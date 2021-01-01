« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 437042 times)

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8800 on: Yesterday at 03:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:21:55 pm
David, good to hear from you, how's Mars?
It's not the freakiest show.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8801 on: Yesterday at 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 03:30:19 pm


If Gray and Mina are both out for a while though that could leave them precarious.

With Lampard in charge, I'd argue they're definitely in the carious stage...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8802 on: Yesterday at 04:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:32:42 am
They just have nothing about them, and an unproven manager with no experience in a relegation dogfight.

Didn't think I'd ever see it, but it's their year to go down.
It's amazing that he got the job in the first place.  His Uncle got him the Darby job and his playing career got him the Chelsea job.  His only "achievement" is losing a play off final.
Online Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8803 on: Yesterday at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 04:17:38 pm
It's amazing that he got the job in the first place.  His Uncle got him the Darby job and his playing career got him the Chelsea job.  His only "achievement" is losing a play off final.

But..but still has the important 'once shouted at Klopp' trophy.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8804 on: Yesterday at 04:49:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:25:03 am
Burnley are the key, I think.

You'd expect Newcastle to get enough points now, and Watford and Norwich are just shit so any fight from them probably won't be enough.

Burnley though just given the nature of how they play are still capable of grinding out results, and their recent matches have been encouraging with three draws in a row including against United and Arsenal. Weghorst looks like an upgrade on Wood too.


While Watford and Norwich are shit, things are so close down there that it only takes a couple of lucky results for one of the bottom three to leapfrog Everton.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8805 on: Yesterday at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm
They don't even use paint on their "Out" banners anymore. Just sticky tape, which is easily removable so the new managers name can replace the old with the minimum of effort.

No need for sticky tape, just have the rest of the message sewn onto the banner as normal and a row of blue velcro for them to attach the currently hated manager's name.
Offline Graeme

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8806 on: Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm »
I think Sarr is just about back from injury for Watford now? Hes been out since November and has been a massive loss, they definitely pick up more points with him in the side.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8807 on: Yesterday at 05:56:05 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:47:04 am
The only thing that saves them is the bottom three are all really crap.

Well, Everton's problem is that the bottom 4 are no longer as bad as they used to be during the first half of the season. Burnley have 3 draws in their last 3 games, including Arsenal and Man Utd. Watford are looking more solid under Hodgson. Norwich have won 2 on the bounce (3 if you count the FA Cup). Newcastle have already closed the gap. It looks bad for Everton ...
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8808 on: Yesterday at 05:57:53 pm »
Norwich has been quite alright since Dean Smith came in, so they'll be in with a chance to survive.
Offline 12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8809 on: Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm »
Looking on Twitter and all those lads who were giddy as f*ck on the weekend are back down with a bump. The Esk is moaning about the board and  says you cant blame the fans for the poor performances. I personally think that if Carlo had played the season in front of crowds, they would have been toxic and calling for his head.
Their performances were dire yet Rafa gets pelters. Of course its not the fault of Franky, its the players.
Now they turn on Mina for malingering. Coleman, a lad who has given them his all, and come back from horrific injury gets slated. Davies, who has been the whipping boy for a while, is out for the season and they rejoice. Allan is showing why Napoli were happy to let him go as he is on a downward trajectory similar to a brick dropped down a coal shaft. Keane carried that defence last season, despite not being the greatest of defenders, now not good enough. Townsend getting stick for going missing.
But the fans get behind the team every week
The players were not the problem at the weekend, it was all on Rafa. So it cant be Franky it must be the players.
They are all over the place both in the stands and on the pitch.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8810 on: Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
I think Sarr is just about back from injury for Watford now? Hes been out since November and has been a massive loss, they definitely pick up more points with him in the side.


Yeah,it's why he didn't play for Senegal in the early games.
Offline OOS

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8811 on: Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm »


 :lmao
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8812 on: Yesterday at 07:31:42 pm »
How bizarre! Shocking form obviously but the only results that werent defeats were all against half decent sides (and United).
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8813 on: Yesterday at 07:39:03 pm »
Fuck Arsenal for losing to them. They were 1-0 up as well.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8814 on: Yesterday at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm


 :lmao
Many many managers would kill for this consistency
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8815 on: Yesterday at 08:12:49 pm »
Norwich 1-0 up v Crystal Palace
Online Ghost Town

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8816 on: Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:56:53 am
Wonder what the odds are on Frank gerrin sacked before the end of the season
As I said before, if he can just stay in his job until they play us next then he can tell Klopp to fuck off again and that will get him a job for life. It's one thing his telling Klopp to fuck off as a Chelsea manager but for him to tell Klopp to fuck off as an actual Everton manager will cement him as a bigger legend for them than Dixie Dean
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8817 on: Yesterday at 08:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm
As I said before, if he can just stay in his job until they play us next then he can tell Klopp to fuck off again and that will get him a job for life. It's one thing his telling Klopp to fuck off as a Chelsea manager but for him to tell Klopp to fuck off as an actual Everton manager will cement him as a bigger legend for them than Dixie Dean

