Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 442993 times)

Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:51:33 pm
Calling Klopp a druggy, because we have world class players coached by arguably the best coach in world club football.
For the club that won the league in 63 with all their players openly on Purple Hearts.
The reason their recruits are shite is because their recruitment is shite, because the club is shite. The reason that they are burning through managers is there in that tweet. They are so deluded they think they are a great club. As someone said above Forest are a bigger club.
As for Ancelotti fucking off
They have this weird belief that they are somehow entitled to have what we have, because they play in the same city.
Ancelotti took a fortune off them, and had a clause in his contract that if a big club came in for him he would be away.
They should be thankful that they play in the same city as us. Were the only thing that keeps them remotely relevant
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8921 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm »
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8922 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Yesterday at 10:26:00 pm
It's truly incredible to me that its took an impending relegation for their fans to go "Hang on a minute! We need to SUPPORT our lads, not abuse them!"

Funny how 'kopite behaviour' in the past is now being called 'getting behind the team'.
Yes all coming out with the same mantra, weve got get behind them no matter what happens. Thats all well and good saying that be we all know, if things arent going well the natural instinct will take over and theyll get on the players back.  Cant wait to see it!
Ben Foster has absolutely nailed them on his podcast, saying that teams know if you cam get on top of Everton, their fans are horrible to their own players. Hes not wrong!
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8923 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
Their best defender(Mina) out until like mid-late April.

"We don't want to be harping on about injuries. There's plenty of other teams doing that."

Hmmmm....who said that?
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8924 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:12:11 pm
I see this lot are trying to arrange a flag day for their game against Leeds.

I thought that was ''Kopite behaviour.''  :)

Hope they don't get the Chelsea fella to make the banners  ;D

Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8925 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm
I know it'll not happen, but it'd be great if they got something out of the game against Abu Dhabi, and we ended up winning the title by a point.

We could repeatedly thank them for helping us win #20. It'd do their nuts in.

They had a very good record against Man City - at least until it become clear we could actually challenge them. Then, for some reason, they went completely to shit against them.

Of course, they're shit generally, so might just be a coincidence.
Online rob1966

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8926 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm
They had a very good record against Man City - at least until it become clear we could actually challenge them. Then, for some reason, they went completely to shit against them.

Of course, they're shit generally, so might just be a coincidence.

There is a difference this season, they have to get as many points as they can if they want to stay up. They know, as a club, that if they go down they aren't coming back up any time soon, so they will have to put a shift in in every game

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:49 pm
They are fucking shitting themselves :lmao

Quote
Leeds (H) - Toss up. Can go either way.
Southampton (A) - Havent lost at home since September.
City (H) - Loss
Spurs (A) - Difficult game
Wolves (H) - Beatable
Watford (A) - Win
West Ham (A) - Toss Up
United (H) - 1 win against them in our last 17 meetings.
Palace (H) - Look revitalized under Viera. Too much pace for our defense. Loss.
RS (A) - Loss
Chelsea (H) - Loss
Leicester (A) - Toss up.
Brentford (H) - Win
Arsenal (A) - Depending on league positioning could be the most important game of this clubs history.

I see a maximum of 15 points from our remaining fixtures leaving us with 34 points. In other words we will need to outperform to avoid relegation. Its actually grim.

Forgot the postponed games.

Burnley (A) - Win
Newcastle (H) - Who knows.
Leicester (H) - Win


I remember looking at our fixtures under the Owl and thinking where the fuck where we going to get the points we needed to stay up. You look at those fixtures and you wonder where they will get the 15 pts or so they will need. They will have to give it everything in every game
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm by rob1966 »
Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8927 on: Yesterday at 10:53:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm
There is a difference this season, they have to get as many points as they can if they want to stay up. They know, as a club, that if they go down they aren't coming back up any time soon, so they will have to put a shift in in every game

More likely they will look to harbour their resources for the games they are most likely to get a result from. City will be a disposable game for them - unless they are already in serious trouble by then.

And if they go down, they're not coming back up at all. I'm convinced if they go down, they will financially implode. Just staying in existence will be their challenge. they'll be begging for a ground share until Goodison is redevloped to a 25k seater that meets PL standards.
Offline rodderzzz

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8928 on: Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm »
Ive said for a long time, if they go, they'll go again
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 12:40:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm


;D

Poet Laureate!
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Poo-et Laureate?
;D
Took me fucking ages to come up with that masterpiece.
I was counting syllables on me fingers and my wife said...
"What are you doing you knob? You look like you're back in school."  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 12:51:41 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:40:42 am
;D
Took me fucking ages to come up with that masterpiece.
I was counting syllables on me fingers and my wife said...
"What are you doing you knob? You look like you're back in school."  ;D
Dare I say you still got the syllable count wrong ;D

It's 17 syllables in a haiku, split into three lines of 5, 7 and 5

(Although technically if it isnt about nature and the seasons it's a senryu, not a haiku.)

However the sheer quality and profundity and craftsmenship of your offering meant we can overlook all that :)
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 01:04:28 am »
What are we thinking tomorrow then? Are Leeds going to do it?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 01:15:50 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:04:28 am
What are we thinking tomorrow then? Are Leeds going to do it?


I said that the Newcastle game was massive, this now becomes probably their definitive game because this is an absolute must win for them, lose this and the psychological damage is immense in that Frank will not be regarded as the saviour they sought.


Newcastle you could understand, at home with a full crowd and a load of new players.


This one is at home against the team above them and could technically see them in the bottom 3


That said, I think they will win because the crowd will be on their side massively
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 01:21:27 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:41 am
Dare I say you still got the syllable count wrong ;D

It's 17 syllables in a haiku, split into three lines of 5, 7 and 5

(Although technically if it isnt about nature and the seasons it's a senryu, not a haiku.)

However the sheer quality and profundity and craftsmenship of your offering meant we can overlook all that :)
Why thank you kind Sir
It really really means lots
Your approval lar

 ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 01:26:54 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:15:50 am

I said that the Newcastle game was massive, this now becomes probably their definitive game because this is an absolute must win for them, lose this and the psychological damage is immense in that Frank will not be regarded as the saviour they sought.


Newcastle you could understand, at home with a full crowd and a load of new players.


This one is at home against the team above them and could technically see them in the bottom 3


That said, I think they will win because the crowd will be on their side massively

Yes, the Pit will be massively behind them. They'll probably eek out a result. No faith in Leeds but I'll be rooting for them.
Offline SamLad

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 02:47:57 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:40:42 am
;D
Took me fucking ages to come up with that masterpiece.
I was counting syllables on me fingers and my wife said...
"What are you doing you knob? You look like you're back in school."  ;D
LOL wasn't a critique of your poetry skills, just seeing the last line of your Haiku  :)
Online vblfc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 09:58:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm
I know it'll not happen, but it'd be great if they got something out of the game against Abu Dhabi, and we ended up winning the title by a point.

We could repeatedly thank them for helping us win #20. It'd do their nuts in.
would take that, even if it meant they survived the drop.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 10:05:24 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:47:57 am
LOL wasn't a critique of your poetry skills, just seeing the last line of your Haiku  :)
I didn't think it was mate; although even if it was it would be a fair assessment  ;D
