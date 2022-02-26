NEW: The EU is weighing sanctions on some of Russia's oligarchs and wealthiest tycoons - proposed list includes Usmanov, Fridman, Aven, Mordashov, Sechin, Tokarev - as well as Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, with
Think it was posted earlier as well. Looks like Roman is going to get a pass for the moment while Uncle Uzzy could fuck over Everton as they'll then have to remove all USM related income/items from the club. Even if they don't go down Moshi probably won't be able to kick in anything now. Also wonder how exposed Moshi/Uncle Uzzy are to the Russian stock market which will likely become completely valueless tomorrow. Granted that goes for Roman to.