« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 518795 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10200 on: Yesterday at 05:29:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:24:49 am
You just know his kids and grandkids kit him out with all the Everton gear every birthday and Christmas, and he wears it all to go for his paper with his dog.

I'm pretty sure I know the bloke. He's only 35. That's what supporting Everton does to you.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,162
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10201 on: Yesterday at 05:29:44 pm »
And to think loads of them thought that Cazoo fella was going to sort them out with a load of other commercial deals and become some sort of power broker for them.

He just wanted his companys name on their shirts and has jibbed them off after a couple of years because Everton are no longer big enough for him.

Oh Everton.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10202 on: Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm »
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,055
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10203 on: Yesterday at 06:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
That debt for them is shocking given they haven't even made a proper start on the stadium yet.

It's basically half a billion spent to be in a relegation battle.
Moshiri, bringing exciting times back to Everton. Being in a relegation battle is exciting, right?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,905
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10204 on: Yesterday at 06:06:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
Remember though that the 15m grant from the Combined Authority is for work around the stadium, not for the stadium build itself. The other 30m is a loan towards construction costs, which will come with conditions. That 30m does seem to be the only actual finance for construction that they have so far managed to wangle. 
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,895
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10205 on: Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:56:56 pm
https://theesk.org/2022/03/04/everton-usm-moshiri-and-bramley-moore/

The Esk has really wised up since the early days of caveats and phony transfer scoops.
This, from a fan of the club is a chilling analysis of the place they were in before sanctions, and where they are today.
As we suspected, there is no finance in place for the stadium apart from the £45m from Rotherham and the region, and the £100m already poured literally into filling in the dock.
They worse off than when Moshiri arrived.

It is interesting think what will happen if the government are forced into sanctioning Usmanovs business partners.

 
This actually a very good piece.

What it brings home though, is that much of Moshiris wealth may have lost its value. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:46:06 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10206 on: Yesterday at 06:35:44 pm »
They may not need to sanction Usmanov's business partners though. For all we know they're already fucked. There is no transparency between what is Moshiri's and what is Usmanov's via USM, keeping in mind again that all voting rights for USM are held by Usmanov. For all we know Moshiri's access to capital is already cut off because there is no way to distinguish a difference between those assets and the risk to do business with him is then too great.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10207 on: Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:35:44 pm
They may not need to sanction Usmanov's business partners though. For all we know they're already fucked. There is no transparency between what is Moshiri's and what is Usmanov's via USM, keeping in mind again that all voting rights for USM are held by Usmanov. For all we know Moshiri's access to capital is already cut off because there is no way to distinguish a difference between those assets and the risk to do business with him is then too great.
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10208 on: Yesterday at 06:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:06:41 pm
Remember though that the 15m grant from the Combined Authority is for work around the stadium, not for the stadium build itself. The other 30m is a loan towards construction costs, which will come with conditions. That 30m does seem to be the only actual finance for construction that they have so far managed to wangle.

True.
I didnt see the Telegraph bit about Laing. I would assume Moshiri is still paying for the groundworks at present currently down at £100m for sand.
I think they have two options, either abandon the project or Moshiri pays out of his pocket via a loan. Problem is Moshiri has a lot of his wealth tied up with USM.
I suppose he could sell the Liver buildings   ;)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10209 on: Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:22:38 pm
Cazoo shirt sponsorship ending after this season too.
Cazoo no you can't.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,532
  • JFT 97
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10210 on: Yesterday at 06:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.

The problem for Everton though is that if the BMD was built then by the time it opened sanctions would have kicked in. Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.

It would be the same for the financial institutions. Why lend money to someone as toxic as Moshiri.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,554
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10211 on: Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:51:45 pm
Based on how slowly the sanctions are likely to take to bed in, I think Moshiri will get away with this. The govt will focus on the low hanging fruit (houses etc) and try avoid the harder to prove stuff like Everton as they are weak-willed and would rather avoid the boo-merchants

The main problem is the sponsorship situation and especially whether they are owed payments for this season - if they are, they're in a mess as replacing that at this time is probably even worse than during the pandemic.

