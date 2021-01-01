This is the one weekend where most of their relegation rivals will struggle getting 3 points. All got tough away fixtures, although Brentford are on a shocking run of form and Newcastle are W3 D2 in their last 5.



Southampton vs. Norwich

Brentford vs. Newcastle

Palace vs. Burnley

Man Utd vs. Watford



Palace havent won in ages, could get something there.Southampton you never quite know. Theyre a bit like Brighton in that theyll often play well but doesnt always translate into results so Norwich could get something.Watford will probably lose.Brentford are probably more a relegation rival than Newcastle at this point. Can see this being a tight game. Point each would be ok.