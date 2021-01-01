« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 412641 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,601
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8400 on: Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm »
Steve Hitchen who apparently was head of recruitment at Spurs (who knew?!), until he quit today, is who Everton are targetting as their new sporting director.


Steve Hitchen QUITS Tottenham and is targeted by Everton for their director of football role. Tottenham have now lost over 100 years of experience over the past 18 months following an unprecedented series of key departures #thfc #EFC
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1488908846181634051?s
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,922
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8401 on: Yesterday at 06:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm
Steve Hitchen who apparently was head of recruitment at Spurs (who knew?!), until he quit today, is who Everton are targetting as their new sporting director.


Steve Hitchen QUITS Tottenham and is targeted by Everton for their director of football role. Tottenham have now lost over 100 years of experience over the past 18 months following an unprecedented series of key departures #thfc #EFC
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1488908846181634051?s

Have Everton looked at Spuds transfers any time lately?
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8402 on: Yesterday at 06:31:48 pm »
"Difficult and emotional times on Hollyoaks, on next" says the Channel 4 announcer.

I'll never hear an intro to that programme the same way again (about to change channel - not sure why it was left on Channel 4). :D
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8403 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm »
Hitchin chap is ex Liverpool too
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,569
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8404 on: Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm
Hitchin chap is ex Liverpool too
Yes, Didn't he help us sign Luis Suarez?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,492
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8405 on: Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm

Steve Hitchen QUITS Tottenham and is targeted by Everton for their director of football role. Tottenham have now lost over 100 years of experience over the past 18 months following an unprecedented series of key departures #thfc #EFC
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1488908846181634051?s

Such a weird turn of phrase in this context, it could imply 100 interns or one Roy Hodgson to add up to that 100 years of experience.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,601
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8406 on: Yesterday at 07:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:10:13 pm
Such a weird turn of phrase in this context, it could imply 100 interns or one Roy Hodgson to add up to that 100 years of experience.

yeah I thought it was odd too, doesnt give any indication as to who else left and what they actually did, unless you happen to know!

Not much good to point at with spurs recently, in terms of recruitment or in general though.

Still, considering how useless Evertons last sporting director was, there isnt a high bar as to what this guy would need to do to improve on that.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8407 on: Yesterday at 07:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm
Yes, Didn't he help us sign Luis Suarez?

Might have? think he was part of the bunch Comolli took with him when he came
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8408 on: Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm


Combined honours;

Premier League: 200405, 200506, 200910[257]
FA Cup: 200607, 200809, 200910, 201112
Football League Cup: 200405, 200607
FA Community Shield: 2005, 2009
UEFA Champions League: 201112
UEFA Europa League: 201213

FA Cup runners up: 2008-09

I was going to come on and complain that they hadn't done anything either funny or pathetic all day, and then this.

Surely someone over there realises how utterly cringey stuff like this is?
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8409 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm


Combined honours;

Premier League: 200405, 200506, 200910[257]
FA Cup: 200607, 200809, 200910, 201112
Football League Cup: 200405, 200607
FA Community Shield: 2005, 2009
UEFA Champions League: 201112
UEFA Europa League: 201213

FA Cup runners up: 2008-09

As a coach?

Otherwise they might also want to consider hiring Origi who also won the club World Cup that Lampard didnt have.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:47:16 pm by RedForeverTT »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,524
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8410 on: Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm


Combined honours;

Premier League: 200405, 200506, 200910[257]
FA Cup: 200607, 200809, 200910, 201112
Football League Cup: 200405, 200607
FA Community Shield: 2005, 2009
UEFA Champions League: 201112
UEFA Europa League: 201213

FA Cup runners up: 2008-09

I guess they overlooked the part where their previous manager won this particular trophy. ::)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8411 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:31:40 pm
I guess they overlooked the part where their previous manager won this particular trophy. ::)
The combined honours was added by me as a joke 😁
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,524
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8412 on: Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
The combined honours was added by me as a joke 😁

Yeah, I was just passing comment on how, when they appointed Rafa, they were basically choking down vomit as they tried to describe his achievements. We all know that they believe if Liverpool FC had never existed, all the honours we have won would somehow magically become theirs!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8413 on: Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
The combined honours was added by me as a joke 😁
Oh I thought they'd posted them. It seems a very Ev thing to do. Doesn't reflect well on them that I was quite prepared to believe that they had! :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8414 on: Yesterday at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:35:41 pm
Yeah, I was just passing comment on how, when they appointed Rafa, they were basically choking down vomit as they tried to describe his achievements. We all know that they believe if Liverpool FC had never existed, all the honours we have won would somehow magically become theirs!
Theyve reopened the Lampard vs Gerrard debate again too 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8415 on: Yesterday at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:37:31 pm
Oh I thought they'd posted them. It seems a very Ev thing to do. Doesn't reflect well on them that I was quite prepared to believe that they had! :)
Be funny if they did copy it though. 
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8416 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
GHMGHMGMMGMGM" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8417 on: Yesterday at 09:46:07 pm »
🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • Scrubbers
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8418 on: Yesterday at 09:49:43 pm »
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • Scrubbers
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8419 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm
GHMGHMGMMGMGM" border="0

Fuck off you bastard, I'm having a heart attack 🤣
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8420 on: Yesterday at 09:55:18 pm »
Haha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8421 on: Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm »
The Dele with Delicatessan hair pic is proper funny :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8422 on: Yesterday at 10:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:08:29 pm
The Dele with Delicatessan hair pic is proper funny :)
hahaa  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8423 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm
Steve Hitchen who apparently was head of recruitment at Spurs (who knew?!), until he quit today, is who Everton are targetting as their new sporting director.


Steve Hitchen QUITS Tottenham and is targeted by Everton for their director of football role. Tottenham have now lost over 100 years of experience over the past 18 months following an unprecedented series of key departures #thfc #EFC
https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT/status/1488908846181634051?s

Used to work with his Mum. He was here with Comolli many moons ago.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8424 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:04:32 pm
Yes, Didn't he help us sign Luis Suarez?

Yep, scouted him
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,359
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8425 on: Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm »
I have this image of Duncan sitting there in his interview at Finch Farm surrounded by all of the Cockney wide boys swigging a bottle of Buckfast and telling them all to 'Feck off' a la Father Jack.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8426 on: Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm »
HGJGHGH" border="0
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:47:50 pm by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,892
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8427 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8428 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm
HGJGHGH" border="0


 ;D

I love your work, it's like a classical painting, so much going on  ;D
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,980
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8429 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:45:55 pm

;D Fucking hell Capon...

Rafa getting away on a boat should be a regular feature.

#sausages
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm by thegoodfella »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8430 on: Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm »
^
^^
^^^ ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,847
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8431 on: Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm »
Cap if you aint replying to the official Everton account with these, i'd hate you :D
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,377
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8432 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
Posting what Lampard won as a player eh, that would make Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville amongst the best managers in the country


Jurgen won next to nothing as a player, oh dear, he must be shit.


Dickheads
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,275
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8433 on: Yesterday at 11:32:49 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:16:26 pm
Cap if you aint replying to the official Everton account with these, i'd hate you :D
haha Used to reply to gary lineker with these everytime he cracked a joke. Not once did he reply ;D

GAZZY-LINuyuy" border="0

saus-2b" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8434 on: Today at 01:58:47 am »
Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,703
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8435 on: Today at 03:25:55 am »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 