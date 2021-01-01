« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 12:00:29 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1501136256515903488?s=25


Not sure if posted previously.
Everyones cottoning onto them arent they. Fucking brilliant ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:27:51 am
At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.

When they nearly went down against Wimbledon there wasn't really a big deal about it with reds that I can remember, as to whether they went down or not. There wasn't the same hatred in the air. 94/95 they won the cup and Liverpool fans were cheering them on, without so much even the 'lesser of two evils', United were the hated club. Maybe they didn't like that, as they made a big deal of cheering United on in 96 and singing United/Cantona songs on the Kop in 96/97 and thus started a 25+ years ongoing love affair with all things Manchester.

It gradually got worse from there. Late 90s though you still had loads of reds and blues dotted all over the home ends in the derby. It still wasn't that nastiness in the games themselves (in terms of chants at least). Then you had the Gary Mac derby, their fans were feral that night even before the game (minutes silence interruption) and then the bitterness over the trophies we won that season. Next season the 'murderers' chant started and the derbies became more segregated and spiteful. Moyes took over around that time as well and his rhetoric didn't help.

This is a good summary but with a few exceptions.

Personally I was gutted when they survived on the last day versus Wimbledon. I also wanted United to beat them in FA Cup final in 1995 (& 1985). Might have been different in other circles of Reds but I can remember most people in my friends and family circle wanting them down & United to win.

Felt like in the 90s there were loads of fans in home sections at both Goodison and Anfield derbies. I think the 90s was the last time things were cordial enough for that to be the case. Even though Everton struggled in the 90s I think there were 2 things that comforted them: 1) they beat us a lot and 2) we werent winning anything and our status was slipping.

The arrival of Houllier changed a lot. We stopped getting bullied by them and signalled the start of our dominance over them. We also had 2001. That season was huge in re-establishing Liverpool. Weve had downs since but 2001 was the season we re-established ourselves as a significant club in European football. Buying Barmby off them during this period added to the growing animosity.

This was the start of the change in relationship. I think 2005 CL win accelerated it. It was still relatively early in the re-invention of the European Cup as the CL and its increased importance as a competition you needed to be in to considered a big club and have finances to match. The disparity in standing of the clubs separated further. Not helped by comments by managers on both sides (Peoples club and calling Everton as small club or having small club mentality).

Theres been a continuation since. We are clearly a European superpower and they are a PL also-ran. Back in late 80s we were equals and peers. Due to poor management, poor recruitment and lack of success Everton are now only relevant to us because they reside in the same city 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
I have every faith in the Blue-shite staying up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:32:56 am
This is my thinking too.

Their home form across all comps since Lampard came in is W3 D0 L1 F9 A2. The loss versus City could easily have been a draw but in the other hand one of the wins is against Boreham Wood. However, with a small sample set it looks like their home form is better and probably the key to whether they escape relegation or not.

Next 2 home league games look massive. Theyll be targeting 4-6 points. If they dont win either then I think theyll be a lot more vulnerable.

Think it's tricky to put too much stock in their home form when of those three wins, two were in the FA Cup. Wolves on Sunday will be a challenge, bad run of form but their games are routinely tight so it's either a draw or one of them squeezing a victory by one goal.

If they lose that, with other results going against them, then think how that crowd will be a week on Thursday when Newcastle come - especially since they're close to safe and can play with some freedom.

Gun to my head, I think they survive, and probably by a few points - but who knows.
