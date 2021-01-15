Next two with Leeds at home and Southampton away are gigantic, take only 0-2 points from those and not sure when they next win a game (excluding the non league team in the FA Cup of course
).
If they beat Borehamwood, they don't play the game against Watford away on the 19th March and it would be rescheduled, so after two above would go Man City home, Tottenham away, Wolves home, West Ham away, Man U home, Palace Home, Liverpool away, Chelsea home, Leicester away - before finally coming up against Brentford home and finishing with Arsenal away.
They've got some 'easier' postponed ties to come in but I believe at least three of them will be 6 pointers. Newcastle, Burnley and Watford (if they win in the FA Cup)