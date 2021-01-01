Their protest campaign is suspending its protests



27yearscampaign@27yearsCampaign

As we have previously stated the #27campaign will be suspending any protests around match days.



Our main priority right now is supporting the team & manager on the pitch as much as possible and working alongside other blues to help improve the atmosphere at Goodison. #ATN



I wonder if the penny has finally dropped for them and they have realised that the fanbase is actually a massive part of the problem.Even if so, my goodness, they are so slow on the uptake. I mean who'd have thought that a positive, supportive vibe in the stadium might actually encourage the team out of their shells.