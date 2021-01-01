« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 522655 times)

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 01:23:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
What about his shed in Liverpool?


 ;D
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,835
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 02:15:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
What about his shed in Liverpool?
He only owns the good bits...
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 04:37:20 pm »
These c*nts are going to stay up by default because of how shit the teams below them are.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,936
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:37:20 pm
These c*nts are going to stay up by default because of how shit the teams below them are.

That's been obvious for weeks
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 04:40:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm
That's been obvious for weeks
Will keep on hoping until its mathematically impossible.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm »
Looking at Everton's fixtures, I still fancy Burnley to finish above them. Burnley beating Chelsea was always unlikely.

Brentford winning today is a good result and by all accounts Leeds were a bit unlucky in their first game under Marsch.

Everton are still right in the mix imo. They might have games in hand but there aren't many winnable games among their fixtures.

Watford and Brentford look their only games you'd have them as favourites and those teams still have the quality to beat Everton on a good day.
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,024
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 08:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:58:15 am
A few years ago I would have been quite sad about this, but not anymore. Your scenario would be my favoured outcome, because it's the cruelest. No quick death for them, a slow lingering one with the flickering flame of hope still there, all the way to the bitter end.

Mmmm, just how they prefer it.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:28:49 am
I can see your point, I seriously just think of them as a serious physical danger to our team. I don't have that feeling about City, Chelsea or even United, but Everton just driven by bitter jealousy actually endanger us, so fuck 'em as far as I'm concerned.

my feelings exactly.

if they sink, I'll feel bad for my brother and his son  and grandson who are all Blues (the blue sheep of the family) but Everton's twattish lunatic supporters don't deserve a club. I'd be glad to see the back of them.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm
Looking at Everton's fixtures, I still fancy Burnley to finish above them. Burnley beating Chelsea was always unlikely.

Brentford winning today is a good result and by all accounts Leeds were a bit unlucky in their first game under Marsch.

Everton are still right in the mix imo. They might have games in hand but there aren't many winnable games among their fixtures.

Watford and Brentford look their only games you'd have them as favourites and those teams still have the quality to beat Everton on a good day.

I just can't see them going down but the Brentford result was a good one today as they looked in freefall, they've also played us, City and some of the other top sides twice now. Norwich are done anyway.

Leeds will be better once they get players back as well, although Everton have a lot of games in hand now. Burnley have now played us, Chelsea and the Mancs twice.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:11:34 am
"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."

This is all you need to know about Everton's future ...
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,547
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
I know it's all ifs ands and buts, but If it wasn't for their result against Leeds 2 weeks ago, and their spawny win against Arsenal at the start of December, these would be rock bottom. It's amazing what 2 wins can do when you're scrapping at the bottom end of the table. Their last win prior to the Arsenal result was at home to Norwich 6 months ago!!!

The more I look at how dire these are, and the more I look at their remaining fixtures, the more convinced I become that they won't clear any more than 28 points at best. Given that Brentford are currently on 27 points, one more win should put them safe. As bad as Leeds are, 2 more wins (or 1 win and 2 draws) should put them safe. Which leaves Everton and Burnley to fight it out for survival. That game between them at Turf Moor is the relegation decider IMHO

Obviously, there's likely to be a few twist and turns yet, and of course I'm surmising here, but I just get the feeling that if Burnley beat these then they're going down   

 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,951
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm »
So youre saying theyve won only two games since September? !!!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
I know it's all ifs ands and buts, but If it wasn't for their result against Leeds 2 weeks ago, and their spawny win against Arsenal at the start of December, these would be rock bottom. It's amazing what 2 wins can do when you're scrapping at the bottom end of the table. Their last win prior to the Arsenal result was at home to Norwich 6 months ago!!!

The more I look at how dire these are, and the more I look at their remaining fixtures, the more convinced I become that they won't clear any more than 28 points at best. Given that Brentford are currently on 27 points, one more win should put them safe. As bad as Leeds are, 2 more wins (or 1 win and 2 draws) should put them safe. Which leaves Everton and Burnley to fight it out for survival. That game between them at Turf Moor is the relegation decider IMHO

Obviously, there's likely to be a few twist and turns yet, and of course I'm surmising here, but I just get the feeling that if Burnley beat these then they're going down

Yeah, but that's like saying had they lost every game they'd be bottom because they're about the only games they haven't lost since October. Every team in the league has won at least a couple of games in that time. You're going to pick up wins here and there.

They made a decent start to the season which gave them a cushion, much like Brentford. They won 4 of their first 6, Burnley still haven't won 4 games all season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,560
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 02:11:00 am »
Somewhat as anticipated. They might really be fucked, crazy.