I think Klopp will be the one telling them to fuck off after the 38th round of matches is complete. Off to the Championship. The funniest thing is that given the state of the club they could easily do a Forest and stay out of the PL for a long time to come.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8818 on: Yesterday at 10:07:36 pm »
They're now just one round of fixtures from potentially being in the bottom three.  Brentford free-falling even faster than them which is some achievement.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8819 on: Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:16:17 am
I think youre dead right. No way are Everton getting 12 points from any combination of three games. Not a chance. Ever.

Cant believe how Norwich managed it.

Wed struggle, to be honest.

 ;D ;D
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8820 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm »
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8821 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm »
When you spot your long lost twin in the crowd...
Offline jackh

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8822 on: Yesterday at 10:58:00 pm »
Stumbled onto some 'flags & scarves: should we or shouldn't we?' chat on Twitter - enjoying Ben Foster being identified as a key reference, aspirations of the Newcastle way, and references to the "19/20 era" ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8823 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 11:20:59 am
Reading some posts on Everton forums they seem to see themselves as paragons of virtue, they never do bad challenges, never dive and are just plain unlucky due to redshite pact with the devil.

Never occurs to them that Shelvey's tackle last night (made in Anfield!)  was similar to Richarlison's on Thiago, Funes Mori's on Origi etc.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8824 on: Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm »
It could happen.


The odds are still largely against it, but it's no longer a hypothetical. The risk is real. They're in danger.

At the end of the day, the perceived skill or quality of a given player is moot if that player is gutless and or feckless. Hodgson took a far superior Liverpool side into very tangible trouble. Hell, you could take the players from that 2009-10 side and play them against the current Everton side now, and probably get a 2-2 draw.

If they stay up, it won't be by any virtue of their own; merely the incompetence of the teams around them. But even if they survive, what then?  Will they finally take heed of the hard won lessons and try to build a stable platform, or just return to knee jerking and making the same old mistakes?

Because if they do that, there is only one, inevitable outcome.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8825 on: Yesterday at 11:06:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm
Looking on Twitter and all those lads who were giddy as f*ck on the weekend are back down with a bump. The Esk is moaning about the board and  says you cant blame the fans for the poor performances. I personally think that if Carlo had played the season in front of crowds, they would have been toxic and calling for his head.
Their performances were dire yet Rafa gets pelters. Of course its not the fault of Franky, its the players.
Now they turn on Mina for malingering. Coleman, a lad who has given them his all, and come back from horrific injury gets slated. Davies, who has been the whipping boy for a while, is out for the season and they rejoice. Allan is showing why Napoli were happy to let him go as he is on a downward trajectory similar to a brick dropped down a coal shaft. Keane carried that defence last season, despite not being the greatest of defenders, now not good enough. Townsend getting stick for going missing.
But the fans get behind the team every week
The players were not the problem at the weekend, it was all on Rafa. So it cant be Franky it must be the players.
They are all over the place both in the stands and on the pitch.

Branthwaite is getting stick from some but the majority are saying a young centre back coming in cold due to the injury of a senior centre back needs time to settle and should be supported.

They weren't taking that line last year when Rhys Wiliams was playing regularly due to our CB absences.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8826 on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm »
Fwank's doing his best Hodgson impersonation already with his magic wand comment.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nKLQldqsxVY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nKLQldqsxVY</a>



Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8827 on: Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm »
I wonder how many of those players are deeply regretting their life choices and thinking that just maybe, getting relegated will give them a chance of negotiating an out to another club?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8828 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:02:05 pm
It could happen.


The odds are still largely against it, but it's no longer a hypothetical. The risk is real. They're in danger.

At the end of the day, the perceived skill or quality of a given player is moot if that player is gutless and or feckless. Hodgson took a far superior Liverpool side into very tangible trouble. Hell, you could take the players from that 2009-10 side and play them against the current Everton side now, and probably get a 2-2 draw.

If they stay up, it won't be by any virtue of their own; merely the incompetence of the teams around them. But even if they survive, what then?  Will they finally take heed of the hard won lessons and try to build a stable platform, or just return to knee jerking and making the same old mistakes?

Because if they do that, there is only one, inevitable outcome.

I agree, I don't think it'll be this season but if I was to guess on it happening in the next few years I'd say it happens. A few years ago, under Koeman and Silva, they looked like they were in genuine trouble before Christmas time, but when they eventually pulled away it left me thinking they'd never fucking go. Now I'm at the stage where I do expect it'll happen. I thought in the past they'd build off mistakes and just be slightly less shit for the time being, and incredibly, they've gotten worse.

