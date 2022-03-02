« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 506267 times)

Online Schmidt

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9960 on: Today at 07:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 06:42:25 pm
I know some of the people that worked on Moshiri's takeover. Usmanov is categorically and definitively the power behind the throne. I had heard that he'd started pulling away a bit even before recent developments.

I know Evertonians have been claiming this for a long time, but still I'm surprised by it. Arsenal were fairly well run under Usmanov, albeit partly because he didn't want to pour money into a club he only partially owned, whereas Everton have been run into the ground by Moshiri playing fantasy football with zero planning or building.

I suggested a while ago that Moshiri might have been intentionally destroying the clubs financial situation in order to slowly buy Kenwright out, but it just sounds like such a hare-brained scheme that was always likely to end horribly.

They're just a baffling mess and probably would've fallen to pieces even without the invasion. I'm genuinely curious as to what has gone on internally there but I doubt we'll ever find out.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9961 on: Today at 07:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Davek
Disgraceful. I saw one person on GOT asking if things would go back to normal if the war was over quickly. They don't care about what is happening in the Ukraine as long as Usmanov 'builds them a stadium TM.'
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9962 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:25:07 pm
Disgraceful. I saw one person on GOT asking if things would go back to normal if the war was over quickly. They don't care about what is happening in the Ukraine as long as Usmanov 'builds them a stadium TM.'
Many of them do care.

Dave k is a psychopath, so its best to ignore his views.
Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9963 on: Today at 07:38:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1499098591696236551?s=21

Catcher showing his knowledge.

Apparently he didnt know that Usmanov had any financial interests in Everton.
Im sure he was telling everyone Usmanov was behind Moshiri when it was first taken over.
Usmanovs nephew on the board. Sponsorships and dodgy naming rights. But it wasnt Uncle Uzzy
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9964 on: Today at 07:40:59 pm »
Only just seen the uncle Uze news


:lmao

Quite rightly too.  The man is a murderous, despicable c*nt of a man.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9965 on: Today at 07:42:30 pm »
It would be interesting to see whether any money came across to Everton before the suspension of deals. Make a payment and hope to get back to normal in 6 months is not in the spirit of the move. If not, fair play to EFC.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9966 on: Today at 07:46:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:31:48 pm
Many of them do care.

Dave k is a psychopath, so its best to ignore his views.

To be fair the majority on Toffeeweb were not keen on links with a sanctioned oligarch.

Mind you within a few posts it was, as always, our fault.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9967 on: Today at 07:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:14:56 pm
You understand that Moshiri's wealth is tied up in USM as well, right?
I do understand that but I don't understand why you are mentioning it in reply to me. Feel free to elaborate
Offline Fiasco

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9968 on: Today at 07:57:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:38:00 pm
https://twitter.com/holdentheblue/status/1499098591696236551?s=21

Catcher showing his knowledge.

Apparently he didnt know that Usmanov had any financial interests in Everton.
Im sure he was telling everyone Usmanov was behind Moshiri when it was first taken over.
Usmanovs nephew on the board. Sponsorships and dodgy naming rights. But it wasnt Uncle Uzzy

They knew about it, they gloated about it, they bragged about it. Now they are denying ever knowing the truth.



A bit like when they wanted the football to stop and the league to be declared null and void because people were dying. It wasn't about that, it was because they didn't want us winning the league. I would've had NO problem with them coming out and saying that, but don't hide behind the deaths of thousands to cover up your true wishes.


Hypocrites, nearly all of them.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9969 on: Today at 07:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Today at 06:42:25 pm
I know some of the people that worked on Moshiri's takeover. Usmanov is categorically and definitively the power behind the throne. I had heard that he'd started pulling away a bit even before recent developments.
In what way? Has he invested his personal money into the club?
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9970 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:55:16 pm
I do understand that but I don't understand why you are mentioning it in reply to me. Feel free to elaborate

Because you're acting like USM is just operating like a business that has nothing to do with what Usmanov or Moshiri. Furthermore net worth doesn't equal liquid cash. Moshiri more than likely had to leverage or liquidate holdings in USM which he couldn't do without Usmanov's blessing to pump more than £500m into Everton.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:58:06 pm
In what way? Has he invested his personal money into the club?

USM = Usmanov, it is his personal money along with the other shareholders (Moshiri etc) who have no voting power over what USM does.
Offline Lochgelly Violet

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9971 on: Today at 08:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:58:06 pm
In what way? Has he invested his personal money into the club?

Honestly, that's about as much as I know. I can definitely vouch for these guys working on the deal, though.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9972 on: Today at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:10:40 pm
Because you're acting like USM is just operating like a business that has nothing to do with what Usmanov or Moshiri. Furthermore net worth doesn't equal liquid cash. Moshiri more than likely had to leverage or liquidate holdings in USM which he couldn't do without Usmanov's blessing to pump more than £500m into Everton.
No I wasn't, I was simply saying that I'd seen no evidence that Usmanov has put his personal money into Everton. That doesn't mean that he hasn't, just that there's no public evidence that I'm aware of. If you know differently please state it so I can laugh even more at the Ev

Quote
USM = Usmanov, it is his personal money along with the other shareholders (Moshiri etc) who have no voting power over what USM does.
Oh come on...
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9973 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9974 on: Today at 09:53:08 pm »
What a shame
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9975 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:33:32 pm


:D

Some Evertonian has probably been convincing themselves that Usmanov planned to sell his $600m yacht to build BMD
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9976 on: Today at 10:12:19 pm »
I thought it would have been moored at Bramley Dock, only real use for the site now to be honest.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9977 on: Today at 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 08:43:01 pm
No I wasn't, I was simply saying that I'd seen no evidence that Usmanov has put his personal money into Everton. That doesn't mean that he hasn't, just that there's no public evidence that I'm aware of. If you know differently please state it so I can laugh even more at the Ev
Oh come on...

I understand that you admitted upfront that this subject isn't your forte but please explain how USM funds aren't the personal funds of the shareholders as you are claiming.

Edit: The Yacht being seized is hilarious. Looks like there is a pretty nice place in Highgate that could use some public housing....
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9978 on: Today at 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:12:19 pm
I thought it would have been moored at Bramley Dock, only real use for the site now to be honest.

Believe it or not some of the Bloos actually expected him to park his yacht by the stadium whilst handing over a cheque to pay for the ground.
Online jillc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9979 on: Today at 10:24:11 pm »
Surely not even the BS could lose tomorrow night?  ;D
Online Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9980 on: Today at 10:29:32 pm »
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9981 on: Today at 10:34:43 pm »
Imagine if they lost to Boreham Wood. Just imagine.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9982 on: Today at 10:35:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:17:17 pm
Believe it or not some of the Bloos actually expected him to park his yacht by the stadium whilst handing over a cheque to pay for the ground.
Ifithadnerbinfer Putin torpedoing his plans.  :-\
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9983 on: Today at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:29:32 pm
Fucking German Kopites.


Wenn du durch einen Sturm geht
Halt dein Kinn hoch
Und habe keine Angst vor der Dunkelheit.
Offline Samie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9984 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm »
The Ev have lost $600 million. Oh pity.

Quote
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's 512-foot yacht, valued at nearly $600 million,
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9985 on: Today at 10:45:36 pm »
*NEWSFLASH*
Online kavah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9986 on: Today at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:06:44 pm
SKY have just said a new sponsor has just turned up at the training ground

sdadas" border="0


 ;D

