Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 504610 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9920 on: Today at 05:14:54 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 04:03:24 pm
I mean, the links to Usmanov are somewhat overstated. The sponsorship was a small filup to overcome voiding FFP, an agreement between Moshiri and Usmanov to help them out of a hole.

If Usmanov was truly bankrolling Everton, they would not be 100s of millions in debt. They would not have had to suspend transfers in the summer to avoid FFP penalties. Transfers that did occur were either booted down the road in terms of repayments (Alli), loans (DVB) or funded by player sales (Digne).

They have failed to release this years accounts (due in Feb), where it is predicted they will exceed FFP limits.

Perhaps they will do another USM deal, but that will purely be to keep the show on the road. So far Usmanov, if he is secretly backing Everton, has been as mean as fuck. He certainly wouldn't have bankrolled the new stadium.

So, when Everton fans complain that the war in Ukraine stopped the funding of the new stadium, well... better just to nod and smile I guess, but the truth is Usmanov has barely impacted their wild spending spree and had nada money for the new stadium.

LOL, what?

Equally, at least £42 million of Evertons £64 million sponsorship receipts for that financial year came from USM alone.

Yeah, he's just bankrolling their whole commercial department as a favor....
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9921 on: Today at 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:44:56 pm
GOT have convinced themselves that they have another owner in the wings waiting to take over!
What gives them the idea that Moshiri is looking to sell?

Usmanov might well be the dodgy uncle no one now speaks of, who gives you sweeties as you sit on his knee, but he's not their owner.

Anyway, who do they believe this new pariah state or seriously dodgy gangster is that might be interested in a cash-strapped club in serious decline and mired in debt?
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9922 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Saint lukes I was thinking of ;)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9923 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:09:38 pm
More because it's "Kopite behaviour" to demolish houses/buildings to improve your stadium.
Even though they demolished houses to build the Gwladys Street and the Park End?

Also, at a wedding do at the Pit of Shite some years ago one of their people was gleefully telling a few of us who had a look around their crumbling Main Stand that they had plans to demolish the school on Bullens Road in order to redevelop by turning the pitch the other way around so the goal ends were on Bullens and Goodison Road.
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9924 on: Today at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:44:56 pm
GOT have convinced themselves that they have another owner in the wings waiting to take over!

Joe Anderson.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9925 on: Today at 05:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:18:58 pm
Even though they demolished houses to build the Gwladys Street and the Park End?
Indeed.  https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/incoming/gallery/everton-goodison-park-7051684
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9926 on: Today at 05:24:59 pm »
Hi Joe can I interest you in a club that is totally blue, and Nil Satis, Nisi Optimum' - '
Kind regards
John / and blue auntie from glady road
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9927 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:14:54 pm
LOL, what?

Equally, at least £42 million of Evertons £64 million sponsorship receipts for that financial year came from USM alone.

Yeah, he's just bankrolling their whole commercial department as a favor....
USM is both Moshiri and Usmanov. they are not the same. My point is that Usmanov is not pouring enormous amounts of money into Everton, he is not a secret sugar daddy. £42m is significant of which he contributed a share, but if he was really pouring in the cash the club wouldn't be £140m in debt.
Online koptommy93

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9928 on: Today at 05:38:57 pm »
What are they going to do if Bramley Moore doesn't get built and they've promised Goodison to developers?
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9929 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 05:38:57 pm
What are they going to do if Bramley Moore doesn't get built and they've promised Goodison to developers?

Groundshare with us maybe ? They are our neighbours after all. It's the least we can do.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9930 on: Today at 05:45:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:36:35 pm
USM is both Moshiri and Usmanov. they are not the same. My point is that Usmanov is not pouring enormous amounts of money into Everton, he is not a secret sugar daddy. £42m is significant of which he contributed a share, but if he was really pouring in the cash the club wouldn't be £140m in debt.
I'm no expert on Ev finances (not in the way they are all PhD level experts in LFC finances) but I think you're right that Uncle Uzzy himself put no money of his own into Everton. USM contributed a bit - mostly to help get around the PL's version of FFP - and have gained some visible sponsorship opportunities as a result, and there was a suggestion that they would buy naming rights if the new stadium ever got built. But that's it really.