This summer, as they all are, is absolutely massive. I think the Pidgeon and 'DCL' leave, and the key is who they replace them with. Their recruitment has to be the worst in the prem. If their like for like changes are both even minimally worse, they are fucked. They've got nothing coming through the ranks, and the spine of the team is becoming older/shitter, with players like Coleman and Keane still being regulars. Ancelotti bringing Allan in was a fucking masterstroke - state of him last night. It's like watching your fucking nan in midfield.

We'll see in the summer, when they're hopefully in the Championship, but if they're not and it's another all timer from Bill, Mosh and the lads, then I think they're going down in 2023. Coincidentally when we have renovated the ground again and have just been crowned 8 times Champions of Europe.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8829 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yb0J5wtxq8 the toffee tv lads seems to have started a call-in thingy. They're good lads, but the callers are a bit odd.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8830 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:59:27 pm
Looking on Twitter and all those lads who were giddy as f*ck on the weekend are back down with a bump. The Esk is moaning about the board and  says you cant blame the fans for the poor performances. I personally think that if Carlo had played the season in front of crowds, they would have been toxic and calling for his head.
Their performances were dire yet Rafa gets pelters. Of course its not the fault of Franky, its the players.
Now they turn on Mina for malingering. Coleman, a lad who has given them his all, and come back from horrific injury gets slated. Davies, who has been the whipping boy for a while, is out for the season and they rejoice. Allan is showing why Napoli were happy to let him go as he is on a downward trajectory similar to a brick dropped down a coal shaft. Keane carried that defence last season, despite not being the greatest of defenders, now not good enough. Townsend getting stick for going missing.
But the fans get behind the team every week
The players were not the problem at the weekend, it was all on Rafa. So it cant be Franky it must be the players.
They are all over the place both in the stands and on the pitch.

For my sins I mix with a lot of Evertonians, I engage them in polite conversation talking about their team mainly for my own entertainment. I don't really talk of Liverpool because they tend to decend very quickly into tin foil hat territory, local fans, Salah diving, doped, US owners - blah blah, heard it all before, boring and doesn't wind me up in the slightest. I mainly listen and ask them the odd difficult question to stoke up the fume and I'm hearing this a lot this week that it is suddenly all the players and not the manager. I am quite taken aback by the lack of any criticism of the manager, they just seem to flip flop. Really though as fans they now have no where go with this managerial appointment. I think its a dreadful appointment and many of them feel the same deep down but what can they do? They are trying to stay positive but this could be the final nail in the coffin, what a shocking way to run a football club.   
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8831 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
Riverside Stadium, built by Premier League club Middlesbrough, now of the championship since 2009 when England playing legend, but inexperienced manager, Gareth Southgate, took them down







Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8832 on: Today at 12:19:24 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm
For my sins I mix with a lot of Evertonians, I engage them in polite conversation talking about their team mainly for my own entertainment. I don't really talk of Liverpool because they tend to decend very quickly into tin foil hat territory, local fans, Salah diving, doped, US owners - blah blah, heard it all before, boring and doesn't wind me up in the slightest. I mainly listen and ask them the odd difficult question to stoke up the fume and I'm hearing this a lot this week that it is suddenly all the players and not the manager. I am quite taken aback by the lack of any criticism of the manager, they just seem to flip flop. Really though as fans they now have no where go with this managerial appointment. I think its a dreadful appointment and many of them feel the same deep down but what can they do? They are trying to stay positive but this could be the final nail in the coffin, what a shocking way to run a football club.


I have to say that if Dean Smith can get a tune out of Norwich then someone should be able to win the odd game with the squad they have, even if loaded with some crap
Online kj999

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8833 on: Today at 12:46:13 am »
I think the next 2 games are massive for these. After that they have a nightmare run of fixtures. And the next two aren't easy! Relegation 6 pointer against Leeds, then away at Saints who are inconsistent as fuck but will beat the shite on their day.

If they win both, I think they'll habve a confidence boost and pull away.

One win, leaves them on a knife edge going into the tough run.

Lose both, or lose one draw one, I think it's the beginning of the end.
Offline Lycan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8834 on: Today at 05:00:48 am »
The last few pages of their Liverpool thread on GOT is just them attempting to mock Salah for losing in the AFCON final and moaning about how convenient it is that our game against Leicester is being played today and not on Tuesday. That's all they could muster. They are broken.
Online farawayred

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8835 on: Today at 05:17:15 am »
If they escape relegation, it will be by the skin of their teeth if they can manage ending over Burnley. That would be something...
