#LFC £198m debt is now 7th highest in the Premier League, a long way below #THFC £854m (new stadium), #MUFC £530m (Glazers leveraged buy-out), #EFC £409m (Moshiri funding) and #BHAFC £306m (new stadium and training ground).

I'm going be a typical Liverpool fan, making it all about Everton as usual. Living rent free etc.(I wouldn't worry too much about the 7th highest figure, the thread as a whole paints our finances and how the club is run in a very positive way)The Chelsea debt is only listed as £30m when we know they 'owe' Abramovich around £1.5bn so that suggests Moshiri has leveraged his loans to the club in a different way. I'm assuming that "different way" isn't good news for Everton!