However the Bitters seemed to be under the impression that even though Uzzy wasn't providing any working capital or transfer funds, he would fund, or at least help with the costs of, the new stadium. Whether that was based on anything other than pie-in-the-sky hoping, I don't know.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9931 on: Today at 05:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Groundshare with us maybe ? They are our neighbours after all. It's the least we can do.
Tranmere may be interested. Failing that, they could ask the Bebington Oval to rent their patch?  ;)

They would feel right home there, as it has a wooden stand.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9932 on: Today at 05:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Groundshare with us maybe ? They are our neighbours after all. It's the least we can do.
If we're going to bail out any Neighbours I'd rather FSG bankrolled the programme so I can get a few more years of Dr Karl and Paul Robinson.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9933 on: Today at 05:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:16:33 pm
What gives them the idea that Moshiri is looking to sell?

Usmanov might well be the dodgy uncle no one now speaks of, who gives you sweeties as you sit on his knee, but he's not their owner.

Anyway, who do they believe this new pariah state or seriously dodgy gangster is that might be interested in a cash-strapped club in serious decline and mired in debt?
They haven't mentioned that yet, GOT has some posters who are appalled at the fact that Uzzy is involved in the club and want nothing more to do with him, others think this is just a temporary thing and he will be welcomed back with open arms once the Ukraine situation calms down, others think it is very unfair that this has happened and he is not guilty of anything!!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9934 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm »

Davek
Quote
So all of football can breathe easily now that Everton and Chelsea have had to take the hit for incompetent politicians and war mongers.[/size]That's just great. All those other peaceniks and human rights activists who own all the other PL clubs must be relieved their ranks have been expunged of Abramovic and Usmanov and their good names are not now coming into disrepute.We are dead in the water as a top flight club. That stunt has killed us just as sure as night follows day.
Online SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9935 on: Today at 05:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:54:04 pm
Davek
Russia invading Ukraine is a stunt.  ok ....
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9936 on: Today at 05:57:10 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:36:35 pm
USM is both Moshiri and Usmanov. they are not the same. My point is that Usmanov is not pouring enormous amounts of money into Everton, he is not a secret sugar daddy. £42m is significant of which he contributed a share, but if he was really pouring in the cash the club wouldn't be £140m in debt.

You have USM's financials and a breakdown of who's responsible for what?

Usmanov has a 49% economic interest and 100% voting rights in USM

Uncle Uzzy has to sign off on everything.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9937 on: Today at 05:59:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:56:15 pm
Russia invading Ukraine is a stunt.  ok ....
Keep up, SamLad.

The whole thing is a ploy to thwart Everton.  ::)

Russia aren't called the Red Army for nothing.
Online SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9938 on: Today at 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:59:16 pm
Keep up, SamLad.

The whole thing is a ploy to thwart Everton.  ::)
mean bastards!
Online RedSince86

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9939 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm »
I've said it before but Everton had a chance to build their dump with a almost 50k capacity.

Park End with car park behind it, they could have built a Dortmund sized single tier (Blue wall).

Far far cheaper than BMD, they could have bought property around the stadium for further expansion at Woodison Instead of wasting money on white elephant vanity projects.

Such a small time club building a stand that's about the same size as Tranmere's single tiered stand.

Forever in our shadow on and off the pitch.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9940 on: Today at 06:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:59:16 pm
Keep up, SamLad.

The whole thing is a ploy to thwart Everton.  ::)

Russia aren't called the Red Army for nothing.
First there was the black death, then it was World War 2, then it was Heysel, Collina, etc, etc....
Online SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9941 on: Today at 06:02:40 pm »
I've read a few long articles in "serious" papers analyzing what prompted Putin to do this and what he really sees as the endgame.

don't recall seeing them mention Everton. or the Prem.  or even football.

so much for the fukking "experts".  pah !
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9942 on: Today at 06:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:57:10 pm
You have USM's financials and a breakdown of who's responsible for what?

