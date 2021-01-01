« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 531047 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,859
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10400 on: Today at 09:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:57:42 pm
They were relying on a lucrative naming rights deal too. But did anyone ever ask why a holding company wants naming rights for a football stadium? USM Holdings isnt exactly a brand that needs marketing. And if it was one of the subsidiaries like the telecoms business, then how does Everton help the brand of a Russian phone company.

Dodgy.

Do you mean youve never seen the advert on the side of the ground and thought Ill buy a USM! Is it a Russian Beer?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,925
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10401 on: Today at 09:57:42 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,279
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10402 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:54:00 pm


You lousy bastard have you seen how much red is on that card?
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,584
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10403 on: Today at 09:58:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:54:19 pm
Everton still on 22 points. We had 22 points in October.
Yesy, yes, but not in the CL. We had 18 in the group stages and 2 or 3 pts for the win in Milan, depending on how you count the playoffs; so, only 20-21 for us.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,973
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10404 on: Today at 09:59:52 pm »
Mental to think that even with how shite they are, they'll probably still avoid the drop.

Just goes to show the amount of dross in this league.
Logged

Online KJR71

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
  • We all live in a red and white Kop...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10405 on: Today at 10:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:39:55 pm
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
·
9m
It's March 7 and Everton are still only four points ahead of what Liverpool got in their CL group

They've only scored 11 more goals than we did in those six games as well.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10406 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:58:38 pm
Yesy, yes, but not in the CL. We had 18 in the group stages and 2 or 3 pts for the win in Milan, depending on how you count the playoffs; so, only 20-21 for us.
Talking about the PL?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10407 on: Today at 10:02:17 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:59:52 pm
Mental to think that even with how shite they are, they'll probably still avoid the drop.

Just goes to show the amount of dross in this league.

It's like the way even when we've been at our very worst in the PL years we've still always finished 6th-8th (although a full year of Hodgson would have probably took that away). That last full season under Brendan we were shocking all season and finished 6th somehow.

For Everton no matter how bad they are there's always 3 worst teams. With their budget there's no excuse to be down there either. Their wage budget alone is top 8, the other teams down there all have bottom 6 budgets.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,352
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10408 on: Today at 10:03:40 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 08:18:53 pm
On a scale of zero to fucked, how fucked are these?

They left Fucked far behind in the rear view mirror, raced past FUBAR straight onto LOL.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10409 on: Today at 10:04:00 pm »
Arf.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10410 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • Bam!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10411 on: Today at 10:07:06 pm »
There is a furious blue just out the pub, walking down the road punching bins. Its a delightful
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,567
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10412 on: Today at 10:08:26 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:57:14 pm
Do you mean youve never seen the advert on the side of the ground and thought Ill buy a USM! Is it a Russian Beer?

LOL, right? It's only an opaque legally entity to hide who owns/controls it's assets but lets market that! The fact that certain people find this believable is just nuts but maybe that's just me.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10413 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
is the Merseyside power shift still on?
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,584
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10414 on: Today at 10:09:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:01:16 pm
Talking about the PL?
No mate, the Champions League. See, they have more points in the PL than we have in the CL, therefore they are better!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10415 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Anyone has the temerity to go into GOT to share jokes from there?
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10416 on: Today at 10:10:10 pm »
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/

Norwich and Watford obviously heavy favourites to go down per 538. Very little difference between Everton, Leeds & Burnley now

Everton-32% chance of relegation
Leeds-37% chance of relegation
Burnley-35% chance of relegation
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10417 on: Today at 10:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:02:17 pm
It's like the way even when we've been at our very worst in the PL years we've still always finished 6th-8th

iirc we haven't finished lower than 8th since Shanks got us promoted to the old Div 1.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10418 on: Today at 10:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:08:26 pm
LOL, right? It's only an opaque legally entity to hide who owns/controls it's assets but lets market that! The fact that certain people find this believable is just nuts but maybe that's just me.
You've never been very good at reading or comprehension have you? Nevermind
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,837
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10419 on: Today at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:09:09 pm
is the Merseyside power shift still on?
It is, in order to get more power you often have to shift down. Everton are simply doing the same :lmao

Ironic that the only other time Frankie has conceded 5 as manager is when we beat them 5-3, the game that essentially got him the Everton job!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10420 on: Today at 10:14:48 pm »
9 points for Everton in 19 league matches  :o That's beyond relegation form, but I've heard they're too good to go down...
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,606
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10421 on: Today at 10:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 09:39:55 pm
Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor
·
9m
It's March 7 and Everton are still only four points ahead of what Liverpool got in their CL group
We've won more away games in Milan this season than Everton have in England.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,941
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10422 on: Today at 10:22:26 pm »
You beat a shit Leeds
To keep your hopes alive
But then go to Spurs
And let them score five
Oh Everton...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,045
  • Kloppite
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10423 on: Today at 10:22:28 pm »
Only Peterborough have a worse away record than the Ev have. ;D
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10424 on: Today at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 10:09:09 pm
is the Merseyside power shift still on?

I think AFC Liverpool and COLFC are looking to take over Everton's third spot behind Tranmere.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,471
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10425 on: Today at 10:27:26 pm »
Everton deserves a place in Urban Dictionary.
Logged

Online El Ninos Black Eye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,485
  • What we do in life, echoes in eternity!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10426 on: Today at 10:29:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:09:36 pm
Anyone has the temerity to go into GOT to share jokes from there?
Theyve clamped down on there! Just went to have a look at our thread, and you just had to be a member. Now you have to had 5 posts to view it. Sneaky little bastards! Cant wait for them to go down
Logged
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,279
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10427 on: Today at 10:33:08 pm »
If Leeds get going under Marsch these are bang in the shite because Burnleys 2nd half of the season is Burnleys usual grindy 1.2 pts per game form now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,225
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10428 on: Today at 10:33:09 pm »
Could they actually get relegated?
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,517
  • Indefatigability
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10429 on: Today at 10:33:55 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 10:29:58 pm
Theyve clamped down on there! Just went to have a look at our thread, and you just had to be a member. Now you have to had 5 posts to view it. Sneaky little bastards! Cant wait for them to go down
5 posts?

One for every Spurs goal.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 256 257 258 259 260 [261]   Go Up
« previous next »
 