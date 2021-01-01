Thats surely got to screw them financially



Certainly if it's indefinitely rather than temporary. Their commercial revenues are basically doped money from Usmanov. The 30 mill for the stadium option has been spent already at least (directly or not on filling in the dock). The millions they get a year from USM sponsoring the training ground they don't even own.In terms of the stadium though. You'd assume any hope of that being financed was from USM.Added to the fact Moshiri can't keep putting more artificial money in by more share issues as he now owns the vast majority of them.Tory Boy's budget for the summer has just gone up in smoke.