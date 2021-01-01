This is the one weekend where most of their relegation rivals will struggle getting 3 points. All got tough away fixtures, although Brentford are on a shocking run of form and Newcastle are W3 D2 in their last 5.
Southampton vs. Norwich
Brentford vs. Newcastle
Palace vs. Burnley
Man Utd vs. Watford
Palace havent won in ages, could get something there.
Southampton you never quite know. Theyre a bit like Brighton in that theyll often play well but doesnt always translate into results so Norwich could get something.
Watford will probably lose.
Brentford are probably more a relegation rival than Newcastle at this point. Can see this being a tight game. Point each would be ok.