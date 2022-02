Yup; bottom of Bankhall.

Look at the state of the place, and theres a purple "Rooms to let" sign on the wall



haha so what’s happened there then? That place was flying pre lockdown. They Got rid of all the old shite and traders inside, re-did it as a indoor market and painted the outside. Lockdown must’ve put a dampener on that then cos that fella seemed to be spending loads on doin it up. Looks a shithole from the outside now. Had it looking nice at one time. Was down there quite a bit in the 2 shops on the front corners before lockdown. Could pick up a few nice bits of furniture / records etc