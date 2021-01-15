« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 532372 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:36:43 pm
He just talks in clichés.

Rome wasnt built in a day but unfortunately it looks like the writings on the wall for Everton.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
His post match interview he is completely clueless, just babbling about his playing career. Not a word on his tactics bit blaming individual mistakes. If they dont win either of their next 2 home games its curtains for them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Anyone has the temerity to go into GOT to share jokes from there?

They say Frank has done a good interview.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
My nephew just asked a brilliant question " How fat is "Fat Frank" Uncle Sam"?  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
What a pity
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They're getting relegated, aren't they?  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Oh these are really in trouble, aren't they. I think they might actually go down this time.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Youre just a shit Steven Gerrard :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:41:36 pm
Leeds' next 4 games are Villa (H), Norwich (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (H). As bad as they are, I reckon they could bag 5 or 6 points from those

As far as Brentford go, I reckon 4 more points will put them safe. Points on the board are better than games in hand from their point of view

That leaves Everton and Burnley to duke it out for survival. And I just don't see Everton mustering the resolve to dig themselves out

My money is on them going down 
Everton's remaining fixtures are brutal, they have Brentford last game, could conceivably be their only win
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Anyone notice that at 5-0 Everton started late kicks and general shithousery at the Spurs players.
DCL Richarlison and Gordon were deffo leaving studs in. Most of the others were too slow to catch a Spurs player. Although there was one hilarious moment when Doucoure got caught up in indecision as to whether to kick the man or ball and spectacularly missed both with a wild swing.
Would love a gif of that

Carragher squeaking on about a lack of aggression in the Everton ranks.
How about a lack of talent or a lack of tactics.
As soon as we saw the set up you could see it was a tactical shitshow. Evertons defence was disorganised and clueless because they didnt know their jobs, that is down to the worst manager in Evertons History - Lampard
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
His post match interview he is completely clueless, just babbling about his playing career. Not a word on his tactics bit blaming individual mistakes. If they dont win either of their next 2 home games its curtains for them.
Wolves and Newcastle, you certainly wouldn't be backing them unless you have money you no longer need
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
Everton's remaining fixtures are brutal, they have Brentford last game, could conceivably be their only win

Theyre at home to Newcastle and away to Watford within weeks
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Frank blagged his way into Everton as easy as Hicks and Gillett blagged their way into Liverpool. He knew all the buzzwords, what to say and how to say it. Moshiri and Kenwright were taken in by a load of hot air, and it will end about as well as Hicks and Gillett did.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
Theyre at home to Newcastle and away to Watford within weeks
they won't beat Newcastle and Hodgson will be targeting the Everton game
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Staying in the Cup could really screw them over.  They shouldve played Watford in 2 weeks, which is winnable. But now postponed, they also shouldve been playing Palace on the Semi Final weekend. But one of them will be in the Semis so also postponed.  So at the min their next 5 league games are
Wolves H
Newcastle H
West Ham A
Man U H
Liverpool A

Fucking Hell, we could relegate them 😂
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
You hated Rafa
And sacked him with glee
But your Tory replacement
Is just a shit Stevie G
Oh Everton...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Anyone notice that at 5-0 Everton started late kicks and general shithousery at the Spurs players.
DCL Richarlison and Gordon were deffo leaving studs in. Most of the others were too slow to catch a Spurs player. Although there was one hilarious moment when Doucoure got caught up in indecision as to whether to kick the man or ball and spectacularly missed both with a wild swing.
Would love a gif of that

Carragher squeaking on about a lack of aggression in the Everton ranks.
How about a lack of talent or a lack of tactics.
As soon as we saw the set up you could see it was a tactical shitshow. Evertons defence was disorganised and clueless because they didnt know their jobs, that is down to the worst manager in Evertons History - Lampard

A lack of effort wasn't even the problem. They dug in. Lampard set them up to get hammered. It was like Martinez in the Andield derbies.

