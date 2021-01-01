« previous next »
Reply #10480 on: Today at 01:03:19 am
Still amazes me that these spent nearly £40m on two fullbacks in January and neither player really features for them. I think out of the five players they signed in January, only van de Beek has started a PL game.
Reply #10481 on: Today at 01:27:16 am
Lampard famously scored highly in an IQ test during his time at Chelsea, recording one of the highest set of marks ever recorded by the company doing the tests, while he was also once noted as the only Premier League footballer with a Latin GCSE to his name.

Just saying . The man is a genius.
Reply #10482 on: Today at 01:33:24 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
We've won more away games in Milan this season than Everton have in England.

That is a beauty !
Reply #10483 on: Today at 01:49:25 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm
We've won more away games in Milan this season than Everton have in England.

 ;D
Reply #10484 on: Today at 02:27:26 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:35:59 am
Who would have thought eh! 6 years ago Everton were newly rich, £500m later and it's all gone badly wrong on and off the pitch



Aha! Uzzy is a Redshite. Look at his tie.

It's quite interesting really. Seven years ago, if you told the shite that they'd soon be bought out by a billionaire who would spend over £500,000,000 on them in order to get them competing, they would be convinced they'd be challenging for titles, certainly winning cups, and definitely not worried about finances. Comfortable in their new stadium too.

Yet, here they are. Crippled with debt. Still no funding for the sandpit. Trounced in a must-win game against serial bottlers Spurs, having to suspend links to a pariah oligarch, desperately fighting off relegation. Heated protests against the board. Sacking managers with alarming regularity then having to pay them a fortune in severance packages. Without a trophy for 27 years and counting and blaming everything and everyone but themselves.

And to think, they said all they needed to surpass Liverpool was comparable finances to buy players. Funny that, because by spending far less than them, we have been recent English, European and World Club Champions and are by far the best non-sportswash team in Britain and one of the absolute best sides on the planet.

Edit: Oh, I actually forgot that we are this seasons League Cup winners too. A trophy they can only dream of winning, yet one that should be the bare minimum achievement expected from a club that's just spent £500,000,000. All it's bought them is a relegation battle, though.
Reply #10485 on: Today at 02:49:41 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm
Everton deserves a place in Urban Dictionary.
Their true recognition will come when the noun becomes widely accepted as a verb, like "to google". Imagine the possibilities of expressions "to Everton" something...
