Catcher (the renowned Blue essayist) was arguing a while ago that anti-Chelsea sentiment was driven by antisemitism towards Abramovic. He suggested that the abuse City and Chelsea get is because of racism rather than any issue with apparent financial doping.



He's obsessed with weaponising stuff like racism to win arguments.



In realisty, his whole position was based purely on the fact that these two football clubs are the only main threat to Liverpool thriving. He's happy to relinquish any shred of credibility by being an apologist for soft power sports washing operations rather than accept that Liverpool are, in fact, not the bad guys.



Delicious.



For a lot of blues they console themselves that they're the good guys and we're the bad guys. That whole plucky underdog owned by a local fan narrative was something they could hang onto under Bill (while begging every billionaire out there to take them over).Now they've got very dodgy billionaire owners - with close links to a man trying to start World War 3 - and it's harder to sustain the narrative that they're the good guys while everyone else is bad. They'll still find a way but it's really heading into the role of fantasy. If all else fails it can fall back to whatabouttery.They're quite happy to have a shiny new stadium built on blood money, but not happy at the suggestion that sanctions could thwart it being built.