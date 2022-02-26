« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 488957 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9640 on: Yesterday at 09:54:11 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm
He's an over dramatic lovvie, but a decent man at heart.

And doesnt actually own any of the club anymore does he ??? there fans are giving him shit and you can tell it's making him upset well out of order
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9641 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
 ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9642 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:13:15 am
People keep saying theyre too good to go down and have been for a while. Yet, the longer this has gone on the worse its getting for them. Theyre further down the table than they were a month ago and all the other teams seem to be picking points bar a couple. They better get something somewhere and fucking quick cos the way I see it theyre the team going down

I agree. I think the reason why a lot of people think an Everton relegation is too good to be true is because they're traditionally a mid-table side. The thing is though, it only take 5 or 6 extra defeats in a season to slide from mid-table safety into the thick of a relegation fight. And when you look at the garbage they've signed in the last 4 windows, it's no surprise that the draws and wins they used to spawn against the lesser teams have suddenly dried up. It's not a poor run of form that has landed them in this position. This is the culmination of 2 to 3 years of awful decision making. They're gonners if you ask me. 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9643 on: Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm »
Would be too good to be true, think they will stay up. Fancy Brentford and Leeds to go down before they do (with Norwich and Watford).
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9644 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:23:09 pm
Would be too good to be true, think they will stay up. Fancy Brentford and Leeds to go down before they do (with Norwich and Watford).

Didn't know they change to 4 teams going down..  :P
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 12:31:15 am »
Quote from: McSquared on February 26, 2022, 05:05:58 pm
The end

Yeah, The End. Richard played for us at the Masque then invited us down to his club. Surreal night in the end... hes a sound geezer. Theres an anniversary party in London next month.
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 12:32:29 am »
Luckily for them, Leeds look even worse.
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 12:55:57 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:32:29 am
Luckily for them, Leeds look even worse.


I would suggest that Leeds are likely to have a better new manager bounce than Everton


Rafa (really awful season to be honest) average 1 point per game


Drunken average 0 pts per game


Frank average 0.75 pts per game
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:55:57 am

I would suggest that Leeds are likely to have a better new manager bounce than Everton


Rafa (really awful season to be honest) average 1 point per game


Drunken average 0 pts per game


Frank average 0.75 pts per game

I actually missed the news that Bielsa has gone! I hadnt really followed footie this weekend until our match today. Yeah, they could have a bounce. Surely a new manager tightens up their defence.
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 01:06:46 am »
Obviously tonight when Klopp said "this is the peoples cup" he meant it in the context of us not being in the stadium for the league title presentation ... but it's still a funny riposte to Everton's the peoples club nonsense  ;D :champ :scarf

Klopp now has as many trophies as the last 22 (TWENTY TWO) Everton managers combined  :lmao
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 02:06:56 am »
NEW: The EU is weighing sanctions on some of Russia's oligarchs and wealthiest tycoons - proposed list includes Usmanov, Fridman, Aven, Mordashov, Sechin, Tokarev - as well as Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, with
@nchrysoloras
 and
@JohnFollain
 :

Think it was posted earlier as well. Looks like Roman is going to get a pass for the moment while Uncle Uzzy could fuck over Everton as they'll then have to remove all USM related income/items from the club. Even if they don't go down Moshi probably won't be able to kick in anything now. Also wonder how exposed Moshi/Uncle Uzzy are to the Russian stock market which will likely become completely valueless tomorrow. Granted that goes for Roman to.
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 02:18:49 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:06:56 am
NEW: The EU is weighing sanctions on some of Russia's oligarchs and wealthiest tycoons - proposed list includes Usmanov, Fridman, Aven, Mordashov, Sechin, Tokarev - as well as Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, with
@nchrysoloras
 and
@JohnFollain
 :

Think it was posted earlier as well. Looks like Roman is going to get a pass for the moment while Uncle Uzzy could fuck over Everton as they'll then have to remove all USM related income/items from the club. Even if they don't go down Moshi probably won't be able to kick in anything now. Also wonder how exposed Moshi/Uncle Uzzy are to the Russian stock market which will likely become completely valueless tomorrow. Granted that goes for Roman to.

How on earth can Roman get a pass? Hes as corrupt as they come.
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 02:25:05 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:31:15 am
Yeah, The End. Richard played for us at the Masque then invited us down to his club. Surreal night in the end... hes a sound geezer. Theres an anniversary party in London next month.
Went the End and Wiggle in the late 90s, two fantastic clubs.
