Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 498840 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:36:20 pm
They have had their apology,


Can they now provide 2 apologies themselves


1. For aligning with a Putin backer
2. For being shit

They need not apologise for that, I think plenty of people are quite enjoying it.  :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:06:17 pm
This apology from Riley, where was ours after the derby last year? They doubled down on us for months because we complained.

Frank Lampard as an 'England legend' being indulged. If it was a foreigner he'd have been charged and banned.

Because Riley's come out personally, his minions will be less inclined to screw Everton over to back their mate like they did with us.

If anything they will be trying to balance it out. You can bet on Everton getting some favorable decision going their way.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:00:52 pm
They weren't happy when it was only 52,000 as they wanted it bigger than Anfield.

They'll turn anything into a positive given enough time, mental gymnastics is their forté.

I'm not all that convinced Usmanov does have close ties with them, there's little reason to operate "from the shadows" and given his experience with club ownership, you'd think he'd do a better job than just letting Moshiri choose who he wants to sign while watching MotD reruns. The USM funding seems more like Moshiri's attempt to get money into the club after running afoul of FFP.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 06:45:00 pm »
Everton have 14 matches left in the League. Should they go down by a point, it wasn't the City fiasco that did it. They will claim that of course. But they've got 14 chances to gets things right.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 06:49:25 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:10:22 pm
If anything they will be trying to balance it out. You can bet on Everton getting some favorable decision going their way.

Lampard's definitely crafty. Knows every trick in the book and learnt a lot from Mourinho on being a shithouse.

Glad he called out Kavanagh though, it's the fact he gets away with it and indulged because he's a popular Englishman. We're too soft at times but we're ignored anyway when we complain, or just make it for worse ourselves.

Just wish he'd brought up him being a Manc or finished the sentence to call him corrupt.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:53:11 pm
It's the old saying - "Follow the money".

He and his blood money are all over Everton. Not enough to make them super rich but enough to stain them forever!
Outraged by everything, ashamed of nothing. Everton aren't we.  :wanker
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 07:00:18 pm »
Everton should lose against Boreham Wood on Thursday so they can concentrate on the League.

You know it makes sense.  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 07:01:52 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:45:00 pm
Everton have 14 matches left in the League. Should they go down by a point, it wasn't the City fiasco that did it. They will claim that of course. But they've got 14 chances to gets things right.

Hope so
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 07:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:00:10 pm
'But what about Saudi Arabia' is the line now on GOT.

All well and good if they were coming at it from a position of "Usmanov needs to take his blood money and stay away from Everton'. Au contraire.

Remember when it was FFP that was the problem and nation states and petro billionaiores should be able to invest whatever they want.
This lot have been on their knees for ages, praying that Usmanov really is pulling Moshiri's strings. Many have been absolutely sure that he is, and have been revelling in it. Gloating about how rich they supposedly are and how he's funding everything, including the Sandpit.

We've also seen Man United fans rioting and vandalising their own stadium because they want their current billionaire out and an oil state or dodgy country to buy them back into relevance.

These fanbases have courted tyrants and their filthy money. They are as bad as each other. Well, the oligarch chickens are coming home to roost now. At some point so will the murderous oil state chickens too.

Suck it up you horrible twats.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 07:24:37 pm »
Wonder if Everton supporters will bring out their We're Fuckin' Rich banner again..
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 07:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:14:45 pm
This lot have been on their knees for ages, praying that Usmanov really is pulling Moshiri's strings. Many have been absolutely sure that he is, and have been revelling in it. Gloating about how rich they supposedly are and how he's funding everything, including the Sandpit.

We've also seen Man United fans rioting and vandalising their own stadium because they want their current billionaire out and an oil state or dodgy country to buy them back into relevance.

These fanbases have courted tyrants and their filthy money. They are as bad as each other. Well, the oligarch chickens are coming home to roost now. At some point so will the murderous oil state chickens too.

Suck it up you horrible twats.

Dead onVery eloquently put mate
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 07:56:33 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:24:37 pm
Wonder if Everton supporters will bring out their We're Fuckin' Rich banner again..
That really summed them up, that did. Cheap, classless and vulgar. Nouveau riche nobodies who weren't even actually rich, just desperate dullards blinded by their own directionless cupidity.

Twats
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
Has Riley ever apologized to anyone before for a crap referee / VAR decision?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:15:09 pm
Has Riley ever apologized to anyone before for a crap referee / VAR decision?
This is his first time.

Hopefully we won't see Kavanagh and Tierney in any games that can influence the title race now.

I wonder if the PL had words with PGMOL.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 08:20:35 pm »
Currently in the bottom three
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »
I appreciate I've been as ranty as anybody about that awful decision at the weekend but seeing everton actually in the bottom 3 in march [in the live table] is quite the thing.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 08:35:19 pm »
Lets hope Leeds get a big dose of new manager bounce over the next few games.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 08:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 08:35:19 pm
Lets hope Leeds get a big dose of new manager bounce over the next few games.

Could do with Brentford getting a couple of results too. Them and Leeds' form have looked Everton's best hope of staying up.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 08:47:25 pm »
Anyone hear the end of this week's The Anfield Wrap, where they sussed their taxi driver after the final was a blue? :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 08:37:53 pm
Could do with Brentford getting a couple of results too. Them and Leeds' form have looked Everton's best hope of staying up.

Yeah just looking at the table (as it stands!) with Everton in the bottom 3. Lovely. But if all the teams below Brentford pick up a win from their games in hand (I know they all wont win every game) theyd be in the bottom three so theyre in a pretty precarious spot.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 09:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:56:33 pm
That really summed them up, that did. Cheap, classless and vulgar. Nouveau riche nobodies who weren't even actually rich, just desperate dullards blinded by their own directionless cupidity.

Twats

Fur coat and no knickers.
