« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 506988 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,822
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9960 on: Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1499098591696236551?s=21

Catcher showing his knowledge.

Apparently he didnt know that Usmanov had any financial interests in Everton.
Im sure he was telling everyone Usmanov was behind Moshiri when it was first taken over.
Usmanovs nephew on the board. Sponsorships and dodgy naming rights. But it wasnt Uncle Uzzy
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,859
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9961 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
Only just seen the uncle Uze news


:lmao

Quite rightly too.  The man is a murderous, despicable c*nt of a man.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9962 on: Yesterday at 07:42:30 pm »
It would be interesting to see whether any money came across to Everton before the suspension of deals. Make a payment and hope to get back to normal in 6 months is not in the spirit of the move. If not, fair play to EFC.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9963 on: Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:31:48 pm
Many of them do care.

Dave k is a psychopath, so its best to ignore his views.

To be fair the majority on Toffeeweb were not keen on links with a sanctioned oligarch.

Mind you within a few posts it was, as always, our fault.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9964 on: Yesterday at 07:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:14:56 pm
You understand that Moshiri's wealth is tied up in USM as well, right?
I do understand that but I don't understand why you are mentioning it in reply to me. Feel free to elaborate
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,575
  • JFT96.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9965 on: Yesterday at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:38:00 pm
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1499098591696236551?s=21

Catcher showing his knowledge.

Apparently he didnt know that Usmanov had any financial interests in Everton.
Im sure he was telling everyone Usmanov was behind Moshiri when it was first taken over.
Usmanovs nephew on the board. Sponsorships and dodgy naming rights. But it wasnt Uncle Uzzy

They knew about it, they gloated about it, they bragged about it. Now they are denying ever knowing the truth.



A bit like when they wanted the football to stop and the league to be declared null and void because people were dying. It wasn't about that, it was because they didn't want us winning the league. I would've had NO problem with them coming out and saying that, but don't hide behind the deaths of thousands to cover up your true wishes.


Hypocrites, nearly all of them.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9966 on: Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:55:16 pm
I do understand that but I don't understand why you are mentioning it in reply to me. Feel free to elaborate

Because you're acting like USM is just operating like a business that has nothing to do with what Usmanov or Moshiri. Furthermore net worth doesn't equal liquid cash. Moshiri more than likely had to leverage or liquidate holdings in USM which he couldn't do without Usmanov's blessing to pump more than £500m into Everton.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:58:06 pm
In what way? Has he invested his personal money into the club?

USM = Usmanov, it is his personal money along with the other shareholders (Moshiri etc) who have no voting power over what USM does.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9967 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:10:40 pm
Because you're acting like USM is just operating like a business that has nothing to do with what Usmanov or Moshiri. Furthermore net worth doesn't equal liquid cash. Moshiri more than likely had to leverage or liquidate holdings in USM which he couldn't do without Usmanov's blessing to pump more than £500m into Everton.
No I wasn't, I was simply saying that I'd seen no evidence that Usmanov has put his personal money into Everton. That doesn't mean that he hasn't, just that there's no public evidence that I'm aware of. If you know differently please state it so I can laugh even more at the Ev

Quote
USM = Usmanov, it is his personal money along with the other shareholders (Moshiri etc) who have no voting power over what USM does.
Oh come on...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9968 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,859
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9969 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
What a shame
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,871
  • Dutch Class
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9970 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm


:D

Some Evertonian has probably been convincing themselves that Usmanov planned to sell his $600m yacht to build BMD
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9971 on: Yesterday at 10:12:19 pm »
I thought it would have been moored at Bramley Dock, only real use for the site now to be honest.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9972 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:43:01 pm
No I wasn't, I was simply saying that I'd seen no evidence that Usmanov has put his personal money into Everton. That doesn't mean that he hasn't, just that there's no public evidence that I'm aware of. If you know differently please state it so I can laugh even more at the Ev
Oh come on...

I understand that you admitted upfront that this subject isn't your forte but please explain how USM funds aren't the personal funds of the shareholders as you are claiming.

Edit: The Yacht being seized is hilarious. Looks like there is a pretty nice place in Highgate that could use some public housing....
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,684
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9973 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:12:19 pm
I thought it would have been moored at Bramley Dock, only real use for the site now to be honest.

