I know some of the people that worked on Moshiri's takeover. Usmanov is categorically and definitively the power behind the throne. I had heard that he'd started pulling away a bit even before recent developments.



I know Evertonians have been claiming this for a long time, but still I'm surprised by it. Arsenal were fairly well run under Usmanov, albeit partly because he didn't want to pour money into a club he only partially owned, whereas Everton have been run into the ground by Moshiri playing fantasy football with zero planning or building.I suggested a while ago that Moshiri might have been intentionally destroying the clubs financial situation in order to slowly buy Kenwright out, but it just sounds like such a hare-brained scheme that was always likely to end horribly.They're just a baffling mess and probably would've fallen to pieces even without the invasion. I'm genuinely curious as to what has gone on internally there but I doubt we'll ever find out.