I feel like you're intentionally being obtuse in a way.



As I posted earlier in the thread more than 2/3rds of their commercial revenue comes from USM and Megafone. Do you believe other companies would have paid the same as them to advertise for Everton? Just like with ManC or soon to be Newcastle there likely is little proof available that there were viable alternatives at the same price.

So because they said it then it must be true? A bit odd? Can you name one other example in the world where this has happened?



Moshiri has financed over £500m for Everton.

He's admitted previously that his net worth is tied up in USM. USM is 100% controlled by Usmanov. He'd either have to liquidate his shares by getting Usmanov or another shareholder to buy him out or get Usmanov's approval, that's it. And again the fact that someone worth £2bn would pour 1/4 of it into Everton beggars belief.

Let's assume for one second that Usmanov has nothing to do with Everton and it's 100% Moshiri. They still at this point need to replace at minimum 2/3rds of their commercial sponsor income to just keep their current FFP status as is. And this ignores again that the 2/3rd's their having to replace is supposedly helmed by Moshiri himself. Everton's problem while maybe not as severe as being seized are at minimum really bad and if Moshiri's wealth is truly 100% tied up in USM about to get a whole lot worse as I would suspect Moshiri's ability to get capital will be severely curtailed.



Sigh. Just give us the figures and sources if you have them instead of blustering, please. I've told you I'm not challenging you, I'm asking you. If you have the details then state them. Then if you're correct that Usmanov is clearly their owner, bankrolling them in a sugar daddy way, we can all say 'Ah yes, you're correct, Usmanov is clealry bankrolling them in a sugar daddy way. They're an asset of his which could now be at risk'It's what they've said. That theirs in a normal commercial partnership, not secret ownsershp by Usmanov; can you prove otherwise in a clear way which could be used by the authoities to show that Usmanov is the owner of Everton and thus put them at risk? That's all I'm asking about. You must see that our 'feelings' on the matter don't constitute the sort of proof that could land Everton in hot water.Details and sources, please, and details of how that's proof that Usmanov is using Moshiri as a front to spend his own money to own EvertonOnce again details and sources. If it's that obvious and clear, why is Usmanov not cited commonly as the owner of Everton?But as true as that may be that's a different issue as to whether the sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov is the legal owner of Everton, thus rendering the club at genuine risk. That is the issue at hand at the moment.