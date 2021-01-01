« previous next »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm
Paperwork submitted in time, apparently.

To be fair though, £40m for Alli seems like a bargain compared to spending £500m+ on a glorified sandpit located next door to a sewage farm.
Let's be straight then.




They are going to restore the career of a failed PL manager who was sacked from his only spell as a top flight manager for taking a team which would eventually win the CL to 9th place.


In addition they are going to restore the career of a player that could not get into a shite United team under 2 managers because his path was blocked by Fred (albeit he seemed to play well when he got a game)


And... they are going to spend £40m to try and restore the career of a former Liverpool fan and attacking midfielder who has hardly got a look in under 2 managers in the last 2 years and whose 8 year scoring record goes 16, 10, 18, 9, 5, 8, 0, 1 (hopefully this one happens but it will comical either way really)


And...restore the careers of the 2 full backs that the previous manager bought 3 weeks ago but failed to even feature in the squad of the assistant manager who took over and is presumably still around the team after publicly suggesting they are shite
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:40:43 pm
Let's be straight then.
...
;D

That about covers it.  They've also likely taken their wages-to-turnover ratio to over 100% and, having spent all their current money, are now spending future money as well (something all clubs do but mostly by choice, not be necessity as is the case with Everton).

FSG in  8)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm
What's happening with Gilfi these days?
We can't talk about it, it's sub-juboodice
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:20:20 pm
Exactly and that was with Rafa and Ancelotti playing in a pragmatic defensive way. Fat Frank is a typical Tory desperate to go to war but with no thought for the consequences.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:13:41 pm
;D

Nope, okay, we've just let them have their moment as a laughing stock then.
GOT this time last year

Cant believe some wanted us to sign dele Ali, absolute non entity.

Was thinking this watching Dele Alli last night Looked borderline world class a few years ago, was boss wasn't he but he's just propa went off the boil Propa hate his little peado tash as well.


GOT now

Got a good feeling about this one ya know.I think (hope) that he might just become an Everton legend.

Meanwhile, Spurs forum

I know the Xs will flow in. But good fucking riddance. He has been stinking the place out for years. Only surviving because constant new managers were convinced they could get a tune out of him. 6-10 games in they all realised he was shit. Rinse and repeat. I doubt we will even collect our £10m before fat frank susses him out. A return to the championship or lower awaits him.His departure alone makes this a good good window. Thank fuck for that.




Unusual that you sell a player for £40m and do not miss them
Norwich and Burnley have relegated themselves with their window dealings

Watford have a punchers chance with Hodgson but only that

I think the bottom 3 is done. Funny thing is about it lampard will get plaudits for keeping up a hugely expensive team who are already 4pts clear with a game in hand

The shift of power will be on again for next season, until it isnt and its Lampard out and Kenwright out and everyone out
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:17 am
FFS.. the state of their fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247


They all look like they have a serious mental illness


1. Substance misuse induced schitzophrenia
2. Dementia
3. Helium induced type B (Carragher) Psychosis (with Tic)
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 12:27:17 am
FFS.. the state of their fans :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://twitter.com/_Littlechic_/status/1488264002438410247
We saw that tonight on Granada Reports.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Mrs Spion said "how embarrassing for our city" then just shrugged.  :lmao
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:32:01 am
We saw that tonight on Granada Reports.  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Mrs Spion said "how embarrassing for our city" then just shrugged.  :lmao


Are we sure that was not a comedy sketch, especially the last one
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:33:27 am

Are we sure that was not a comedy sketch, especially the last one

Last one is their Andy Tate. Need him on Toffee TV ASAP.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:33:27 am

Are we sure that was not a comedy sketch, especially the last one
😁 That last fella was hilarious 🤣
Are you telling me that Spurs got £40m for a player that could hardly get on the pitch for them, especially since Conte arrived.


