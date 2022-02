They've still got Newcastle to come to Goodison too. I'll make no apologies in saying I want the barcodes to do the business again.



I don't think they've got the squad or quality to finish above a position where they're in now. Doesn't mean they'll go of course, but they just have nothing about them. No fight or quality anywhere on the pitch. They are quite literally relying on Watford/Norwich/Burnley not finding a winning formula, because if a couple of them do, they're in perilous danger.