« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 516269 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,876
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.

that fella was 26 when he went in to watch the game.  It's like some evil reverse of going to watch Ken Dodd.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
here we go ....

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-60611683

The UK has announced sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs - Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Usmanov's company USM previously had sponsorship ties with Arsenal and - until this week - Everton.

Mr Shuvalov was formerly Russian President Vladimir Putin's deputy prime minister and is currently chairman of the management board of a Russian bank.

The BBC has contacted the two men for their response.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,847
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
The magic of the cup in full force as a struggling club knocks out a team well above their station.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 12:14:16 am »
Everton now closing in on their first silverware since 1995
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,594
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 12:19:48 am »
SNS" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,208
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 12:24:49 am »
First time Ive come in here since the invasion started, because to be honest its only just occurred to me thats the end of their new stadium

The comments by them are new lows I did not believe them capable of and thats saying something.

Davek is a psychopath
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,856
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:16 am
Everton now closing in on their first silverware since 1995
Are they doing the Anfield tour tomorrow?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 12:56:19 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 01:29:26 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
Tough crowd!
I thought you made very reasoned arguments!

The choice is between a massive conspiracy to keep a secret owner uninvolved, or a massive dingus wasting Everton funds. I know which scenario I favour...
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • Boss Tha
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 03:31:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.

The granny on the right, where is that finger going? She ought to be ashamed!

 :D
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 08:27:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.

I thought Olive from On The Buses died this week?
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 09:32:30 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:27:21 am
I thought Olive from On The Buses died this week?

Would explain why she looks so anguished.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 11:14:28 am »
I'm going be a typical Liverpool fan, making it all about Everton as usual.  Living rent free etc.

Quote from: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499642969011466243
#LFC £198m debt is now 7th highest in the Premier League, a long way below #THFC £854m (new stadium), #MUFC £530m (Glazers leveraged buy-out), #EFC £409m (Moshiri funding) and #BHAFC £306m (new stadium and training ground).
(I wouldn't worry too much about the 7th highest figure, the thread as a whole paints our finances and how the club is run in a very positive way)

The Chelsea debt is only listed as £30m when we know they 'owe' Abramovich around £1.5bn so that suggests Moshiri has leveraged his loans to the club in a different way.  I'm assuming that "different way" isn't good news for Everton!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:56 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 11:24:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm

The joy supporting Everton brings  to the world.

You just know his kids and grandkids kit him out with all the Everton gear every birthday and Christmas, and he wears it all to go for his paper with his dog.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 11:38:44 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:28 am
I'm going be a typical Liverpool fan, making it all about Everton as usual.  Living rent free etc.
(I wouldn't worry too much about the 7th highest figure, the thread as a whole paints our finances and how the club is run in a very positive way)

The Chelsea debt is only listed as £30m when we know they 'owe' Abramovich around £1.5bn so that suggests Moshiri has leveraged his loans to the club in a different way.  I'm assuming that "different way" isn't good news for Everton!

Well, considering that our debt is mostly for the Main Stand upgrade and the new training complex, and that we are paying no interest on it, our situation seems brilliant, compared to Everton ...
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,054
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 11:49:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:38:44 am
Well, considering that our debt is mostly for the Main Stand upgrade and the new training complex, and that we are paying no interest on it, our situation seems brilliant, compared to Everton ...
It is thunderously amazing.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,876
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10176 on: Today at 11:52:05 am »
So we basically earn more than double what Everton do, whilst at the same time owe less than half as much?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,910
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10177 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:28 am
I'm going be a typical Liverpool fan, making it all about Everton as usual.  Living rent free etc.
(I wouldn't worry too much about the 7th highest figure, the thread as a whole paints our finances and how the club is run in a very positive way)

The Chelsea debt is only listed as £30m when we know they 'owe' Abramovich around £1.5bn so that suggests Moshiri has leveraged his loans to the club in a different way.  I'm assuming that "different way" isn't good news for Everton!
It's the same situation as Abramovic, isn't it? Moshiri turned his loans into equity, diluting Kenwright's holding. Assuming Moshiri's wealth is mostly tied up in Usamov's companies and enterprises, then he's looking a lot less rich today than last week.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,063
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10178 on: Today at 12:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:52:05 am
So we basically earn more than double what Everton do, whilst at the same time owe less than half as much?

Worrying times
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,032
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10179 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:38:44 am
Well, considering that our debt is mostly for the Main Stand upgrade and the new training complex, and that we are paying no interest on it, our situation seems brilliant, compared to Everton ...

That debt for them is shocking given they haven't even made a proper start on the stadium yet.

It's basically half a billion spent to be in a relegation battle.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10180 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:52:05 am
So we basically earn more than double what Everton do, whilst at the same time owe less than half as much?
government inquiry into LFC finances to be announced any day.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,828
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10181 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:24:28 pm
It's the same situation as Abramovic, isn't it? Moshiri turned his loans into equity, diluting Kenwright's holding. Assuming Moshiri's wealth is mostly tied up in Usamov's companies and enterprises, then he's looking a lot less rich today than last week.
Much, much worse - Abramovic can afford to writeoff £3-4bn of assets as he is worth much more. Even if he ends up pocketing the sale value, it is more than he bought the club for. Moshi has less dough and the club is probably worth less (or just worthless) than he bought it!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,844
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10182 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/03/roman-empire-rise-fall-abramovich-reign-chelsea-fc?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Good article by David Conn on Abramovich and how he rose to wealth and power under Putin.

Also it seems like the Chelsea trolls and Putin Bots are attacking Chris Bryant with homophobic abuse
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,001
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10183 on: Today at 03:26:39 pm »
so 89% wages to turnover huh, that's looks great :D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,908
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 04:16:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:26:39 pm
so 89% wages to turnover huh, that's looks great :D

Will be even higher without Usmanov's sponsorship
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,595
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10185 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Cazoo shirt sponsorship ending after this season too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,908
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10186 on: Today at 04:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:22:38 pm
Cazoo shirt sponsorship ending after this season too.

So based on what the Athletic are saying that's a £30m shortfall when you also include the Usmanov companies. Everton were getting around £10m from Cazoo. If West Ham and Leicester currently can't get deals above £15m a year for shirt sponsorship, there's no way Everton are going to get one.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,742
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10187 on: Today at 04:28:52 pm »
Theyve only had Cazoo for the last two seasons, havent they?
Logged
AHA!

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,540
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #10188 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:24:49 am
to be honest its only just occurred to me thats the end of their new stadium

That's like saying their chance to win the Champions League went when Ancelotti walked out

Neither were ever realistically going to happen in a million years

It's fucking bonkers that people even have discussions about it
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 