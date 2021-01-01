Love how the narrative is that Francis wasnt given a fair crack at Chelsea. They got hammered by a team with Ferguson in charge. The talent that Lampard had available to him and he was clueless? No he was just under achieving like Everton are.Under achieving implies that a team is somehow capable of better things but is not currently doing it. Chelsea with a team including Rudiger Kante Havertz Werner Mount etc struggling is under achieving.Everton with a team of Keane Holgate Coleman Rondon Tosun Iwobi Delph, struggling, is actually par.For what its worth I think VanDB will actually add a bit to that team, as Im sure he will relish playing regularly.Alli was very good in spells under Poch, but I think he bombed after Madrid. Maybe Frankie will connect in a way that other managers like Maureen or Conte havent been able to do and get him playing. Going to be an interesting sideshow