If they go down, am I right in thinking that, in the somewhat unlikely scenario that they came straight back up again, Goodison would not meet Premier League standards for them to be promoted (that are currently waived as founding members).
I can imagine a scenario where there is political pressure on us to allow them to ground share in that eventuality. Not good...
Christ, can you imagine.
They'd be demanding we take down the Walk of Champions mural, or put one up for them, I mean it wouldn't take up much space up but it's the principle. They'd want purple seats and rename the stand The Sir Kenny Dalglish and Howard Kendall stand, and that's just for starters. Utter nightmare tenants.
That and they wouldn't pay their fucking rent again.