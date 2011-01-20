https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1495405260118138883



'LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said on Sunday.'



Where would that leave Uncle Uzzy and Everton?



Somewhat the same with Abramovich in that since Usmanov isn't in the Oil and Gas side he probably will skirt any sanctions. If Usmanov were to be targeted though then you'd think Moshiri would be affected as well as supposedly all his assets are tied up in USM. It would then be the same situation as Chelsea were they would have no access to capital, would be prevented from receiving further TV funds and in the US and other areas be prevented from being on TV. They'd either have to be seized by the FA and force sold or take years of legal wrangling to free up their assets. Either situation would probably spell short term doom for the clubs in question.