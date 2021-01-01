Class title lads...
It's a sad state of affairs when losing your head and acting like a spoilt child passes for 'passion' these days.
Poor Donny. A miserable 18 months at United, then gets shipped to Everton.Not sure what he did in a past life, but it must have been bad....
Bloody hell! Duncan Ferguson behind the desk finished me!
my jaw dropped when i saw 40m for delle alli. what the actual fuck. thats insane. wtf levy must be laughing his arse off.
Kenwright: OK, that's the signing of attacking midfielder van de Beek wrapped up. What position should we try to strengthen now?Lampard & Moshiri: We need an attacking midfielder now.They're puddled.
40 million. Even if its "up to" that is just so far beyond the pale its hard to fathom.They've got AliDele AliHeres ont thing they need to understandThat on three years formIt wouldn't cause a stormif he had moved across for forty grand
I know they're a weird club, but signing a player for a fee that could rise to £40m on a 2 1/2 year deal is just...weird. They're behaving like they have cash to burn.
Everyone keeps saying 40m...is it even possible to get the 40m? I'm sure 5m is a CL qualification payment, and another 5m is like 100 appearances, etc.
I have a feeling it is just a convoluted loan deal.
What's happening with Gilfi these days?
Its basically two bald men tussling over a shit wig.
Its just Typical isn't it? They've delibrately waited till the last hour of the window to wrap this Carvalho deal up just to try and piss on our parade after we announced Lampard and two new signings
No.Everton have their two loan deals from PL clubs. They can't exceed that.
They need a 3rd one now to bring themselves back to 2017 when they signed attacking midfielders Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Davy Klaassen. Because it worked the first time.
So they spend more in a day under Lampard than they did all last summer with Rafa.
