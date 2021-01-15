Davek

So all of football can breathe easily now that Everton and Chelsea have had to take the hit for incompetent politicians and war mongers.

That's just great. All those other peaceniks and human rights activists who own all the other PL clubs must be relieved their ranks have been expunged of Abramovic and Usmanov and their good names are not now coming into disrepute.We are dead in the water as a top flight club. That stunt has killed us just as sure as night follows day.