Believe it or not some of the Bloos actually expected him to park his yacht by the stadium whilst handing over a cheque to pay for the ground.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,701
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9974 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm »
Surely not even the BS could lose tomorrow night?  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,148
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9975 on: Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9976 on: Yesterday at 10:34:43 pm »
Imagine if they lost to Boreham Wood. Just imagine.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,835
  • 27 Years...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9977 on: Yesterday at 10:35:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm
Believe it or not some of the Bloos actually expected him to park his yacht by the stadium whilst handing over a cheque to pay for the ground.
Ifithadnerbinfer Putin torpedoing his plans.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9978 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
Fucking German Kopites.


Wenn du durch einen Sturm geht
Halt dein Kinn hoch
Und habe keine Angst vor der Dunkelheit.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,438
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9979 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
The Ev have lost $600 million. Oh pity.

Quote
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's 512-foot yacht, valued at nearly $600 million,
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,807
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9980 on: Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm »
*NEWSFLASH*
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9981 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:06:44 pm
SKY have just said a new sponsor has just turned up at the training ground

sdadas" border="0


 ;D

Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9982 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
The Ev have lost $600 million. Oh pity.


His yacht is worth more than Everton. It's won just as many trophies over the last 27 years too.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9983 on: Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:27:08 pm
Finally.

Took them long enough.

Classless club.

Finally? Suspending the sponsorship deals isn't anywhere near good enough. All they're arsed about is taking some heat of the club for a bit. They'll resume their deals with them the first chance they get.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9984 on: Yesterday at 11:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm
I understand that you admitted upfront that this subject isn't your forte but please explain how USM funds aren't the personal funds of the shareholders as you are claiming
Do I really need to? When you invest funds into a company and then that company uses it for normal business practices - things like buying sponsorship or naming rights or whatever as a way of raising their profile,  it's not really what people mean by a sugar daddy 'using their own money'. This is the sort of stuff that business spend on, that they have budgets for.

Now if we can show some sort of legerdemain (with the emphasis on leger) going on - maybe Uncle Uzzy funnelling funds to the Ev via USM specifically in order to hide his genuine part ownership and not fall foul of the PL rules about individuals having significant interest in more than one club, then fine. I'm just not sure there's publically availabe information to prove that yet - which doesn't mean it's not craftily hidden, just that it's not immediately evident. The best we can reasonably confidently assert is that USM rather kindly agreed to pay the exact amount Evertonneeded in order to avoid PL FFP issues, but not in a way that raised any red flags. That's a bit creatively naughty but not unheard of. And at least ostensibly USM gets something for their dollar. So it's a business deal not a sugary gift - at least ostensibly.

Remember I'm not talking about our cynical suspicions, however true we think they are, I'm on about what's provable.

But OK, I'm not really interested in going round in circles on this, so let's assume that he has funneled his own money into the Ev, with sugary intent, How much is it? Just the 42m mentioned earlier? If so that's hardly sugar daddy figures, is it?

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9985 on: Yesterday at 11:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:43:19 pm
He can fuck right off.

Civilians, women, children, babies being blown to pieces by a psychopath's army, and all he cares about is dirty money and his rotten, tin-pot football club.  :tosser
yep, here's another


Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9986 on: Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:45:36 pm
*NEWSFLASH*


That would make a great urban beach this summer, seriously
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,901
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9987 on: Today at 12:16:18 am »
Have to say, if I was an international supervillain I'd also conduct my business on that yacht.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9988 on: Today at 12:20:35 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:16:18 am
Have to say, if I was an international supervillain I'd also conduct my business on that yacht.
Batman  will be in touch 🙌
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9989 on: Today at 12:25:56 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:35:22 pm
Do I really need to? When you invest funds into a company and then that company uses it for normal business practices - things like buying sponsorship or naming rights or whatever as a way of raising their profile,  it's not really what people mean by a sugar daddy 'using their own money'. This is the sort of stuff that business spend on, that they have budgets for.

