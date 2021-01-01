Who would have thought eh! 6 years ago Everton were newly rich, £500m later and it's all gone badly wrong on and off the pitch









Aha! Uzzy is a Redshite. Look at his tie.It's quite interesting really. Seven years ago, if you told the shite that they'd soon be bought out by a billionaire who would spend over £500,000,000 on them in order to get them competing, they would be convinced they'd be challenging for titles, certainly winning cups, and definitely not worried about finances. Comfortable in their new stadium too.Yet, here they are. Crippled with debt. Still no funding for the sandpit. Trounced in a must-win game against serial bottlers Spurs, having to suspend links to a pariah oligarch, desperately fighting off relegation. Heated protests against the board. Sacking managers with alarming regularity then having to pay them a fortune in severance packages. Without a trophy for 27 years and counting and blaming everything and everyone but themselves.And to think, they said all they needed to surpass Liverpool was comparable finances to buy players. Funny that, because by spending far less than them, we have been recent English, European and World Club Champions and are by far the best non-sportswash team in Britain and one of the absolute best sides on the planet.Edit: Oh, I actually forgot that we are this seasons League Cup winners too. A trophy they can only dream of winning, yet one that should be the bare minimum achievement expected from a club that's just spent £500,000,000. All it's bought them is a relegation battle, though.