Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10680 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Yesterday at 10:55:52 am
I don't want them relegated, I want them to survive on the last day, so that Frankie Lamps would be the hero they cannot sack. Next year will be their year unfortunately, i.e to go down.

No. Get them down. Now.
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10681 on: Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 06:32:49 pm
That fucking c*nt

Origi was in great form at that point. I think it was 2 goals in 2 games and look to kicked on. That c*nt stopped him on his tracks.

Tapped the badge and looked smug afterwards as well.

Sickening attitude for a supposed football player and some of their players still seem to have it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10682 on: Yesterday at 07:04:43 pm »
Just think most of their fans still don't realize that Moshiri's wealth is tied up with Usmanov. If USM is now valueless due to the complete cratering of the Russian economy then Moshiri goes from a net worth of billions to something way less. Relegation could seriously put the club's existence at risk.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10683 on: Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:16:26 pm
22 points from 25 games is shocking.   ;D

4 points from their last 10 games is hilarious ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10684 on: Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:55:51 pm
We have 7 trophies to play for next season, including the Community Shield and the Super Cup.

Club World Cup?

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:35:03 pm
4 points from their last 10 games is hilarious ;D

Hopefully that's all they get from their next 10 games too.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10685 on: Yesterday at 08:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm
Club World Cup?

Hopefully that's all they get from their next 10 games too.
Oh I would love that one again! :)

"World Champions".
Might not mean much to others, but in some form, it's Shank's dream. The only reason why other clubs seemingly weren't bothered, was the fact that it was Liverpool who was "World Champion". They can't stand it. ;D

We know what it means.

But for now, we need to get into the quarters.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:32:43 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10686 on: Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm »
:lmao

Quote
No they can't turn Dave from Speke into KDB because players like him rely on skill, same with Iniesta, Alonso and Xaxi, their defence splitting passes couldn't be replicated by your mate. However your front 3 just run on to hoofs from the back, where their pace is what helps them out. Robertson and TAA aren't very skilful, nor can they defend, however they do have the ability to run up and down the wing constantly. How many of your goals involve the skill, that the great United , Arsenal, Barcelona and Man City sides of the showed. Look at Overmars goal against you or when Red Star played you off the park in the 70s if you wanna see real class. All you divvies do is play Sunday League football that is simply about athleticism not skill, thats where the peds come in. Not like when you had players like Dagliesh, Keegan, and Barnes who actually had skill.

OMFG

This must be someone on a wind up surely?

Own up, who is it?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10687 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Always give me a chuckle when other teams supporters trot out Trent can't defend ( as above quote, neither can Robbo).

Errr, how many of the goals scored against us came because of Trent or Robbo?

How come we're 2nd in the League with such shite defending then? Surely to God, if you can post Trent and/or Robbo can't defend the other 19 managers in the League must spot it as well. Then use that to roll us over constantly.

Somehow the numbers always go against the perceived wisdom of so many punters and media alike.

We just roll on..
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10688 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:26:52 pm
They desperately need at least one win from the next two games. Apart from the centre backs, the players are mostly fit and they've shown they can go on short runs. If they don't get a result from those two they'll sink like a stone. Leeds looked all right in their first game under Marsch, Burnley have the discipline to grind out results and only have two of the top six left to play. It's possible Everton could win the six-pointers against Brentford, Burnley and Watford, but those teams all look like they have a lot more fight in them.

Sounds familiar?

Anyway not like Everton to moan about injuries, hey Seamus?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10689 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:29 pm
:lmao

OMFG

This must be someone on a wind up surely?

Own up, who is it?

Its not even close to how bad it gets

The propaganda theyve all chatted to each other in there without a dissenting voice or objectivity is flat Earth levels

Theyve gone completely round the twist and now come out with lunacy in public with the utmost confidence.

Theyre just another group of people who are the victims of the Internet and its chat rooms. Its sent them insane
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10690 on: Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm »
man for about 90 seconds today they were happy. and then Alexis got a red.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10691 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:19:50 pm
man for about 90 seconds today they were happy. and then Alexis got a red.

