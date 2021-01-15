« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit  (Read 430031 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 10:04:03 pm »
The takeaway: it's incredible that you can look at a team as hopeless as they are and still say, "they'll probably survive."
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm »
That'll be the new manager "bounce" over then.  :wave
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,902
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 10:07:10 pm »
Dele Ali had to cut out the red locks I see

Havent I see him with a red pair of trainers though?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 10:11:24 pm »
Its reassuring to know that this lot are slipping deeper into shit every week.  Form since the start if October,  7 points from 14 games and 4 league defeats on the trot. That is going down form in any season. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,162
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 10:13:24 pm »
all that true-blue, feel-good optimism, up in black-and-white smoke after 3 and a half days  ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,399
  • Truthiness
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm »
Wayne Rooney turned down an opportunity to talk to them over staying with a Championship club that has a 21 point deduction that could go out of business in a month.

And he was 1000% correct.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,084
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:11:24 pm
Its reassuring to know that this lot are slipping deeper into shit every week.  Form since the start if October,  7 points from 14 games and 4 league defeats on the trot. That is going down form in any season. 

Their best attacking player also looks to have picked up a hamstring injury - and also their best defender too (Mina; a low bar - but still...)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,708
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 10:17:54 pm »
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:49:00 pm
Why though? It doesn't matter if Newcastle go down this season because they will just come back up. Everton will get flushed for good I think.


The Championship take FFP seriously, and if they don't come back up first time, that's a bonus.

Even if they bounce back up straight away, they'd have to start their financial doping all over again.

But most of all, their whiney fans who always cried about Ashley (an utter slug, but he wasn't a terrible owner - Newcastle are a relatively small club in s shitsville small city) would get a kick in the bollocks.

If a bunch of evil, child-murdering, journalist-executing, terrorist-funding, human rights-oppressing oil dictatorship sportwashers bought Liverpool, I'd fuck the club off until the scum were out.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,252
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm »
How many games will the fat Tory failure get before being serenaded with boos?
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm »
They are a fucking comedy :lmao
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm »
Richarlison looking like he can't be arsed anymore.  The way he let Trippier dribble out from the corner flag near the end without even chasing him was really poor.  In his head he was off to PSG last summer but in reality he's trapped at Everton until 2024.

Everton have the most firepower of any of the sides near the bottom but will concede so many.  Ancelotti had to abandon plans to get them playing higher up the pitch, they shipped goals all over the place under Rafa, what hope under Lampard?!
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,492
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 10:23:52 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:00:20 pm
Still can't bring myself to believe they'll go down. They're terrible though. Genuinely awful. Lampard is a non-manager. It's such a poor appointment. Turning to players like DvdB (even Ole wouldn't let him off the bench) and Dele Alli (who's been finished for years) to save your season is laughable. How many serious clubs could they claim to be better ran than?


Loved Dele Alli's 'look at me fans, I know you' foul at the end tonight. Offered not much, but stuck one in there anyway. 8/10
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 10:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 10:23:52 pm

Loved Dele Alli's 'look at me fans, I know you' foul at the end tonight. Offered not much, but stuck one in there anyway. 8/10

He really is the last player you want in this situation. Can only imagine Lampard thought he'd get a tune out of him, otherwise makes no sense at all.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 10:26:45 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:37:58 pm
Probably won't go down due to there being 3 teams shitter than them, but they may well come close.
These have taken 6 (or is it 7) points from 42. They are as bad as Norwich, Watford, or Burnley. The points gap from their early season burst is what might save them but a loss to Leeds and they're right in the shit.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,988
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 10:27:29 pm »
Love to see a combined 11 when they are in the championship.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,248
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm »
I am praying this lot go down, even more so since hiring that smug git Lampard. Must have been some awe inspiring team talk he gave at half time 😂🤣😂
Logged

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 10:33:53 pm »
Snap back to reality
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 10:36:11 pm »
Theyre done. Gray has been there with player this season and now hes out, along with Mina.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,376
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 10:36:23 pm »
Their remaining fixtures:

Leeds (h)
Southampton (a)
Man City (h)
Tottenham (a)
Wolves (h)
Watford (a)
West Ham (a)
Man Utd (h)
Crystal Palace (h)
LFC (a)
Chelsea (h)
Leicester (a)
Brentford (h)
Arsenal (a)

Plus their postponed fixtures:

Leicester (h)
Burnley (a)
Newcastle (h)

They are going down ...
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 10:37:08 pm »
Everton manager Frank Lampard speaking to Match of the Day: "It's disappointing for the result. It was a tough game to have as we have only been together for a week.

