« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 470571 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,689
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9320 on: Today at 06:16:25 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9321 on: Today at 06:16:56 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9322 on: Today at 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:16:44 pm
Strange. The Echo has two pieces on the sandpit today. One going on about how ''The Shite can finally silence the doubters over BMD'' and another with Kenwrong and the Baxendale weirdo going on about Moshilad and his role in the ''momentous new Shite stadium move.''

Neither have anything to say on any actual funding being in place to do anything more than groundworks.

I only bothered reading because the headlines suggested something substantial.  ::)

The BBC reporting that Formby Sand dunes have disappeared. Just where did that dredger go to get the sand?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9323 on: Today at 06:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:25:18 pm
Need to get Boorabbas into that somewhere.

And that Bitters' lives are one long Via Dolorosa
The Boo rin Shroud.

When Xrayed it showed the message

[insert name] Get out of our club
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Up
« previous next »
 