Now if we can show some sort of legerdemain (with the emphasis on leger) going on - maybe Uncle Uzzy funnelling funds to the Ev via USM specifically in order to hide his genuine part ownership and not fall foul of the PL rules about individuals having significant interest in more than one club, then fine. I'm just not sure there's publically availabe information to prove that yet - which doesn't mean it's not craftily hidden, just that it's not immediately evident. The best we can reasonably confidently assert is that USM rather kindly agreed to pay the exact amount Evertonneeded in order to avoid PL FFP issues, but not in a way that raised any red flags. That's a bit creatively naughty but not unheard of. And at least ostensibly USM gets something for their dollar. So it's a business deal not a sugary gift - at least ostensibly.

Remember I'm not talking about our cynical suspicions, however true we think they are, I'm on about what's provable.

But OK, I'm not really interested in going round in circles on this, so let's assume that he has funneled his own money into the Ev, with sugary intent, How much is it? Just the 42m mentioned earlier? If so that's hardly sugar daddy figures, is it?

First, USM have agreed to pay more than just the FFP dodge as I already noted. Second, what do you think USM is? You're responding as if it's a normal operating company even though you clearly noted a few posts before that it was a Holding company. USM on it's own does nothing. Why would you pay to market an entity that has no public facing purpose? Lastly, Moshiri is basically the manager of USM but has no say legally in what happens with it. How does that make any sense in regards to Moshiri blowing in all this money that is supposedly tied up in USM?

So yes there is no transparency with what USM, Moshiri or Usmanov are doing but also there is enough confirmed information to know that it is related and that it can and will be a problem for Everton in going forward.
Logged

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9990 on: Today at 12:25:56 am »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,565
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9991 on: Today at 12:45:01 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 02:28:56 pm
These are done if they go down.

They are done anyway. Usmanov was their only hope ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,565
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9992 on: Today at 12:59:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:18:58 pm
Even though they demolished houses to build the Gwladys Street and the Park End?

Also, at a wedding do at the Pit of Shite some years ago one of their people was gleefully telling a few of us who had a look around their crumbling Main Stand that they had plans to demolish the school on Bullens Road in order to redevelop by turning the pitch the other way around so the goal ends were on Bullens and Goodison Road.

To be honest, they've been run like a corner shop. A serious club would have bought those houses already, built a new school and a new 50,000 seater stadium at that very location, using the Athletic Bilbao model ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:41 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,882
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9993 on: Today at 01:02:26 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:25:56 am
First, USM have agreed to pay more than just the FFP dodge as I already noted. 
What have they paid, and what out of that isn't an ostensibly normal business action which could have come from any other company (in theory) but has come from this one?

Quote
Second, what do you think USM is? You're responding as if it's a normal operating company even though you clearly noted a few posts before that it was a Holding company. USM on it's own does nothing. Why would you pay to market an entity that has no public facing purpose?
Yes I know but they are on record as saying that's what they're doing. There are actual quotes saying that they decided to use Everton to publicise and raise USM's profile worldwide. Megafon, owned by USM has also been publicised. It might be a bit odd for the holding company to market themselves but they would probably say that it's a first step towards marketing their stable of actual working businesses.

Quote
Lastly, Moshiri is basically the manager of USM but has no say legally in what happens with it. How does that make any sense in regards to Moshiri blowing in all this money that is supposedly tied up in USM?
How much money? I'm not challenging you I'm just asking you, and presuming that you've done the research. Besides hasn't Moshiri's strategy been to increase his percentage ownership of Everton by converting loans to equity etc?

Quote
So yes there is no transparency with what USM, Moshiri or Usmanov are doing but also there is enough confirmed information to know that it is related and that it can and will be a problem for Everton in going forward.
That's fine but the only real point I'm debating is whether it is provable that Usmanov has been a secret sugar daddy. Because that could make a big difference to the way Everton are impacted via his being sanctioned or worse, going forward, right? If he's only, effectively, a sponsor then the main impact will be a termination of that relationship and the loss of any monies due and potential future sponsorship from him. Problematic, but they can always, in theory, find other sponsors, so more a bump in the road rather than anything really serious.

But if Everton is provably owned by him then the impact could be much more severe, including the club potentially being seized as one of his assets, rather like his yacht has been. I know this is unlikely, but it's theoretically possible, right?