"There were some positives to take, we had some good moments with the front three in the first half, but then we lost two big players in Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina and things changed.

"The main thing for me was how we dropped off in the game.

"At the weekend we had a positive result and the confidence went up but you could see how quickly that confidence went back down.

"The circumstances were difficult - to lose two big players made it tough.

"I have seen a lot of people put a lot on this game and we need to not let our heads drop. The work starts now.

"The players have to believe in what we are doing. The way of playing hasn't worked so far this season, that's why I am here.

"The confidence and belief has to be built and worked on the training ground. We are here a short time and it needs to change quickly because we want to get results."
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 10:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:47:14 pm
Funny yo laugh at them, but I wish they'd have beaten the sportwashing c*nts.

I realised tonight just how much I fucking despise the club formerly known as Newcastle.
I enjoyed them losing tonight but yeah didn't really take much joy in the actual goals themselves.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,832
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 10:50:24 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:26:45 pm
These have taken 6 (or is it 7) points from 42. They are as bad as Norwich, Watford, or Burnley. The points gap from their early season burst is what might save them but a loss to Leeds and they're right in the shit.
it's worse than that, they've taken 5 points out of a possible 42, the worst in the league in that period!! they are 100% in a relegation battle
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:58 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,290
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 10:51:52 pm »
Next two with Leeds at home and Southampton away are gigantic, take only 0-2 points from those and not sure when they next win a game (excluding the non league team in the FA Cup of course ;D).

If they beat Borehamwood, they don't play the game against Watford away on the 19th March and it would be rescheduled, so after two above would go Man City home, Tottenham away, Wolves home, West Ham away, Man U home, Palace Home, Liverpool away, Chelsea home, Leicester away - before finally coming up against Brentford home and finishing with Arsenal away.

They've got some 'easier' postponed ties to come in but I believe at least three of them will be 6 pointers. Newcastle, Burnley and Watford (if they win in the FA Cup)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:46 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,417
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8704 on: Today at 10:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:57:57 pm
Frank should never have given it the big 'un after one win.

But he did tell Klopp to fuck off so that credit is still in the bank.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:25:31 pm
He really is the last player you want in this situation. Can only imagine Lampard thought he'd get a tune out of him, otherwise makes no sense at all.

he made one good run, that's all i saw from him really, shithouse boot in over the top at the end which i guessed he'd done by joelinton's reaction - dude's a bruiser and doesn't normally fanny about - it's the challenge all pros hate and usually react to cos they know exactly what you've done, chickenshitted out of the challenge and left a row of studs over the top to hurt the opponent

but yeah he was a strange choice for a battle to the end of the season, you need character for that and that's the one thing through his whole time at spurs i never witnessed with him - tidy player at times, very good on occasion, character in adversity? nope, never seen that

i cant celebrate any newcastle win so fuck them too but they were better team, everton really are shite and funnily enough, seeing frank back on the touchline wasn't that pleasant either
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:21 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,993
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 11:12:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:36:36 pm
I still don't think they are going down.

- Norwich has a GD of -32 which is pretty much an extra point for the teams around them
- Watford and Burnley really need to pick up some form.
- They fortunately get to play Leeds and Palace at home (both have terrible away records) and Brentford will likely be on the beach.

Any other year though, these would probably be done. They've massively lucked out.

It will come down to injuries I think. They cannot keep clean sheets and if Mina cannot maintain fitness, and if Gray/Richarlison are out, these will find it tough against any team.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 11:17:27 pm »
Was DCL not fully fit, he was on the bench tonight....

You'd have thought at 2-1 he'd have been thrown on and perhaps gone a little more direct to force the issue.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Up
« previous next »
 