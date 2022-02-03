That's crappy from McCoist. He comes across really well when he's doing commentary but Alan Brazil brings out the worst in him.



Alli has been on over £100k a week for years now and I can't imagine he owns anything other than very expensive cars. He's hardly likely to drop by Lookers and pick up a second-hand Zafira just so the "working class" Everton fans think he's one of their own.



It does seem an odd thing to attack Alli over. You have the likes of their shite goalkeeper driving around in a Lamborghini Urus, with an entry level one being £160,000, so why pick on Alli over this? All manner of distinctly average journeymen in the PL are driving Bentleys, Lambos, Ferraris, Rolls Royce etc...If you give kids £100,000 a week, they are going to buy shiny things.On a slightly different note, there was criticism of PL teams this week for the amount of money spent in the January transfer window. Funny that nothing was said about the selling clubs, who were the ones pocketing the cash. They are the ones setting the fees, yet they received no criticism at all.