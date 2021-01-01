« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 401098 times)

Online TomDcs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 08:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 08:34:04 pm
Class title lads...

This.

And Alli :lmao
Online mattD

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 08:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 06:26:48 pm
Bloody hell! Duncan Ferguson behind the desk finished me!  ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:19:17 pm
It's a sad state of affairs when losing your head and acting like a spoilt child passes for 'passion' these days.  ::)

Worked well for Arteta, sounding off at Klopp. ;D
Online Bobinhood

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 08:49:05 pm »
40 million. Even if its "up to" that is just so far beyond the pale its hard to fathom.

They've got Ali
Dele Ali
Heres ont thing they need to understand
That on three years form
It wouldn't cause a storm
if he had moved across for forty grand
Online Broad Spectrum

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 08:57:43 pm »
I know they're a weird club, but signing a player for a fee that could rise to £40m on a 2 1/2 year deal is just...weird. They're behaving like they have cash to burn.
Offline Libertine

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 09:11:40 pm »
Poor Donny.

A miserable 18 months at United, then gets shipped to Everton.

Not sure what he did in a past life, but it must have been bad....
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:11:40 pm
Poor Donny.

A miserable 18 months at United, then gets shipped to Everton.

Not sure what he did in a past life, but it must have been bad....

Then they immediately sign someone else who plays in his position that their manager will probably prefer.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 09:24:29 pm »
Kenwright: OK, that's the signing of attacking midfielder van de Beek wrapped up. What position should we try to strengthen now?

Lampard & Moshiri: We need an attacking midfielder now.


They're puddled.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 09:24:37 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:46:36 pm
Bloody hell! Duncan Ferguson behind the desk finished me!  ;D
haha the crying fanny ;D
Online Zaffarious

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm »
my jaw dropped when i saw 40m for delle alli. what the actual fuck. thats insane. wtf levy must be laughing his arse off.
Online newterp

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 09:25:04 pm
my jaw dropped when i saw 40m for delle alli. what the actual fuck. thats insane. wtf levy must be laughing his arse off.

Everyone keeps saying 40m...is it even possible to get the 40m? I'm sure 5m is a CL qualification payment, and another 5m is like 100 appearances, etc.
Online Bread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:24:29 pm
Kenwright: OK, that's the signing of attacking midfielder van de Beek wrapped up. What position should we try to strengthen now?

Lampard & Moshiri: We need an attacking midfielder now.


They're puddled.

They need a 3rd one now to bring themselves back to 2017 when they signed attacking midfielders Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen. Because it worked the first time.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 09:34:06 pm »
What's happening with Gilfi these days?
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 09:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:49:05 pm
40 million. Even if its "up to" that is just so far beyond the pale its hard to fathom.

They've got Ali
Dele Ali
Heres ont thing they need to understand
That on three years form
It wouldn't cause a storm
if he had moved across for forty grand

Salah cost £3m less than Ali. The world has gone mad.
Online PaulF

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 09:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:57:43 pm
I know they're a weird club, but signing a player for a fee that could rise to £40m on a 2 1/2 year deal is just...weird. They're behaving like they have cash to burn.
More likely they are confident they won't hit any of the targets.
Online Al 666

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 09:54:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:27:49 pm
Everyone keeps saying 40m...is it even possible to get the 40m? I'm sure 5m is a CL qualification payment, and another 5m is like 100 appearances, etc.

I have a feeling it is just a convoluted loan deal.
Online 4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 10:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:30 pm
I have a feeling it is just a convoluted loan deal.

No.

Everton have their two loan deals from PL clubs. They can't exceed that.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:34:06 pm
What's happening with Gilfi these days?
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:52:31 pm
Its basically two bald men tussling over a shit wig.

Reminds me of the savagery of this tweet

https://twitter.com/farda_alphonso/status/1483398564550172672?s=21
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 10:13:05 pm »
Think the deal will go through if Everton can get the tricky bit done, namely finding £40m.
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 10:13:41 pm »
Quote
Its just Typical isn't it? They've delibrately waited till the last hour of the window to wrap this Carvalho deal up just to try and piss on our parade after we announced Lampard and two new signings

 ;D
Online Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:41 pm
;D

:lmao

Rent free. In. Their. Heads.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:30 pm
I have a feeling it is just a convoluted loan deal.

A cunning plan to get around FFP but knowing them, they'll get caught, be deducted points and we'll get the blame.
Online Fromola

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 10:18:48 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:02:29 pm
No.

Everton have their two loan deals from PL clubs. They can't exceed that.

Isn't that the point?
Online DelTrotter

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 10:20:38 pm »
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 10:30:32 pm »
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 10:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:31:43 pm
They need a 3rd one now to bring themselves back to 2017 when they signed attacking midfielders Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen. Because it worked the first time.
It got Ronnie The Red sacked, Maybe its Fat Franks endgame.
Online Jack_Bauer

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 10:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:55:11 pm
So they spend more in a day under Lampard than they did all last summer with Rafa.
Well they certainly couldn't give that former Redshite any money to spend. But Fat Frank told Klopp to Fuck Off and he's better than Stevie G ever was so Moshilad is opening the chequebook for him.
Online King Kenny 7

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 10:41:12 pm »
£40 Mill for Alli  :o They're welcome to him - It not like he's Gary Lineker !!!
