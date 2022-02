https://twitter.com/henrymance/status/1497485332211720194?s=21



Tyrants got to stick together



What's the story with this twitter shit? I used to be able to scroll down and read all the replies, now it only goes part way before I'm prompted to login. Are they forcing me to join and open an account? Fuck that, just looks a cesspit to me, I doubt it will do me any harm being without it.