Whilst there is no footy I still come on here daily.

It isnt for the latest sausage piece of comedic art, the amusing posts about the Evs utter shiteness, BMD fiasco or the impending financial ruin.

I just like coming on to the most recent page and pressing go down

I feel like Im sending a message, helping in some small way.

Maybe its like that you gov website and we just need 100,000 go downs and they have to?

And if they do go down, next season we will have to rename the go up button.