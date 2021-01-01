« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 403858 times)

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,652
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 03:02:48 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:46:52 am
clark-kent" border="0


^^This fella with the yosser hughes epileptic fit stuttering head nod is not foolin anyone. Check out that  Kiss Curl....its none other than Super Fat Tory c*nt Man before he legged it the phone box cos the bitters were in danger

ERREREREREE" border="0

:lmao




Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 03:04:58 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:17 am
FFS.. the state of their fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247
Jesus that gene pool could use a good chlorinating
Logged
JFT 96

Offline kingkenny79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • King Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish, King Of Liverpool
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 03:07:18 am »
I could forsee,the next merseyside derby will be the dirtiest
derby of all time. Remember Fat Frank tackled on Xabi?

If I were Klopp, I fielded under-18
Logged
A Pround Citizen of Kingdom Of Liverpool, Hail King Kenny, Long Live The King.

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,776
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 04:25:29 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:33:27 am

Are we sure that was not a comedy sketch, especially the last one

He was definitely looking for a role on the remake of The Fast Show.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,332
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 05:50:02 am »
I love GoT's 'fit birds' thread. Reeks of class

Just the idea of some of their fizzing, fuming loons bumping into these gorgeous actresses, Instagram babes, women of beauty, perhaps of high repute

And like. That moment when you try to establish a rapport, a common ground. When, if you read any of that forum, you see so much swivel-eyed conspiratorial bitterness you wonder how it hasn't poisoned everything for them, from sunsets to the colour of their first car before they knew better.

"Who do you support love?" And then it allllllll comes out because it's never going to be Everton, if anyone at all.

Mind you, that's the point of living in a fucking fantasy land isn't it
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,602
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 06:20:35 am »
So why do think the genius that is Frank Lampard goes and buys Ali when it patiently obvious that Everton's biggest problem is the leaking of goals? They badly need decent defenders yet its the one thing he didn't even try and solve.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,173
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 06:28:04 am »
Dele Alli, Donny van der Beek, Frank Lampard: more "big team" failures on their way down. The same useless ideas that have landed them with an enormous wage bill full of complete turkeys cast off from Champions League clubs where they also failed. They'll never learn.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:38:41 am by lamonti »
Logged

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 07:29:43 am »
So did they just go to 'spoons at nine in the morning and see who was enjoying a weekday liquid breakfast?

The last guy tho, that ickle kiss curl is totes adorbz!
Logged
* * * * *

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,832
  • Bam!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 08:36:03 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:28:04 am
Dele Alli, Donny van der Beek, Frank Lampard: more "big team" failures on their way down. The same useless ideas that have landed them with an enormous wage bill full of complete turkeys cast off from Champions League clubs where they also failed. They'll never learn.

More "big team" failures that play in the same position too.

Richarlison, Alli, Van de Beek and Calvert Lewin don't fit in the same team with a sound defence behind them. They aren't good enough to score loads to counter that either.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 08:49:23 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:36:03 am
More "big team" failures that play in the same position too.

Richarlison, Alli, Van de Beek and Calvert Lewin don't fit in the same team with a sound defence behind them. They aren't good enough to score loads to counter that either.

But thats Franks way of playing even at Chelsea. If he was clever he would have prioritised his defence and came for Nat Philips who looked stronger than Holgate and Michael Keane.

Anyone knows how much is Ali getting paid per week? While the fee is a deferred payment, I think the salary itself is going to cost something.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,349
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Chapeau to whoever came up with the thread title  ;D
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 09:06:06 am »
What time does the 'Transfer Trophy' bus tour start?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 09:06:40 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:22:36 am
£40m for a player on a 2.5yr deal? Am I reading that right?

Fuck me hes had them over a barrel. 

To be honest, they will only pay that if he is a massive success for them, and that is very unlikely. As funny as it is, they've made worse signings recently than this one ...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,537
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 09:09:03 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:36:03 am
More "big team" failures that play in the same position too.

Richarlison, Alli, Van de Beek and Calvert Lewin don't fit in the same team with a sound defence behind them. They aren't good enough to score loads to counter that either.

They haven't learned have they? It's 2017 all over again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,260
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 09:39:18 am »
FF3" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,608
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 09:50:07 am »
Ashley Cole on the backroom staff, possibly :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,511
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 10:05:48 am »
Looks like they signed Lil Pump and a Jax Teller look alike from SOA.

Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,886
  • Scrubbers
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8217 on: Today at 10:07:12 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,782
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8218 on: Today at 10:40:04 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:39:18 am
FF3" border="0

Surely that arl twat is in the burning pits of hell?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:05:48 am
Looks like they signed Lil Pump and a Jax Teller look alike from SOA.



Surprised they didn't wrap bits of his hair in blue electrical tape to cover up the red.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 705
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 10:43:14 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:05:48 am
Looks like they signed Lil Pump and a Jax Teller look alike from SOA.



Looks like Marketing and IT are off for a shit night out.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,260
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 10:44:04 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:05:48 am
Looks like they signed Lil Pump and a Jax Teller look alike from SOA.


Is that E.T.s finger coming over the back of Delis head?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 10:45:05 am »
Haha high vis guy already got cult status on Rawk. ;D

The blue quarter must have missed a stage of human evolution going off that video clip.

Evertonians we're laughing at you!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,260
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 10:45:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:04 am
Surely that arl twat is in the burning pits of hell?
in our world yes, in franks Narp ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 10:48:04 am »
Of course that Alli has a red hair. After all, he is a boyhood LFC fan ...
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,087
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Oh it's a terrible time for being a blue
Got three mouths
And only teeth in two
Oh Everton we're all laughing at you
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,623
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Love how the narrative is that Francis wasnt given a fair crack at Chelsea. They got hammered by a team with Ferguson in charge. The talent that Lampard had available to him and he was clueless? No he was just under achieving like Everton are.  :o
Under achieving implies that a team is somehow capable of better things but is not currently doing it. Chelsea with a team including Rudiger Kante Havertz Werner Mount etc struggling is under achieving.
Everton with a team of Keane Holgate Coleman Rondon Tosun Iwobi Delph, struggling, is actually par.

For what its worth I think VanDB will actually add a bit to that team, as Im sure he will relish playing regularly.
Alli was very good in spells under Poch, but I think he bombed after Madrid. Maybe Frankie will connect in a way that other managers like Maureen or Conte havent been able to do and get him playing. Going to be an interesting sideshow
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 10:53:31 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:43:14 am
Looks like Marketing and IT are off for a shit night out.

There's only Colin Robinson missing from the Annual Energy Vampires Jolly Boy's Day Trip to the Cuckooland Cookoo Clock Museum in Cheshire;
http://www.cuckoolandmuseum.com
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 