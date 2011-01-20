https://twitter.com/alfiessquad/status/1495684529062916096?s=21
Seems like some reality is biting. But there are still those who think Rafa is to blame.
This is the player who hardly played for them (26 appearances in all competitions) came off the pitch because he was tired, and then got permission to bunk off to the Copa America early, and then didnt make the squad, but Rafa was all wrong when he got rid.
At the end of the day, a string of managers have failed to get a reasonable tune out of this ad-hoc squad. You can look at Rafa's predecessors when it comes to signings, but the fact is he is the least culpable as he was given the least resources and barely made it half a season.
But yeah, Everton logic says its all his fault, rather than the looming culmination of a decades' worth of bad decision making. And then they made Lampard manager
Fucking hell, even if they survive relegation this season they will struggle again next year. There's only so many seasons there will be teams shitter than they are. Could well be Everton, Leeds and Villa in the mix next year.