Grammy leg but at least he has a proper job. Hes the Warehouse Manager at Poundstretcher and drives a Saab. Better than that fucking shitbox you drive round in ya gormless fucking wazzock
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 08:48:08 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:42:34 am
The logic: Samuel Eto'o (age 34) played for Everton for 3 months and scored a goal - QED I can recognize a world class player when I see one and Liverpool don't have any   :o
Liverpool got to three European finals on the bounce and have been boss in the league for half a decade - They are an alehouse team that are jammie with speedie goals   ;D

Three European finals in four years alone for us, plus a couple of domestic ones - and that's just under Klopp. Their last final was 2009. They made a semi once, but then they met us... :D

Amazing how the "afterbirth" became more successful than the baby, isn't it?
