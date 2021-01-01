« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

They are soo fucked without realising how fucked they are.  ;D
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:08:27 pm
There will be plenty of options to replace gazprom as sponsors.
Not sure any one else will pay the £30m rights to name a fantasy stadium.
The reason Uncle Uzzy is so involved in sponsoring them is that no one else is interested.

He is basically covering their FFP.
Given their disastrous showing on the pitch, you have to wonder what Uzzy is doing throwing money in to the project.
Whats in it for him? Its not as if he was born in the Winslow or something. I bet he hasnt got a clue about who Sandy Brown is.
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:53:10 pm
Thats surely got to screw them financially

Certainly if it's indefinitely rather than temporary. Their commercial revenues are basically doped money from Usmanov. The 30 mill for the stadium option has been spent already at least (directly or not on filling in the dock). The millions they get a year from USM sponsoring the training ground they don't even own.

In terms of the stadium though. You'd assume any hope of that being financed was from USM.

Added to the fact Moshiri can't keep putting more artificial money in by more share issues as he now owns the vast majority of them.

Tory Boy's budget for the summer has just gone up in smoke.
Immediate effect
Hoyo de Monterrey  Rio Seco cigar... Check.
Knockando 30 year aged single malt... Check.
Reclining chair... Check.
Comfy slippers... Check.

*Waits...
Uncle Uzzzzzzzzy!!!! Say it aint so!!
