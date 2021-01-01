« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 01:23:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
What about his shed in Liverpool?


 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 02:15:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:10:26 pm
What about his shed in Liverpool?
He only owns the good bits...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 04:37:20 pm »
These c*nts are going to stay up by default because of how shit the teams below them are.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:37:20 pm
These c*nts are going to stay up by default because of how shit the teams below them are.

That's been obvious for weeks
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 04:40:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:38:37 pm
That's been obvious for weeks
Will keep on hoping until its mathematically impossible.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm »
Looking at Everton's fixtures, I still fancy Burnley to finish above them. Burnley beating Chelsea was always unlikely.

Brentford winning today is a good result and by all accounts Leeds were a bit unlucky in their first game under Marsch.

Everton are still right in the mix imo. They might have games in hand but there aren't many winnable games among their fixtures.

Watford and Brentford look their only games you'd have them as favourites and those teams still have the quality to beat Everton on a good day.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 08:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 08:58:15 am
A few years ago I would have been quite sad about this, but not anymore. Your scenario would be my favoured outcome, because it's the cruelest. No quick death for them, a slow lingering one with the flickering flame of hope still there, all the way to the bitter end.

Mmmm, just how they prefer it.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 08:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:28:49 am
I can see your point, I seriously just think of them as a serious physical danger to our team. I don't have that feeling about City, Chelsea or even United, but Everton just driven by bitter jealousy actually endanger us, so fuck 'em as far as I'm concerned.

my feelings exactly.

if they sink, I'll feel bad for my brother and his son  and grandson who are all Blues (the blue sheep of the family) but Everton's twattish lunatic supporters don't deserve a club. I'd be glad to see the back of them.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:44:20 pm
Looking at Everton's fixtures, I still fancy Burnley to finish above them. Burnley beating Chelsea was always unlikely.

Brentford winning today is a good result and by all accounts Leeds were a bit unlucky in their first game under Marsch.

Everton are still right in the mix imo. They might have games in hand but there aren't many winnable games among their fixtures.

Watford and Brentford look their only games you'd have them as favourites and those teams still have the quality to beat Everton on a good day.

I just can't see them going down but the Brentford result was a good one today as they looked in freefall, they've also played us, City and some of the other top sides twice now. Norwich are done anyway.

Leeds will be better once they get players back as well, although Everton have a lot of games in hand now. Burnley have now played us, Chelsea and the Mancs twice.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 09:50:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:11:34 am
"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."

This is all you need to know about Everton's future ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm »
I know it's all ifs ands and buts, but If it wasn't for their result against Leeds 2 weeks ago, and their spawny win against Arsenal at the start of December, these would be rock bottom. It's amazing what 2 wins can do when you're scrapping at the bottom end of the table. Their last win prior to the Arsenal result was at home to Norwich 6 months ago!!!

The more I look at how dire these are, and the more I look at their remaining fixtures, the more convinced I become that they won't clear any more than 28 points at best. Given that Brentford are currently on 27 points, one more win should put them safe. As bad as Leeds are, 2 more wins (or 1 win and 2 draws) should put them safe. Which leaves Everton and Burnley to fight it out for survival. That game between them at Turf Moor is the relegation decider IMHO

Obviously, there's likely to be a few twist and turns yet, and of course I'm surmising here, but I just get the feeling that if Burnley beat these then they're going down   

 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 10:37:20 pm »
So youre saying theyve won only two games since September? !!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:24:09 pm
I know it's all ifs ands and buts, but If it wasn't for their result against Leeds 2 weeks ago, and their spawny win against Arsenal at the start of December, these would be rock bottom. It's amazing what 2 wins can do when you're scrapping at the bottom end of the table. Their last win prior to the Arsenal result was at home to Norwich 6 months ago!!!

The more I look at how dire these are, and the more I look at their remaining fixtures, the more convinced I become that they won't clear any more than 28 points at best. Given that Brentford are currently on 27 points, one more win should put them safe. As bad as Leeds are, 2 more wins (or 1 win and 2 draws) should put them safe. Which leaves Everton and Burnley to fight it out for survival. That game between them at Turf Moor is the relegation decider IMHO

Obviously, there's likely to be a few twist and turns yet, and of course I'm surmising here, but I just get the feeling that if Burnley beat these then they're going down

Yeah, but that's like saying had they lost every game they'd be bottom because they're about the only games they haven't lost since October. Every team in the league has won at least a couple of games in that time. You're going to pick up wins here and there.

They made a decent start to the season which gave them a cushion, much like Brentford. They won 4 of their first 6, Burnley still haven't won 4 games all season.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 02:11:00 am »
Somewhat as anticipated. They might really be fucked, crazy.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 02:26:42 am »
NIl Satis etc etc
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 08:09:57 am »
But Frank said they will not be affected?
Nil satis nil stadium.
