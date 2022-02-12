'But what about Saudi Arabia' is the line now on GOT.



All well and good if they were coming at it from a position of "Usmanov needs to take his blood money and stay away from Everton'. Au contraire.



Remember when it was FFP that was the problem and nation states and petro billionaiores should be able to invest whatever they want.



This lot have been on their knees for ages, praying that Usmanov really is pulling Moshiri's strings. Many have been absolutely sure that he is, and have been revelling in it. Gloating about how rich they supposedly are and how he's funding everything, including the Sandpit.We've also seen Man United fans rioting and vandalising their own stadium because they want their current billionaire out and an oil state or dodgy country to buy them back into relevance.These fanbases have courted tyrants and their filthy money. They are as bad as each other. Well, the oligarch chickens are coming home to roost now. At some point so will the murderous oil state chickens too.Suck it up you horrible twats.