Everton are only able to currently function due to owner finance. If Moshiri can no longer plug the gap between what they spend and make then even if they avoid relegation this season the amount of cost cutting required to make them function without that funding may make that a formality next season.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,710
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10212 on: Yesterday at 07:14:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
This actually a very good piece.

What it brings home though, is that much of Moshiris wealth may have lost its value.

Hes seen the light for a couple of years now to the point where his truth telling is categorised as R/S propaganda.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,861
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10213 on: Yesterday at 07:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:44:14 pm
That debt for them is shocking given they haven't even made a proper start on the stadium yet.

It's basically half a billion spent to be in a relegation battle.
So, if anyone was actually stupid enough to fund their vanity dome, they'll be in well over a billion quids worth of debt?  :o

Half a billion spent in order to mire themselves in a relegation battle. The chippy by Anfield probably generates more revenue than Everton too.

What an absolute shambles they are. They genuinely deserve to go down and fade away. The BMD mirage looked dodgy at best even with Putin's buddy lurking in the Goodison shadows. Now, it would be absolute suicide. If they have any sense at all they'll halt spending out to piss about in the sandpit, cut their loses and bin it off until some day in the future they might be able to redevelop the shed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:08 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,710
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10214 on: Yesterday at 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:09:25 pm
Everton are only able to currently function due to owner finance. If Moshiri can no longer plug the gap between what they spend and make then even if they avoid relegation this season the amount of cost cutting required to make them function without that funding may make that a formality next season.

Player sales.

But when youre in the shit getting a good price will be impossible.

And they consistently over value their players so they may not bring in as much as required.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10215 on: Yesterday at 07:41:51 pm »
Sounds like they'll be sticking with Frankie for the foreseeable then, the last thing they need is more severance to pay.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10216 on: Yesterday at 08:59:08 pm »
I want Everton to disappear more than most. However,  whats happening with them and Chelsea just shows how dangerous it is inviting dodgy money into the game. The PL should be ashamed of themselves. There quite clearly is no fit and proper owners test. As well as Russian gangsters Oligarchs, we now have despotic regimes from Abu Dhabi and Saudi. Its fucking ridiculous.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10217 on: Yesterday at 10:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:59:56 pm
Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.
The likelihood of it 'only' being 500m are remote given current building costs and huge inflation in building materials.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,831
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10218 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:59:56 pm
The problem for Everton though is that if the BMD was built then by the time it opened sanctions would have kicked in. Why would Moshiri risk half a billion on a Stadium in a Country that he could be sanctioned in at any time.

It would be the same for the financial institutions. Why lend money to someone as toxic as Moshiri.

Haha, that assumes BMD will actually be built! Dave's probably right that their immediate concern is paying everyday costs for the next 6-12 months.

For those in IT, Sun Microsystems built their UK HQ around 99/2000 in a huge business park in Farnborough, Hampshire (GMP). They had a model of the site in their reception which showed 3 huge buildings it looked wonderful. Except that the 3rd building was never finished.

Back then Sun were huge (before my time) but the dotcom bubble burst and the 3rd building remained as a bare steel structure for over 10 years until Oracle took over and closed the site. Everytime I visited it seemed like a reminder of how big they were and the slow and steady decline.

The structure only came down a few years ago and Guilemont Park is now a housing development.

Think the sandpit is gonna do the same for Everton!

Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10219 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:28:36 pm
The likelihood of it 'only' being 500m are remote given current building costs and huge inflation in building materials.

Beat me to that post , it was suggested 505 million last year you can undoubtedly add 20% onto that at least over the coming year
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10220 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 pm »
So £600m then, they will just sell Calvert Lewindowski, Richarlison & Pickford.