Logged

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,556
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 02:26:42 am »
NIl Satis etc etc
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
But Frank said they will not be affected?
Nil satis nil stadium.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,055
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 09:20:35 am »
Quote
We can say that ffp has saved us...imagine if there wasn't any ffp and we had crazy overvalued commercial contracts that would help us to pay for top football star...yes we need to plug a big hole, but at least is nowhere near as big as it would have been without ffp.

No mate, it was only there for the cartel and screw everyone else.

The idea of FFP originated to stop another Portsmouth. It might just have saved Everton (unless they go down).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,903
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 10:38:37 am »
Nil satis, nil transfer budget.

Poor Fwankie.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:11:00 am
Somewhat as anticipated. They might really be fucked, crazy.


How is the price of wood doing.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline rednose54

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 12:23:52 pm »
Just drove past the sand pit it`s locked up for today, do they normally shut down on a Sunday? or is double time off the menu
Logged
LIVERPOOL FC SHOULD NOT PLAY A GAME OF FOOTBALL ON THE 15TH APRIL.

NOT THIS YEAR OR ANY YEAR.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,345
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 12:34:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:19:08 am
How is the price of wood doing.

Quite high too (we are putting in new hardwood floors).
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,269
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 12:46:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:34:07 pm
Quite high too (we are putting in new hardwood floors).
perhaps they could build it out of that compressed weetabix stuff.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • Goodnight sweet girl gonna miss you
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 12:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:19:08 am
How is the price of wood doing.


It's tripled for us in roofing. A bundle of lath cos £35 but its just over £100 now so their fucked.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,428
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 01:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:19:08 am
How is the price of wood doing.

Terry Timber is only across the road though, so saving a fortune in Transport costs ;)
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 02:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
I just can't see them going down but the Brentford result was a good one today as they looked in freefall, they've also played us, City and some of the other top sides twice now. Norwich are done anyway.

Leeds will be better once they get players back as well, although Everton have a lot of games in hand now. Burnley have now played us, Chelsea and the Mancs twice.

Everton's fixture list is pretty brutal and they don't really have anyone coming back into the team to elevate them, maybe DCL if he starts to find some form after his injury issues but the fans seem to think his head is elsewhere.

A lot rests on what kind of Spurs/Wolves team they come up against, both teams are all over the place but if they get their act together against Everton it's difficult to see where else the points come from.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:09:04 pm
Everton's fixture list is pretty brutal and they don't really have anyone coming back into the team to elevate them, maybe DCL if he starts to find some form after his injury issues but the fans seem to think his head is elsewhere.

A lot rests on what kind of Spurs/Wolves team they come up against, both teams are all over the place but if they get their act together against Everton it's difficult to see where else the points come from.

They'll probably fancy their chances against Watford and Brentford, but both are capable of beating them if they turn up.

Looking at their fixtures I struggle to see them getting more than 6 points for the rest of the season. They'll probably get an unexpected win from one of the tougher fixtures though and scrape by with a points total that'd have seen them relegated most seasons.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 02:48:58 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:26:05 pm
They'll probably fancy their chances against Watford and Brentford, but both are capable of beating them if they turn up.

Looking at their fixtures I struggle to see them getting more than 6 points for the rest of the season. They'll probably get an unexpected win from one of the tougher fixtures though and scrape by with a points total that'd have seen them relegated most seasons.

Ah I missed the Watford fixture since it hasn't been rescheduled yet, Brentford I ignored since it's so late in the season they might be toast by then. I've been of the opinion for a while that they'll probably get scrape their way out of it, more due to the awful teams around them than anything, but with Lampard in it's hard to see them finding a way to play that gets them a win against a better team.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
The ground is finished, they just need to taxi fare to get it to the dock road


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,877
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 03:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:20:17 pm
The ground is finished, they just need to taxi fare to get it to the dock road



Hang on a mo. Wouldn't that make them "FC Bigstand?"
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 03:46:13 pm »
Saint Dildo and this other Idiot are the bitter AF version of Dumb & Dumber.  ;D





Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:22:37 pm
Hang on a mo. Wouldn't that make them "FC Bigstand?"


It's only 11 inches high mate
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,877
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10271 on: Today at 03:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:50:58 pm

It's only 11 inches high mate
Still taller than the Park End. 😊
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10272 on: Today at 03:54:31 pm »
Quote from: rednose54 on Today at 12:23:52 pm
Just drove past the sand pit it`s locked up for today, do they normally shut down on a Sunday? or is double time off the menu
 

Did ya check the times for high tide?
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,655
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10273 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:46:13 pm
Saint Dildo and this other Idiot are the bitter AF version of Dumb & Dumber.  ;D







Someone should tell them that our Wembley celebrations were cut short because of doping checks. Since they've listed pretty much all of our first team bar Alisson (I'm sure his elite performance is down to the magnets rather than doping) then the positive results should be out any day now if they're correct...
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10274 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:46:13 pm
Saint Dildo and this other Idiot are the bitter AF version of Dumb & Dumber.  ;D








[size=78%]
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 