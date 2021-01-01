I agree with this, I normally drive a Lamborghini, but started a new job recently so got my mate Dave to give me a lift on his rickshaw.
I'm a Bentley man myself, but on my first day of my new job, I got in touch with one of the warehouse lads and carried him in on my back. It's all about being humble.
Its the right thing to do. I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression. Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.
you're saying he shouldn't ride his bike in? tsk ....
Precisely what I came in to say. It isn't very subtle. Let him drive whatever the fuck he wants, we'd all be doing the same in his shoes. He's got millions, let him drive a lovely car.
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.
So we can call players A Rolls Royce of a footballer but they cant drive one? Makes sense.From this point forward, Alan Brazil cant mention Brazilian footballers on Talksport.
people like big dick nick.
That's just nuts.
I know it is not a new thing but this Ali guy hasnt had a decent game in 2 years and still has much to proved in 19 games. You dont turn up for work on your first day dressing to impress others that my car is nicer than your car. Best he could do is get a new team mate to give him a lift. Looks humble and appear to actively engage with his new team.
Seed of a good idea, though...
Yeah but he is on the mural
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