Its got James Rodriguez shot through it that one, a ladbrokes type grand national bet




Shrewd (from Spurs)
clark-kent" border="0


^^This fella with the yosser hughes epileptic fit stuttering head nod is not foolin anyone. Check out that  Kiss Curl....its none other than Super Fat Tory c*nt Man before he legged it the phone box cos the bitters were in danger

ERREREREREE" border="0



Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:41:17 am
😁 That last fella was hilarious 🤣


I cannot stop watching him, unreal, they all look like the fella on the bus that everyone avoids, each one
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:47:11 am

I cannot stop watching him, unreal, they all look like the fella on the bus that everyone avoids, each one
Once Everton touches you...
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:46:03 am
Are you telling me that Spurs got £40m for a player that could hardly get on the pitch for them, especially since Conte arrived.


Its got James Rodriguez shot through it that one, a ladbrokes type grand national bet




Shrewd (from Spurs)

Imagine relying on him to get your out of a relegation fight.

It's their time.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:48:13 am
Once Everton touches you...


They all look like they have been overdosing on Everton, the first one is a recovering Everton addict, the second one has had an Everton suppository when he wasn't looking and, well, the last one. He's just visited his dealer and has had a double dose right up his nose.
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1488311914505641986/photo/1


His agents (surely not) look like a bunch of lads from down the pub who bought a racehorse off another guy in the pub and, after many last place finishes, have finally managed to sell the poor beast to the knackers yard.


They genuinely look like they thought no-one would be foolish enough to buy him............


Wait, what's that red in his hair.......oh dear, honeymoon over
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:50:49 am

They all look like they have been overdosing on Everton, the first one is a recovering Everton addict, the second one has had an Everton suppository when he wasn't looking and, well, the last one. He's just visited his dealer and has had a double dose right up his nose.
;D
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:06:33 am
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1488311914505641986/photo/1


His agents (surely not) look like a bunch of lads from down the pub who bought a racehorse off another guy in the pub and, after many last place finishes, have finally managed to sell the poor beast to the knackers yard.


They genuinely look like they thought no-one would be foolish enough to buy him............
He's got red in his hair. 😲
Red hair??? He's already done for.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:09:19 am
Red hair??? He's already done for.
He's trolling them already. 😄
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 08:57:43 pm
I know they're a weird club, but signing a player for a fee that could rise to £40m on a 2 1/2 year deal is just...weird. They're behaving like they have cash to burn.

Based on his actual value, you have to wonder if 35m of that is addons such as:

win an oscar
win a grammy
be first man on mars

Or even less likely stuff like everton winning multiples things in a season?  ;D
The last fella on that video is defo an actor.  Theres no fuckin way hes real.   
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:15:29 am
Based on his actual value, you have to wonder if 35m of that is addons such as:

win an oscar
win a grammy
be first man on mars

Or even less likely stuff like everton winning multiples things in a season?  ;D


Everton to pay


£1m if they qualify for Europe
£1m if they win the league
£1m if they win the LC
£1m if they win the FAC cup
£1m if they win the CL


So that's £5m Levy will never see even if Alli plays till he's 90


How about if they get promoted in 22/23? Anything for that?
£40m for a player on a 2.5yr deal? Am I reading that right?

Fuck me hes had them over a barrel. 
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:19:14 am

Everton to pay


£1m if they qualify for Europe
£1m if they win the league
£1m if they win the LC
£1m if they win the FAC cup
£1m if they win the CL


So that's £5m Levy will never see even if Alli plays till he's 90


How about if they get promoted in 22/23? Anything for that?
Whose idea were those add-ons? That person surely has to be aware Everton don't exactly have a culture of winning. Has to be done as a joke.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:22:36 am
£40m for a player on a 2.5yr deal? Am I reading that right?

Fuck me hes had them over a barrel. 

They literally can't even meet the first criteria of playing 20 games (which would trigger a £10m payment) this season as they don't have that many league games left, so there might be something to this claim by some people that this is all just a convoluted loan deal for ffp purposes.
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:28:13 am
Has to be done as a joke.


Correct
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:17:40 pm
A cunning plan to get around FFP but knowing them, they'll get caught, be deducted points and we'll get the blame.

Cunning stunt?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:22:36 am
£40m for a former player on a 2.5yr deal? Am I reading that right?

Fuck me hes had them over a barrel.


Corrected