Usmanov has a 49% economic interest and 100% voting rights in USM

Uncle Uzzy has to sign off on everything.
. What did Usmanov himself do, though?

This isn't my field so this will sound simplistic but as far as I can see USM is a holding company which owns a number of other businesses, and it bought some sponsorship and a preferred partner role for potential stadium naming rights, from its own working budgets. Just like Nike, rather than the people who own it, have 'given' us money by buying sponsorship, kit manufacturing rights etc. 

At this stage this is hardly sugar daddy stuff. Maybe Uzzy did have plans to sprinkle his sugar over the Ev, but he hasn't done so yet.
Online kopite77

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9943 on: Today at 06:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:43:14 pm
Groundshare with us maybe ? They are our neighbours after all. It's the least we can do.

With the Blueshites direction of travel they can share with Tranmere, after all they wanted their stadium closer to the Mersey!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9944 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:02:37 pm
First there was the black death, then it was World War 2, then it was Heysel, Collina, etc, etc....
Yep. World events are always all about Everton. A tin-pot club from a Liverpool suburb, but everything is always about them.

Ifithadnerbinfertheworldnotreallyrevolvingaroundeverton.  ::)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9945 on: Today at 06:14:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:02:40 pm
I've read a few long articles in "serious" papers analyzing what prompted Putin to do this and what he really sees as the endgame.

don't recall seeing them mention Everton. or the Prem.  or even football.

so much for the fukking "experts".  pah !
You still aren't getting it, are you?

Everything is about Everton. Everything.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9946 on: Today at 06:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:04:03 pm
. What did Usmanov himself do, though?

This isn't my field so this will sound simplistic but as far as I can see USM is a holding company which owns a number of other businesses, and it bought some sponsorship and a preferred partner role for potential stadium naming rights, from its own working budgets. Just like Nike, rather than the people who own it, have 'given' us money by buying sponsorship, kit manufacturing rights etc. 

At this stage this is hardly sugar daddy stuff. Maybe Uzzy did have plans to sprinkle his sugar over the Ev, but he hasn't done so yet.

You understand that Moshiri's wealth is tied up in USM as well, right?
Online afc turkish

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9947 on: Today at 06:24:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:02:02 pm

Instead of wasting money on white elephant vanity projects.



Just spent an inordinate amount of time trying to figure out whether "white elephant vanity project" was redundant.

But it's really not, is it?

It's actually quite graceful language, calls to mind Pickford deftly dealing with a ball on the crossbar, really...
Online Kekule

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9948 on: Today at 06:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:44:56 pm
GOT have convinced themselves that they have another owner in the wings waiting to take over!

I thought Usmanov was the owner waiting in the wings to take over!

Again, as with Usmanov, what are these people who are so keen to take over waiting for exactly?
Offline Samie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9949 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm »
If Abramovich is being forced to sell up then Uncle Uzzy won;t be far behind.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9950 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:25:16 pm
I thought Usmanov was the owner waiting in the wings to take over!

Again, as with Usmanov, what are these people who are so keen to take over waiting for exactly?
Mad isn't it?

Moshilad owns the club, but Uzzy was supposedly in the wings, waiting for goodness knows what before revealing himself.

Now we are led to believe that there was also someone else waiting in Uzzy's wings to take over from him, even though he hasn't even 'taken over' yet himself.  :rollseyes :rollseyes
Offline Samie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9951 on: Today at 06:35:22 pm »
Uzzyception
Online 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9952 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm »
Online JasonF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9953 on: Today at 06:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:27:55 pm
If Abramovich is being forced to sell up then Uncle Uzzy won;t be far behind.

What would they actually be worth? Moshi lad has put over £500m in hasn't he? I find it hard to believe they'd even be worth a fraction of that baring in mind they're always borrowing against future TV revenue etc.
Online Anfield Kopite

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9954 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Deggsy Hatton
That daft bint who was married to Les Dennis.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9955 on: Today at 06:39:57 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 06:39:05 pm
That daft bint who was married to Les Dennis.
No way, She wears red far too often.
