https://twitter.com/alfiessquad/status/1495684529062916096?s=21

Seems like some reality is biting. But there are still those who think Rafa is to blame.

This is the player who hardly played for them (26 appearances in all competitions) came off the pitch because he was tired, and then got permission to bunk off to the Copa America early, and then didnt make the squad, but Rafa was all wrong when he got rid.

At the end of the day, a string of managers have failed to get a reasonable tune out of this ad-hoc squad. You can look at Rafa's predecessors when it comes to signings, but the fact is he is the least culpable as he was given the least resources and barely made it half a season.

But yeah, Everton logic says its all his fault, rather than the looming culmination of a decades' worth of bad decision making. And then they made Lampard manager :lmao

Fucking hell, even if they survive relegation this season they will struggle again next year. There's only so many seasons there will be teams shitter than they are. Could well be Everton, Leeds and Villa in the mix next year.
Are they going to be proper good eggs too until the next game?
With Capon they'd be NSFWFTs ;D

Clearly, there is a market for this sort of artistic endeavour...
I think Everton would improve massively if they got rid of Michael Keane. He's absolutely stealing a living in the Premier League, he's mid-Championship level at best. I'm amazed every time he survives a transfer window there.
This weekend.

Would be time to stop watching football. We'd have completed it.

Can't we continue playing in the epilogue?
I think Everton would improve massively if they got rid of Michael Keane. He's absolutely stealing a living in the Premier League, he's mid-Championship level at best. I'm amazed every time he survives a transfer window there.

To be fair some of them know he's shite but the alternative's aren't much better.
What an utter shambles of a fan base.

https://twitter.com/78ilOyaR/status/1495700789368602628
https://twitter.com/idreesali114/status/1495405260118138883

'LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion of Ukraine, British Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said on Sunday.'

Where would that leave Uncle Uzzy and Everton?

Somewhat the same with Abramovich in that since Usmanov isn't in the Oil and Gas side he probably will skirt any sanctions. If Usmanov were to be targeted though then you'd think Moshiri would be affected as well as supposedly all his assets are tied up in USM. It would then be the same situation as Chelsea were they would have no access to capital, would be prevented from receiving further TV funds and in the US and other areas be prevented from being on TV. They'd either have to be seized by the FA and force sold or take years of legal wrangling to free up their assets. Either situation would probably spell short term doom for the clubs in question.
