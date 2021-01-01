Mental to think that even with how shite they are, they'll probably still avoid the drop.



Just goes to show the amount of dross in this league.



It's like the way even when we've been at our very worst in the PL years we've still always finished 6th-8th (although a full year of Hodgson would have probably took that away). That last full season under Brendan we were shocking all season and finished 6th somehow.For Everton no matter how bad they are there's always 3 worst teams. With their budget there's no excuse to be down there either. Their wage budget alone is top 8, the other teams down there all have bottom 6 budgets.