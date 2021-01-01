Christ, can you imagine.



They'd be demanding we take down the Walk of Champions mural, or put one up for them, I mean it wouldn't take up much space up but it's the principle. They'd want purple seats and rename the stand The Sir Kenny Dalglish and Howard Kendall stand, and that's just for starters. Utter nightmare tenants.



That and they wouldn't pay their fucking rent again.



Next thing ya know, they go in the cupboard Have you eaten my last Wagon Wheels? I was saving them for Ant an Decs Saturday night Take Away. I know it was you. Cant have fuck all round here. You did this with our European Qualification in ..This is why were in this situation now. Kicked out of our home and the kids screaming all fucking night. Why dont you get off ya fat lazy arse an get a proper job ya bone idle c*nt. Spending all day down the pub with ya fucking mates. My Mother said you were no good, ya fat lazy twat. Shoulda Married that Arthur at number 42. Had a Grammy leg but at least he has a proper job. Hes the Warehouse Manager at Poundstretcher and drives a Saab. Better than that fucking shitbox you drive round in ya gormless fucking wazzock