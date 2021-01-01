« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 434307 times)

Offline Szemerényi

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 10:41:48 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 09:55:58 am
A key for Norwich is that 12 of those 14 points have come in their last 3 games. A 3 game bounce that has lifted them right up. Everton need that type of a bounce to pull clear. I just dont see that happening

Everton has lost to the entire bottom eight except Burnley (postponed) and Leeds (2-2) and were downright battered by Newcastle, Palace, Watford and Norwich. They're by far the worst team in the league at the moment and they have to face the entire top 10 except Brighton in the remaining matches  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:27 am by Szemerényi »
Offline McSquared

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 10:46:42 am »
Imagine entrusting your top flight survival to frank lampard
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 10:48:09 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:35:55 am
I think Norwich could catch Everton now, as others have said they have definitely been a lot better recently so have a bit of momentum. Burnley have experience of fighting to stay up. This Everton team are spineless. They are utter dogshit.

I've often thought of Everton as being one of those sweetspot clubs for footballers that want an easy life with little pressure or expectation, especially non-internationals.

No europe, very few cup games, time off in international breaks. Big pay for about 40 games max, less if you have a couple of tactical little tweaks and niggles.

No real chance of Europe, certainly not CL, rarely play big games in cups, no real chance of relegation - until now.
There's players in that squad that'll never have faced real pressure in an Everton shirt and it will be interesting to see how they cope with being dragged into a dogfight, especially if Goodison turns toxic again.

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 10:56:53 am »
Wonder what the odds are on Frank gerrin sacked before the end of the season
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 10:58:50 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:25:03 am
Burnley are the key, I think.

You'd expect Newcastle to get enough points now, and Watford and Norwich are just shit so any fight from them probably won't be enough.

Burnley though just given the nature of how they play are still capable of grinding out results, and their recent matches have been encouraging with three draws in a row including against United and Arsenal. Weghorst looks like an upgrade on Wood too.

Just a shame we'll smash them at the weekend.


And Brentford and Leeds
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
I would never tire of inflicting pain to the snidey bag of shit that is Gordon.
Offline Elzar

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 11:03:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:35:55 am
I think Norwich could catch Everton now, as others have said they have definitely been a lot better recently so have a bit of momentum. Burnley have experience of fighting to stay up. This Everton team are spineless. They are utter dogshit.

Problem for Norwich is they have a lot of tough games left.

Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham. (3 points there at Old Trafford)

5 away games - Southampton, Brighton, Villa, Wolves and Palace.

Then they have Leeds, Brentford, Newcastle and Burnley which will all be involved come the end of the season.

The games they have got points from this season have been against teams that are in dire situations, they look pretty shite when a team actually plays well.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 11:11:39 am »
After last night's game I said that I think the best they can do is stay in the same position they are now, which would still mean staying up, but that's the very best they'll do IMO, and I still think they'll finish below their current position.

Everton are 16th and Newcastle are 17th. I'd be very surprised if you told me right now that they'd finish above Newcastle. Not that they're any good themselves, just Everton are so, so bad. The players look like they've never met each other, and when you watch them you genuinely think they could never win a game again.

So, with it looking likely Newcastle finish above them, let's say that moves EFC to 17th. Genuinely, it could only require ONE of Norwich/Watford/Burnley to sort their shit out. Right now, if you asked me to gamble on just one of them finishing above Everton, I'd probably say yes. Burnley have the experience of being here before, Dean Smith is giving Norwich a fighting chance and then you're hoping Hodgson can sort Watford's defence out. They could really be that close. One problem with that as well is that Brentford look like they could go down too. City away tonight, that's another loss. They've done everything they can so far and may well just need a couple of wins in the next two months to pull away, but for me they're going to be in it soon enough.

Leeds game is everything to them right now. If they lose it then Leeds probably pull away and leave them with little chance of finishing above 16th, then they've got a proper dogfight with a small, shit squad that never put up a fight, and also a manager that has no experience of relegation battles and can't set up a defence.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 11:13:02 am »
In the Bitterverse they are now turning on Mina the Malingerer.

Apparently his injury was feigned last night as he just fancied a rest after his recent efforts for Colombia.
Online thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 11:19:36 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:13:02 am
In the Bitterverse they are now turning on Mina the Malingerer.

