Everton manager Frank Lampard speaking to Match of the Day: "It's disappointing for the result. It was a tough game to have as we have only been together for a week.



"There were some positives to take, we had some good moments with the front three in the first half, but then we lost two big players in Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina and things changed.



"The main thing for me was how we dropped off in the game.



"At the weekend we had a positive result and the confidence went up but you could see how quickly that confidence went back down.



"The circumstances were difficult - to lose two big players made it tough.



"I have seen a lot of people put a lot on this game and we need to not let our heads drop. The work starts now.



"The players have to believe in what we are doing. The way of playing hasn't worked so far this season, that's why I am here.



"The confidence and belief has to be built and worked on the training ground. We are here a short time and it needs to change quickly because we want to get results."