Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 467172 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 11:13:45 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:00:38 am
Just been having a look at the remaining fixtures. These c*nts have a shocking run of games. With the possible exception of Palace and Brentford at home I wouldnt be surprised if they lost every single one of them.


The resurgence starts this Saturday
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 11:25:56 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:46:36 pm
Chelsea would probably be ok as they are now "established" and have revenues close to ours, they don't rely on Abramovic's money in the same way they used to.

They do. Their recently published accounts said that they are "reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
This lot are gonna be absolutely furious if they take even 1 point off City this weekend.
FAME makes a man take things over

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 12:00:40 pm »
This is the one weekend where most of their relegation rivals will struggle getting 3 points. All got tough away fixtures, although Brentford are on a shocking run of form and Newcastle are W3 D2 in their last 5.

Southampton vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Newcastle
Palace vs. Burnley
Man Utd vs. Watford
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 12:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:50:32 am
This lot are gonna be absolutely furious if they take even 1 point off City this weekend.

You can't really take one point off in a match though. ;)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:00:40 pm
This is the one weekend where most of their relegation rivals will struggle getting 3 points. All got tough away fixtures, although Brentford are on a shocking run of form and Newcastle are W3 D2 in their last 5.

Southampton vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Newcastle
Palace vs. Burnley
Man Utd vs. Watford

Palace havent won in ages, could get something there.

Southampton you never quite know. Theyre a bit like Brighton in that theyll often play well but doesnt always translate into results so Norwich could get something.

Watford will probably lose.

Brentford are probably more a relegation rival than Newcastle at this point. Can see this being a tight game. Point each would be ok.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 12:28:41 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:00:38 am
Just been having a look at the remaining fixtures. These c*nts have a shocking run of games. With the possible exception of Palace and Brentford at home I wouldnt be surprised if they lost every single one of them.

They will lose one one of those two and pull off something unexpected in a couple of the more difficult games. Leicester and Arsenal would be my guess. I'm hoping for a dramatic last minute winner in the Arsenal game.. and they still go down. Bit of a sadistic streak in me if I'm honest ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 12:00:40 pm
This is the one weekend where most of their relegation rivals will struggle getting 3 points. All got tough away fixtures, although Brentford are on a shocking run of form and Newcastle are W3 D2 in their last 5.

Southampton vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Newcastle
Palace vs. Burnley
Man Utd vs. Watford
Cant see many surprises in them games so would expect wins Saints, Saudi, and Watford with palace Burnley a draw. If Watford beat Palace tomorrow then Everton will be at most 1 point above bottom 3 by time they play Abu Dhabi. If Watford then won at United and Saudi beat Brentford, then  Everton would be in bottom 3. Yes its maybe unlikely but thats how close they are.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Looks like a fair few of their supporters are terrified of the impact of Usmanov having his assets frozen
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 02:13:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Looks like a fair few of their supporters are terrified of the impact of Usmanov having his assets frozen
hopefully it happens, i mean he's not funding Everton anyway right? right?
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 02:17:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Looks like a fair few of their supporters are terrified of the impact of Usmanov having his assets frozen

Shouldn't they all be wanting that to happen anyway ? I mean they aren't known as Class and Dignity FC for nothing 
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm »
ifithadntbeenfortheredarmy
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm »
Quote from: hansen6 on Today at 02:22:52 pm
Some posts on their dodgy Russian money here:

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1496125771496235013?s=20&t=xlRU8IMVy8mdIXooQhcVBA
Interesting. I said in the Chelsea thread that Everton were far more at risk from any sanctions against individuals and the wider Russian state than Abramovich and by extension Chelsea would be.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm
anyone thinking Abramovich would get sanctions is way out of sync with his current situation. He doesn't reside in Russia, he owns minimal assets in Russia (he sold Sibneft in 2005 - probably forced to sell it to Gazprom), all of his investments are either in the UK, Portugal or Israel. He's a portuguese and israeli citizen now.

Thats a ridiculous way to look at it. The man is part of a criminal syndicate to extract wealth illegally from his country, laundered billions of pounds through London to make those things you list possible and all it should illicit is a shrug? Yeah, thats a no from me there.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Weeeeellllll, seeing as the country elected a self-serving c*nt whose party is propped up with Russian money - have a go at guessing how much sanctions that twat will allow to be enforced.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:17:18 am
Completely....narrative changed in the space of a fortnight...It's now all on the players....Gomes in particular seems to be the new scapegoat....if he's got any sense he'll get the fuck out of there and back to the continent pronto...

Have heard them call the players "cowardly" instead of cowards, suggesting that they are not cowards but playing in a cowardly manner and are blaming each other during matches for mistakes and goals conceded. Pickford isn't to be blamed yet, he is still their hero and 'trying' his best.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 04:39:49 pm »
This lot were champions at the outbreak of both world wars. Worrying times.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: hansen6 on Today at 02:22:52 pm
Some posts on their dodgy Russian money here:

https://twitter.com/AdamCrafton_/status/1496125771496235013?s=20&t=xlRU8IMVy8mdIXooQhcVBA

love how everton fans deny they have anything to do with him despite their fanbase basically celebrating him for all these years.  ;D who is funding all these failures? money tree?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 05:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:50:32 am
This lot are gonna be absolutely furious if they take even 1 point off City this weekend.

It's ok, they will get absolutely rinsed - whether they want to or not.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 05:21:47 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:12:14 pm
It's ok, they will get absolutely rinsed - whether they want to or not.
Is right. City don't drop points in two games in a row, and they'd be firing on all cylinders.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 05:24:36 pm »
Obviously I want Everton to get something on Saturday, but if City were to win then would rather they batter them!
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:21:57 pm
ifithadntbeenfortheredarmy

Too much red in that post, lid.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:24:36 pm
Obviously I want Everton to get something on Saturday, but if City were to win then would rather they batter them!

Fuck that, we need Citys GD and Goals scored as low as possible, in case we finish level on points.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
If ( HA! ) Everton get a win or draw against Abu Dhabi I'll be made up for us as it helps us.
I'll also be a bit gutted as well coz it helps them avoid the, long awaited, drop.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 05:36:46 pm »
Lass on Pointless there just gave Everton as an answer for teams that have finished in the top 3 in the Premier League.  :lmao
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 06:26:28 pm »
Imagine if they beat City, helped us to win the title by a point, and still wound up getting relegated on the final day
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 06:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:26:28 pm
Imagine if they beat City, helped us to win the title by a point, and still wound up getting relegated on the final day

Stop it, I'm becoming aroused here.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 07:25:53 pm »
President Biden announcing sanctions on Russia. Banks and debt.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 07:30:43 pm »
Everton are fucked more ways than one now. Chelsea as well but maybe lesser so.

They won;t be able to trade in Dollars or Pounds soon.