Apparently his injury was feigned last night as he just fancied a rest after his recent efforts for Colombia.
It was a bizarre moment, like watching a Nicholas Cage movie - no subtlety.  It looked like a thigh strain so I expected him to limp to the side-line, see how it feels and then either come back on or not.  Standing in the middle of the pitch, pulling his shorts right up, trying to stretch the muscle, grimacing, repeating.  All very odd.

When Everton did that cringeworthy goal celebration last season that was even too much for Coleman to look at, who was the fourth amigo?  James (gone), Digne (gone), Mina and somebody else?
Offline Trotterwatch

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 11:20:59 am »
Reading some posts on Everton forums they seem to see themselves as paragons of virtue, they never do bad challenges, never dive and are just plain unlucky due to redshite pact with the devil.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 11:32:43 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:03:22 am
Problem for Norwich is they have a lot of tough games left.

to be honest you can make a case for any of the bottom 5 to go down. The ones that survive are the ones who win their six-pointers and grab a few points from matches they were supposed to lose. Momentum has given Norwich & Newcastle a chance.

With no form to go on, whether the Everton players have the stomach for a fight is something we'll find out. The winning FA Cup games could actually be detrimental as the big time charlies will turn up for that and skip the hard PL games.
Online Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:56:53 am
Wonder what the odds are on Frank gerrin sacked before the end of the season

We have to watch the blue wall and Goodison bed sheets for tips on how he's doing.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:19:36 am
It was a bizarre moment, like watching a Nicholas Cage movie - no subtlety.  It looked like a thigh strain so I expected him to limp to the side-line, see how it feels and then either come back on or not.  Standing in the middle of the pitch, pulling his shorts right up, trying to stretch the muscle, grimacing, repeating.  All very odd.

When Everton did that cringeworthy goal celebration last season that was even too much for Coleman to look at, who was the fourth amigo?  James (gone), Digne (gone), Mina and somebody else?

You could see the physio saying you need to come off.......I half expected him to clip him around the ear saying, don't stretch it you tool, you'll make it fucking worse :D
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 11:47:11 am »
Everton's issues for Lampard are specific.  The first,  straightforward call is trying Begovic for Pickford.  The second,  tougher one is finding a competent centreback partnership and a team shape that protects the backline.  With Mina gone,  Branthwaite untested and the rest all proven crap,  he's pretty screwed there. He might try to push the lines high,  take risks with possession,  press high to score and end games quickly or get pegged back to a draw,   get some points there.  From his time at Chelsea that was most of his toolkit iirc, didn't work long term with superior attackers.  May yield a few points here but teams have had a decade now from Guardiola's innovations to prepare.

Whatever way you choose it's impossible to get away with suspect centre backs and a goalie. 

Offline davidlpool1982

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 11:49:21 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:35:40 am
We have to watch the blue wall and Goodison bed sheets for tips on how he's doing.

The blue bedsheets are the Evertonion version of the Punxsatawney Groundhog. If a sheet doesn't have the manager's name on it, the misery lasts another 6 weeks.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 11:57:40 am »
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 12:03:51 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312167

Rooney said he changed his studs to "long metal ones" when playing for Manchester United at Chelsea in 2006 as he "wanted to try and hurt someone".


Everton upbringing. I would be not surprised if he did the same for our games as well. He is known to have vindictive anger issues.

Offline Trotterwatch

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
The demise of Everton has been a long time in the making, if they just focussed on themselves and signed players for the team rather than trying to get one up on bigger and better clubs they'd be doing ok.  They need at minimum some new defenders, certainly don't need Dele Alli - guessing Lampard just likes thinking about Delis.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 01:18:10 pm »
Allan is out for their next game I believe, there's a chance the midfield will be Gomes/Van De beek/Alli or something against that Leeds press. Bielea should get the boot if they fail to win there.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 01:40:55 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:25:56 am
I hope they invest in Velcro for the nameplates of those banners, could save them a fortune!
They don't even use paint on their "Out" banners anymore. Just sticky tape, which is easily removable so the new managers name can replace the old with the minimum of effort.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 01:43:03 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:12:45 am
The final 5 fixtures are brutal:

LFC (a)
Chelsea (h)
Leicester (a)
Brentford (h)
Arsenal (a)

With potential for the rearranged games being sandwiched between and reducing prep/recovery times that's not pleasant. If they can't get clear by then I reckon they drop.