If so then that makes the provability factor crucial
« Last Edit: Today at 01:07:00 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,695
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9994 on: Today at 01:04:09 am »
As much as I want them relegated this is really bad at this point. They look way more fucked than Chelsea right now and I know Chelsea are a bigger name but Ive seen little of what might happen to them. This looks like a Leeds situation to me if they cant stay up. They need a buyer quick as far as I can see.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9995 on: Today at 01:20:48 am »
Imagine seizing Usmanov's assets and ending up with Everton and Davek/ESK/Catcher etc to deal with
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,301
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9996 on: Today at 01:56:54 am »
Someone needs to the redo the "Everton have 1.3B" meme - :lmao

so many possibilities.

An empty bag?

The bag being returned - Everton have... .0000000000013 billion

etc etc
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9997 on: Today at 02:33:19 am »

I feel like you're intentionally being obtuse in a way.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:02:26 am
What have they paid, and what out of that isn't an ostensibly normal business action which could have come from any other company (in theory) but has come from this one?

As I posted earlier in the thread more than 2/3rds of their commercial revenue comes from USM and Megafone. Do you believe other companies would have paid the same as them to advertise for Everton? Just like with ManC or soon to be Newcastle there likely is little proof available that there were viable alternatives at the same price.

Quote
Yes I know but they are on record as saying that's what they're doing. There are actual quotes saying that they decided to use Everton to publicise and raise USM's profile worldwide. Megafon, owned by USM has also been publicised. It might be a bit odd for the holding company to market themselves but they would probably say that it's a first step towards marketing their stable of actual working businesses.

So because they said it then it must be true? A bit odd? Can you name one other example in the world where this has happened?

Quote
How much money? I'm not challenging you I'm just asking you, and presuming that you've done the research. Besides hasn't Moshiri's strategy been to increase his percentage ownership of Everton by converting loans to equity etc?

Moshiri has financed over £500m for Everton. He's admitted previously that his net worth is tied up in USM. USM is 100% controlled by Usmanov. He'd either have to liquidate his shares by getting Usmanov  or another shareholder to buy him out or get Usmanov's approval, that's it. And again the fact that someone worth £2bn would pour 1/4 of it into Everton beggars belief.

Quote
That's fine but the only real point I'm debating is whether it is provable that Usmanov has been a secret sugar daddy. Because that could make a big difference to the way Everton are impacted via his being sanctioned or worse, going forward, right? If he's only, effectively, a sponsor then the main impact will be a termination of that relationship and the loss of any monies due and potential future sponsorship from him. Problematic, but they can always, in theory, find other sponsors, so more a bump in the road rather than anything really serious.

But if Everton is provably owned by him then the impact could be much more severe, including the club potentially being seized as one of his assets, rather like his yacht has been. I know this is unlikely, but it's theoretically possible, right?

If so then that makes the provability factor crucial

Let's assume for one second that Usmanov has nothing to do with Everton and it's 100% Moshiri. They still at this point need to replace at minimum 2/3rds of their commercial sponsor income to just keep their current FFP status as is. And this ignores again that the 2/3rd's their having to replace is supposedly helmed by Moshiri himself. Everton's problem while maybe not as severe as being seized are at minimum really bad and if Moshiri's wealth is truly 100% tied up in USM about to get a whole lot worse as I would suspect Moshiri's ability to get capital will be severely curtailed.
Logged

Online Umbarto

  • of the Red Dojo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,884
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9998 on: Today at 03:11:45 am »
In case you were wondering about the scale of the yacht that won't be seen anytime soon in or around the Mersey...



Theoretically, at over 150 metres in length, if you launched the c*nt off a ramp from the Mersey fast enough into say, a bright and shiny brand spanking new stadium that just happened to be close enough to the water, it wouldn't even have fit diagonally on that brand new lush green pitch... probably would fit on an extremely large sandbox that IS there for the foreseeable future though.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,242
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9999 on: Today at 03:35:47 am »
Why would anyone be interested in Everton now?

Wait and see if they go down. If they do, their value will plummet when they are in the Championship, then buy them.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 245 246 247 248 249 [250]   Go Up
« previous next »
 