Theyll be happy taking the moral high ground about refereeing decisions going our way.

Takes their mind off their own domestic concerns.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10692 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10693 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm »
They haven't got a clue about defenders.

The Merseyside 11's was laughable that they were posting during that time they racked up those early wins and the GoT loons all loved Rafa, they either had Mina or Godfrey as VVD's partner in it, and Digne of every team as the LB.

I remember Catcher going into detail why Godfrey should be in it. ::)

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10694 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
They haven't got a clue about defenders. anything.

There fixed it for ya.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10695 on: Yesterday at 11:31:38 pm »
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10696 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 10:48:34 am
They should really beat Wolves on Sunday.  I might put a bet on them to do that because that usually stops teams getting results.

Everton are made for Wolves
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10697 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:39:36 pm
When you consider what they have endured against us, you have to laugh, because it's almost hard to believe. They've been absolutely humiliated by us over the years.


Beat them at Goodison in the 93rd minute (Gary Mac)
Beat them at Anfield with 10 men in 2005
Their most hated rival Steven Gerrard grabs a hat-trick in a 3-0 win in 2012
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield in 2014
Thrashed 4-0 at Anfield AGAIN in 2016
Mane scores in injury time (1-0) in 2016
Van Dijk scores on his Liverpool debut in a 2-1 win in 2018
THAT injury time goal from Origi in 2018
Thrashed 5-2 in 2019
Thrashed 4-1 at Goodison in 2021

Beat them at Anfield in 2006 with 10 men too. In fact we battered them with 10 men, I watched it in a pub in Ross-On-Wye and remember it really clearly. Momo Sissoko completely controlled the centre of midfield and seemed to win absolutely everything between the two 18 yard boxes despite him in theory being out numbered.

You've also forgetten the 3rd team beating them in the FA cup in 2020.
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10698 on: Yesterday at 11:48:20 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm


Survive relegation on the last day...

Get a points deduction and get relegated.

It would be the most Everton thing ever.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10699 on: Yesterday at 11:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:48:20 pm
Survive relegation on the last day...

Get a points deduction and get relegated.

It would be the most Everton thing ever.

It certainly would. Win without actually winning.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10700 on: Yesterday at 11:57:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm

I can't see it happening but this would be absolutely hilarious.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10701 on: Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm »
They are expected to record  a loss of 100 million! It defies belief that they are still operating as a football club.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10702 on: Today at 12:15:27 am »
Quote
  • Everton are yet to publish their accounts for the 2020-21 Premier League season
  • It is anticipated that the accounts will include another loss in excess or £100m
  • A deadline of later this month has been made for all Premier League clubs to submit up-to-date accounts

Everton are preparing to negotiate with the Premier League over their financial accounts amid fears they could become the first club to breach the top flight's profit and sustainability rules.

The club were due to publish their accounts for the 2020-21 season last December, but publication has been delayed as they seek clarification from the Premier League over how much of their losses can be offset due to the impact of Covid.

Everton recorded combined losses of over £260m between 2017 and 2020, which in ordinary circumstances would represent a clear breach of Premier League rules, which state that clubs are only permitted to lose a maximum of £105m over three years.

It is anticipated that the 2020-21 accounts will include another loss in excess or £100m and the club's financial problems have worsened even further since they were forced to sever links with major sponsor Alisher Usmanov last week - which could cost them £300m over the next 20 years.

The Premier League have set a deadline of later this month for all clubs to submit up-to-date accounts, as well as forecasts for the rest of the season. The process of vetting the accounts will take a few months, with any clubs in breach to be charged at the end of the season.

Premier League rules state that clubs in breach of their spending rules can be fined or docked points, but have yet to find any of their members guilty.

The spending rules have been altered as a result of the pandemic, with the three-year assessment period extended to four. The two Covid-affected seasons when crowds were largely absent will be put together and an average taken, to provide a figure for the allotted three years.
