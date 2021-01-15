At some point in the 90s, probably the Royle era.
It was our "Agent Johnson: Mission Accomplished " banner that tipped them over the edge imo.
From their perspective, Heysel did for them, but it was more a quiet grumble or lament. It could have happened to any club; it just happened to be us. Then they stood by us (and continue to do so) over Hillsborough. The city and it's people had suffered a lot, but we endured together.
The banner changed everything. We just thought it was humorous banter. They saw it as a kick in the teeth from people they thought they could turn to in crisis. They saw it as us kicking them when they were down.
After that, it all changed. Every little transgression between the two sets of fans, going all the way back to Shankly and even before, suddenly became an axe to grind.
They felt we were shit at the time and needed a whipping boy to make ourselves feel better. We came across as arrogant and contemptuous to them. We didn't mean it to be, but I reckon that's how it was taken.
The fact they unfurled the "Agents Hicks and Gillett: Mission Accomplished " banner tells me this is it. They never forgot. From their point of view, we started it.