You never quite know though do you? They look difficult now but by the time they come around, some of those teams could be on the beach with nothing to play for (Leicester, Arsenal, Brentford) and/or have other priorities (us and Chelsea).
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:35:40 am
We have to watch the blue wall and Goodison bed sheets for tips on how he's doing.
Ill be keeping a keen eye on them then ;D
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm »
I have travelled to the future, and I can confirm that Everton are indeed relegated to the championship this season.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:56:53 am
Wonder what the odds are on Frank gerrin sacked before the end of the season
I suppose they won't do that as they won't get relegated because there are way too many worse teams than them.
A good possibility for early next season though.
Online Lotus Eater

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:32:43 am
to be honest you can make a case for any of the bottom 5 to go down. The ones that survive are the ones who win their six-pointers and grab a few points from matches they were supposed to lose. Momentum has given Norwich & Newcastle a chance.

With no form to go on, whether the Everton players have the stomach for a fight is something we'll find out. The winning FA Cup games could actually be detrimental as the big time charlies will turn up for that and skip the hard PL games.

Agree with all of this.
Caught between 2 stools; FA Cup run and League games
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 11:20:59 am
Reading some posts on Everton forums they seem to see themselves as paragons of virtue, they never do bad challenges, never dive and are just plain unlucky due to redshite pact with the devil.
I saw a comment claiming that Shelvey should have gone and that it would have been a different game. I suppose it was a case of ifitadntofbinforshelveystayingon.

No mention of some of their own tacking. I watched a bit of this last night and couldn't believe there was no red. Gordon especially was very lucky.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
By virtue of not living in Liverpool, I have never really had the same distaste for Everton as I would have for United - that changed after the Pickford assault on VVD last season.

We are currently in the hunt for 4 trophies and right now if you offered me to miss out on the League or FA Cup but Everton would go down, I would take it. That's how much I hate them now. Also, if they did get relegated I could seriously see them becoming another Forrest, Sunderland or Leeds, and being out of it for years.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8788 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:58:45 pm
By virtue of not living in Liverpool, I have never really had the same distaste for Everton as I would have for United - that changed after the Pickford assault on VVD last season.

We are currently in the hunt for 4 trophies and right now if you offered me to miss out on the League or FA Cup but Everton would go down, I would take it. That's how much I hate them now. Also, if they did get relegated I could seriously see them becoming another Forrest, Sunderland or Leeds, and being out of it for years.

OK, thats bonkers.

Yes, our biggest rival ahead of Man Utd, always have been for me, but Liverpool comes first, Im not giving up on anything in exchange for that lol.
Online thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8789 on: Today at 02:07:58 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:58:45 pm
By virtue of not living in Liverpool, I have never really had the same distaste for Everton as I would have for United - that changed after the Pickford assault on VVD last season.

We are currently in the hunt for 4 trophies and right now if you offered me to miss out on the League or FA Cup but Everton would go down, I would take it. That's how much I hate them now. Also, if they did get relegated I could seriously see them becoming another Forrest, Sunderland or Leeds, and being out of it for years.
Nah.  A bit of banter at their expense is great and them being relegated would be topbantz.  You've got to focus on our success though and get your pleasure from that - otherwise you're on the slippery slope to being like them.

I wouldn't sacrifice a single point even if it meant saving Everton or Newcastle from relegation.  I'd take more pleasure from us beating Burnley at the weekend than having them stealing a point, even if that point is what ultimately saves Burnley at the expense of Everton.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8790 on: Today at 02:10:34 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:58:45 pm
By virtue of not living in Liverpool, I have never really had the same distaste for Everton as I would have for United - that changed after the Pickford assault on VVD last season.

We are currently in the hunt for 4 trophies and right now if you offered me to miss out on the League or FA Cup but Everton would go down, I would take it. That's how much I hate them now. Also, if they did get relegated I could seriously see them becoming another Forrest, Sunderland or Leeds, and being out of it for years.

I think you need to get some medical advice mate. You are showing symptoms of severe Evertonitis. Which is defined as prioritising misfortunes of other teams above success of ones own.

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8791 on: Today at 02:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 01:48:25 pm
I have travelled to the future, and I can confirm that Everton are indeed relegated to the championship this season.

David, good to hear from you, how's Mars?
Online KissThisGuy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8792 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:10:34 pm
I think you need to get some medical advice mate. You are showing symptoms of severe Evertonitis. Which is defined as prioritising misfortunes of other teams above success of ones own.
I think the poster meant the League Cup. I think they meant if they were offered the Treble (FA/League Cup, PL, CL) and Everton to go down or the Quadruple and Everton to stay up, they would choose the former. Of course Quadruple all day long is the correct answer.
