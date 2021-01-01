It could happen.





The odds are still largely against it, but it's no longer a hypothetical. The risk is real. They're in danger.



At the end of the day, the perceived skill or quality of a given player is moot if that player is gutless and or feckless. Hodgson took a far superior Liverpool side into very tangible trouble. Hell, you could take the players from that 2009-10 side and play them against the current Everton side now, and probably get a 2-2 draw.



If they stay up, it won't be by any virtue of their own; merely the incompetence of the teams around them. But even if they survive, what then? Will they finally take heed of the hard won lessons and try to build a stable platform, or just return to knee jerking and making the same old mistakes?



Because if they do that, there is only one, inevitable outcome.



I agree, I don't think it'll be this season but if I was to guess on it happening in the next few years I'd say it happens. A few years ago, under Koeman and Silva, they looked like they were in genuine trouble before Christmas time, but when they eventually pulled away it left me thinking they'd never fucking go. Now I'm at the stage where I do expect it'll happen. I thought in the past they'd build off mistakes and just be slightly less shit for the time being, and incredibly, they've gotten worse.This summer, as they all are, is absolutely massive. I think the Pidgeon and 'DCL' leave, and the key is who they replace them with. Their recruitment has to be the worst in the prem. If their like for like changes are both even minimally worse, they are fucked. They've got nothing coming through the ranks, and the spine of the team is becoming older/shitter, with players like Coleman and Keane still being regulars. Ancelotti bringing Allan in was a fucking masterstroke - state of him last night. It's like watching your fucking nan in midfield.We'll see in the summer, when they're hopefully in the Championship, but if they're not and it's another all timer from Bill, Mosh and the lads, then I think they're going down in 2023. Coincidentally when we have renovated the ground again and have just been crowned 8 times Champions of Europe.