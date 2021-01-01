After last night's game I said that I think the best they can do is stay in the same position they are now, which would still mean staying up, but that's the very best they'll do IMO, and I still think they'll finish below their current position.



Everton are 16th and Newcastle are 17th. I'd be very surprised if you told me right now that they'd finish above Newcastle. Not that they're any good themselves, just Everton are so, so bad. The players look like they've never met each other, and when you watch them you genuinely think they could never win a game again.



So, with it looking likely Newcastle finish above them, let's say that moves EFC to 17th. Genuinely, it could only require ONE of Norwich/Watford/Burnley to sort their shit out. Right now, if you asked me to gamble on just one of them finishing above Everton, I'd probably say yes. Burnley have the experience of being here before, Dean Smith is giving Norwich a fighting chance and then you're hoping Hodgson can sort Watford's defence out. They could really be that close. One problem with that as well is that Brentford look like they could go down too. City away tonight, that's another loss. They've done everything they can so far and may well just need a couple of wins in the next two months to pull away, but for me they're going to be in it soon enough.



Leeds game is everything to them right now. If they lose it then Leeds probably pull away and leave them with little chance of finishing above 16th, then they've got a proper dogfight with a small, shit squad that never put up a fight, and also a manager that has no experience of relegation battles and can't set up a defence.