Carragher gets them though. Dogs of war is all they know.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:57:27 pm
Anyone notice that at 5-0 Everton started late kicks and general shithousery at the Spurs players.
DCL Richarlison and Gordon were deffo leaving studs in. Most of the others were too slow to catch a Spurs player. Although there was one hilarious moment when Doucoure got caught up in indecision as to whether to kick the man or ball and spectacularly missed both with a wild swing.
Would love a gif of that

Carragher squeaking on about a lack of aggression in the Everton ranks.
How about a lack of talent or a lack of tactics.
As soon as we saw the set up you could see it was a tactical shitshow. Evertons defence was disorganised and clueless because they didnt know their jobs, that is down to the worst manager in Evertons History - Lampard
Why does everything boil down to aggression with that lot?  ::)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Left to play they have:

Wolves (h)
Newcastle (h)
West Ham (a)
Man Utd (h)
us (a)
Chelsea (h)
Leicester (a)
Brentford (h)
Arsenal (a)

Watford (a) - date TBC
Palace (h) - date TBC
Burnely (a) - date TBC - must win game

They will do very well to survive, I mean the way they are playing, would you back them to get more than 4 or 5 points?

There is one game not listed I think, not sure who that's against




Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
These are going down. If not this season, then next.

Financially they're screwed. They'll have no transfer budget in the summer. Frank will have to work with what he's got, and what he's got is shit.

He needs his team to be compact, sit tight, hit on the break etc. He needs a defence that's solid, alert and on the ball. He has none of this, and I don't think he can coach it into them. Pickford alone is too arrogant to take on board anything he might be told, and he's incapable of commanding his area. Never mind the rest of the team.

They are not getting to 40 points this season, whether they stay up or not. Combined with how well we're doing, I doubt there's an Everton fan anywhere sleeping well at night.

It's not if, it's when.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:12:17 pm
These are going down. If not this season, then next.

Financially they're screwed. They'll have no transfer budget in the summer. Frank will have to work with what he's got, and what he's got is shit.

He needs his team to be compact, sit tight, hit on the break etc. He needs a defence that's solid, alert and on the ball. He has none of this, and I don't think he can coach it into them. Pickford alone is too arrogant to take on board anything he might be told, and he's incapable of commanding his area. Never mind the rest of the team.

They are not getting to 40 points this season, whether they stay up or not. Combined with how well we're doing, I doubt there's an Everton fan anywhere sleeping well at night.

It's not if, it's when.
DCL and Richiela won't be hanging around, they'll be sold in the summer (don't think they'll get anywhere near what they will want for them either)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Imagine if that non-penalty against City stopped us from winning the league but also was the reason they went down!

Massive mixed feelings in Bitterland
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:02:41 pm
You hated Rafa
And sacked him with glee
But your Tory replacement
Is just a shit Stevie G
Oh Everton...
:wellin
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
The worst league start by an Everton manager in the history of the club


5 games, 4 defeats.


They've picked up 3 points from 18 since Rafa was sacked (despite a transfer window) but they still blame the only Everton manager that has not been given any money.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
They are going down ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
His post match interview he is completely clueless, just babbling about his playing career. Not a word on his tactics bit blaming individual mistakes. If they dont win either of their next 2 home games its curtains for them.

Lapping it up on GoT. Spanners. The bar is at an all time low. :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm
Lapping it up on GoT. Spanners. The bar is at an all time low. :lmao

How many times was poor language removed in there tonight I wonder 😂
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
If there's anybody who's struggling to enjoy these failing, just let me know ASAP. I'll find it funny enough for the both of us.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm
If there's anybody who's struggling to enjoy these failing, just let me know ASAP. I'll find it funny enough for the both of us.

I wouldve as a kid as we all used to go the game together and it was a real city thing

They have turned into something so far removed from whats I grew up with its frightening. The hate, resentment and jealousy they feel for us shows itself in the most disgusting spiteful vile behaviour youll witness from a football fan. Theyve turned into monsters. Im sure some are mates with good ones etc. So am I. But theyre the minority now. Theres no use dressing that up

I truly, truly detest them. Theyre rancid and I would love it to never have to play a derby or think about them ever again
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
they had murals of these gang of losers before they even kicked a ball.  what we done to deserve these jokers as local rivals ... they are a gift that keeps on giving haha
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm
They say Frank has done a good interview.

Thats worth a trophy and 2 wins
