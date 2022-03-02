First, USM have agreed to pay more than just the FFP dodge as I already noted.

Second, what do you think USM is? You're responding as if it's a normal operating company even though you clearly noted a few posts before that it was a Holding company. USM on it's own does nothing. Why would you pay to market an entity that has no public facing purpose?

Lastly, Moshiri is basically the manager of USM but has no say legally in what happens with it. How does that make any sense in regards to Moshiri blowing in all this money that is supposedly tied up in USM?

So yes there is no transparency with what USM, Moshiri or Usmanov are doing but also there is enough confirmed information to know that it is related and that it can and will be a problem for Everton in going forward.



What have they paid, and what out of that isn't an ostensibly normal business action which could have come from any other company (in theory) but has come from this one?Yes I know but they are on record as saying that's what they're doing. There are actual quotes saying that they decided to use Everton to publicise and raise USM's profile worldwide. Megafon, owned by USM has also been publicised. It might be a bit odd for the holding company to market themselves but they would probably say that it's a first step towards marketing their stable of actual working businesses.How much money? I'm not challenging you I'm just asking you, and presuming that you've done the research. Besides hasn't Moshiri's strategy been to increase his percentage ownership of Everton by converting loans to equity etc?That's fine but the only real point I'm debating is whether it is provable that Usmanov has been a secret sugar daddy. Because that could make a big difference to the way Everton are impacted via his being sanctioned or worse, going forward, right? If he's only, effectively, a sponsor then the main impact will be a termination of that relationship and the loss of any monies due and potential future sponsorship from him. Problematic, but they can always, in theory, find other sponsors, so more a bump in the road rather than anything really serious.But if Everton is provably owned by him then the impact could be much more severe, including the club potentially being seized as one of his assets, rather like his yacht has been. I know this is unlikely, but it's theoretically possible, right?If so then that makes the provability factor crucial