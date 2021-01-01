I know it's all ifs ands and buts, but If it wasn't for their result against Leeds 2 weeks ago, and their spawny win against Arsenal at the start of December, these would be rock bottom. It's amazing what 2 wins can do when you're scrapping at the bottom end of the table. Their last win prior to the Arsenal result was at home to Norwich 6 months ago!!!



The more I look at how dire these are, and the more I look at their remaining fixtures, the more convinced I become that they won't clear any more than 28 points at best. Given that Brentford are currently on 27 points, one more win should put them safe. As bad as Leeds are, 2 more wins (or 1 win and 2 draws) should put them safe. Which leaves Everton and Burnley to fight it out for survival. That game between them at Turf Moor is the relegation decider IMHO



Obviously, there's likely to be a few twist and turns yet, and of course I'm surmising here, but I just get the feeling that if Burnley beat these then they're going down



