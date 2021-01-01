« previous next »
Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #8520 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:36:36 pm
I agree with this, I normally drive a Lamborghini, but started a new job recently so got my mate Dave to give me a lift on his rickshaw.


I deliberately avoided turning up to the first day of work in my brand new Morris Marina and my new socks so that I could make my (much less wealthy of course) fans more comfortable, trouble is none of my fans showed up and that was a bus journey I didn't need to take. All that happened was the people on the bus laughed at my old socks.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #8521 on: Today at 02:06:11 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:41:41 pm
I'm a Bentley man myself, but on my first day of my new job, I got in touch with one of the warehouse lads and carried him in on my back. It's all about being humble.
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #8522 on: Today at 02:08:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:06:11 pm
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.
you're saying he shouldn't ride his bike in? tsk ....
Reply #8523 on: Today at 02:34:24 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:08:39 pm
you're saying he shouldn't ride his bike in? tsk ....
He doesnt want to be seen to be showing off with his fancy new bicycle.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. Whenyawannavanderbeekit
Reply #8524 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:06:11 pm
Its the right thing to do.
I never take the Ferrari when I start a new job. The Vauxhall Corsa makes a much better impression.

Someone better have a word with Diaz and tell him to get the bus in on his first day.

Just to make sure, he hitch hiked over from Paris.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1277219219466231&extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-AN_GK0T-GK1C&ref=sharing
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Reply #8525 on: Today at 03:17:57 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:01:41 pm
Precisely what I came in to say. It isn't very subtle. Let him drive whatever the fuck he wants, we'd all be doing the same in his shoes. He's got millions, let him drive a lovely car.

Yep.
Just so long as he doesnt have a coffee cup in one hand and a phone in the other 🤔
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Reply #8526 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Reply #8527 on: Today at 03:46:01 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.

Thats next on the bill at Newcastle when they start trying to get rid of players who they deem surplus
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Reply #8528 on: Today at 03:55:36 pm
So we can call players A Rolls Royce of a footballer but they cant drive one? Makes sense.

From this point forward, Alan Brazil cant mention Brazilian footballers on Talksport.
Reply #8529 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.
Alright, Liberace, ya flash twat
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Reply #8530 on: Today at 04:03:08 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 03:55:36 pm
So we can call players A Rolls Royce of a footballer but they cant drive one? Makes sense.

From this point forward, Alan Brazil cant mention Brazilian footballers on Talksport.

That's just nuts.
Reply #8531 on: Today at 04:19:30 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.


It's Everton, you don't want to turn up in a car that's worth more than the total value of the players they no longer need.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Reply #8532 on: Today at 04:51:46 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:39:17 pm
If i had that kind of money, I'd be landing a chopper in the centre circle.

If I had that kind of money, Id be landing RAWKs CHOPPER in the centre circle.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:03:08 pm
That's just nuts.

Seed of a good idea, though...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:20:24 pm
I know it is not a new thing but this Ali guy hasnt had a decent game in 2 years and still has much to proved in 19 games. You dont turn up for work on your first day dressing to impress others that my car is nicer than your car. Best he could do is get a new team mate to give him a lift. Looks humble and appear to actively engage with his new team.
Yeah but he is on the mural
YNWA

Reply #8535 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm
Seed of a good idea, though...
There's a kernel of truth in that...

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:53:27 pm
Yeah but he is on the mural
Given the location of it he might actually be in Murial  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
Reply #8536 on: Today at 05:00:24 pm
I'm a Bentley man myself, but on my first day of my new job, I got in touch with one of the warehouse lads and carried him in on my back. It's all about being humble.

Its the Dele Ali ffs. If Rhys Williams turned up in a Bentley you reckon someone wont be having a word?