Not sure where the other £550m will come from though.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • Sound
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10221 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
What a pity
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,595
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10222 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm »
We often joke about it, but if these get relegated, they are going straight into bankruptcy. And they don't seem to have the manager or the players for the relegation dog-fight ...
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10223 on: Yesterday at 11:52:33 pm »
Remember this old classic


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,515
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10224 on: Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm »
And this...........


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10225 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
We often joke about it, but if these get relegated, they are going straight into bankruptcy. And they don't seem to have the manager or the players for the relegation dog-fight ...

ive said for a while, when they go, they go again fairly quickly
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,397
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10226 on: Today at 07:11:34 am »
Everton's sponsorship deal with Cazoo to end after this season

Everton's shirt sponsorship deal with Cazoo will end after this season, The Athletic can reveal.

Cazoo took over sponsorship of Everton's shirts in the summer of 2020, with the initial deal running until this summer. The Athletic understands termination of the deal is not connected to the current Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted a number of Everton's other commercial ties  with the club having activated a break clause written into the deal.

It is also understood that Everton have taken positive steps towards finding a replacement for the Cazoo deal, which was thought to be worth around £10 million per year.

A Cazoo statement to The Athletic read: "We can confirm that the Cazoo sponsorship of Everton Football Club will not continue after the end of the current season.

"The original deal was for two years and it has been a strong partnership over this period which has delivered on our objectives and we are proud to have supported the Club and raised over £75,000 for Everton in the Community during this time.

"We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season."

The Goodison Park club now face significant commercial challenges after three of their other sponsorship deals were suspended.

Earlier this week, they suspended their deals with Russian companies USM Holdings, MegaFon, and Yota.

Combined with the deal with Cazoo, this could mean an annual shortfall of close to £30 million.

All three are associated with Uzbek businessman Alisher Usmanov, whose assets were frozen by the European Union on Tuesday and the UK on Thursday.

https://theathletic.com/news/evertons-sponsorship-deal-with-cazoo-to-end-after-this-season/LMYl8MSp2dGR/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10227 on: Today at 08:44:05 am »
Relax
Frankie says
The loss of sponsorship wont affect them

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,542
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10228 on: Today at 08:44:43 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
We often joke about it, but if these get relegated, they are going straight into bankruptcy. And they don't seem to have the manager or the players for the relegation dog-fight ...

Yup. Been saying it for weeks now. If these go down (which I believe they will) then Everton FC as we know it will be no more

I don't think they'd completely dissolve, but there would definitely be bankruptcy, administration, and further relegation involved 

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10229 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:43 am
Yup. Been saying it for weeks now. If these go down (which I believe they will) then Everton FC as we know it will be no more

I don't think they'd completely dissolve, but there would definitely be bankruptcy, administration, and further relegation involved
Lets hope so.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,595
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10230 on: Today at 08:53:57 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:44:05 am
Relax
Frankie says
The loss of sponsorship wont affect them


Yup, the parachute payment will cover that
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,254
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10231 on: Today at 08:58:15 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:44:43 am
Yup. Been saying it for weeks now. If these go down (which I believe they will) then Everton FC as we know it will be no more

I don't think they'd completely dissolve, but there would definitely be bankruptcy, administration, and further relegation involved 


A few years ago I would have been quite sad about this, but not anymore. Your scenario would be my favoured outcome, because it's the cruelest. No quick death for them, a slow lingering one with the flickering flame of hope still there, all the way to the bitter end.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,542
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10232 on: Today at 09:15:37 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:58:15 am
A few years ago I would have been quite sad about this, but not anymore

That's interesting to me, mainly because I'm the exact opposite. 10 to 15 years ago I would have rejoiced at the sight of Everton or United being relegated. But in today's world of oil money, plastic clubs, manufactured success, and mass commercialism, I think I'd find football distinctly disinteresting without a derby or an away game at OT to look forward to. And so for that reason, as much as I dislike them as a fanbase and as a club, part of me wouldn't mind if they escape
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 251 252 253 254 255 [256]   Go Up
« previous next »
 