What are we thinking tomorrow then? Are Leeds going to do it?
I said that the Newcastle game was massive, this now becomes probably their definitive game because this is an absolute must win for them, lose this and the psychological damage is immense in that Frank will not be regarded as the saviour they sought.
Newcastle you could understand, at home with a full crowd and a load of new players.
This one is at home against the team above them and could technically see them in the bottom 3
That said, I think they will win because the crowd will be on their side massively