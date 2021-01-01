They had a very good record against Man City - at least until it become clear we could actually challenge them. Then, for some reason, they went completely to shit against them.



Of course, they're shit generally, so might just be a coincidence.



They are fucking shitting themselves



Leeds (H) - Toss up. Can go either way.

Southampton (A) - Havent lost at home since September.

City (H) - Loss

Spurs (A) - Difficult game

Wolves (H) - Beatable

Watford (A) - Win

West Ham (A) - Toss Up

United (H) - 1 win against them in our last 17 meetings.

Palace (H) - Look revitalized under Viera. Too much pace for our defense. Loss.

RS (A) - Loss

Chelsea (H) - Loss

Leicester (A) - Toss up.

Brentford (H) - Win

Arsenal (A) - Depending on league positioning could be the most important game of this clubs history.



I see a maximum of 15 points from our remaining fixtures leaving us with 34 points. In other words we will need to outperform to avoid relegation. Its actually grim.



Forgot the postponed games.



Burnley (A) - Win

Newcastle (H) - Who knows.

Leicester (H) - Win





There is a difference this season, they have to get as many points as they can if they want to stay up. They know, as a club, that if they go down they aren't coming back up any time soon, so they will have to put a shift in in every gameI remember looking at our fixtures under the Owl and thinking where the fuck where we going to get the points we needed to stay up. You look at those fixtures and you wonder where they will get the 15 pts or so they will need. They will have to give it everything in every game