Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It

mickeydocs

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7920 on: Today at 09:40:24 am
Everton and Fat Frank truly deserve each other.
How will catcher the Tory hater take to Franky the Tory?

Please let these sandpit dwellers get relegated to help protect us from the annual injury to our players.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7921 on: Today at 09:52:34 am
Im really surprised Frank actually took the job. If he fails and takes them down ,his already poor managerial reputation will be trashed. Maybe he just wants the massive payout at the end of the season.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7922 on: Today at 10:00:55 am
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff.

The unflushable turd.
Fitzy.

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7923 on: Today at 10:01:26 am
Lampard wants to keep Big Dunc, according to Paul Joyce.

Is this an early insight into the Toy Playbook...dead cat / red meat strategy?
gerrardisgod

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7924 on: Today at 10:04:05 am
He must put them cones out so well.
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7925 on: Today at 10:07:10 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:34 am
Im really surprised Frank actually took the job. If he fails and takes them down ,his already poor managerial reputation will be trashed. Maybe he just wants the massive payout at the end of the season.

Well he certainly doesn't need the money, but then neither did Rafa, or the previous half dozen managers.

Frank asked out every free girl and only Everton said yes. That's all there is to it. Maybe it's his lack of experience combined with ego, but I reckon he's underestimating the trouble their in and overestimating his ability to guide them out of it.

On paper, the risk is small, and the bump to his reputation for succeeding looks good. The reality is the risk is very real and he will come away badly mangled if he cocks it up.

Even if he succeeds this season, the massive fault lines running through the team and their finances remain. When the wheels come off for Frank - and judging by the previous managers it's only a matter of time before it does - he could leave Everton in serious trouble.
Popcorn's Art

Elzar

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7926 on: Today at 10:08:39 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:34 am
Im really surprised Frank actually took the job. If he fails and takes them down ,his already poor managerial reputation will be trashed. Maybe he just wants the massive payout at the end of the season.

As with Rafa, despite the club being a mess, he believes he has what it takes to do well with them. Nothing wrong with that. Reckon he will see staying up as a massive win for himself, when it should be a given.
Crosby Nick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7927 on: Today at 10:10:07 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:55 am
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
5m
Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff.

The unflushable turd.

redgriffin73

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7928 on: Today at 10:23:10 am
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
It would seem that Sunderland have just sacked their manager.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/30/sunderland-sack-lee-johnson-following-6-0-humiliation-at-bolton

If only Large Francis had turned down the Everton job, he might be in with a chance of landing the managers job at a bigger club.

I don't know why but I'm killing myself here at Large Francis ;D
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7929 on: Today at 10:28:11 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:08:39 am
As with Rafa, despite the club being a mess, he believes he has what it takes to do well with them. Nothing wrong with that. Reckon he will see staying up as a massive win for himself, when it should be a given.
Yeah nothing wrong with backing himself to do the job. As Rafa discovered tho, he wont know how bad the club is until he starts work.
RedForeverTT

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7930 on: Today at 10:30:13 am
Lampard has now asked Big Dunc to stay on as Assistant.

What an idiot. He has once chance to drain the sewer and he decided to keep festered turds by his side.
harleydanger

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7931 on: Today at 10:31:01 am
Lampard wont know how bad the club is because he hasnt a clue to begin with. Itll be like a dog looking at a lawnmower wondering why theres a noise coming out of it, unable to comprehend.
Red Berry

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7932 on: Today at 10:42:03 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:23:10 am
I don't know why but I'm killing myself here at Large Francis ;D

Sunderland sacking their manager be like

Koplass

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7933 on: Today at 10:50:12 am
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
Now there's a song for us to sing at the next derby if he's still in the job ... 'Fat tory voter, you're just a fat tory voter, fat tory vooooteeerr'  ;D

Dim Glas

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7934 on: Today at 11:13:56 am
There is something quite pathetic about Duncan Fergusons situation at Everton.

Saw one report yesterday, when he looked to be leaving, saying they where trying to find a role for him.  Its pitiful.  He should be embarrassed - but of cousre, hes coining it in, so he likely dont give a shit.

And I keep seeing comments from Evertonians saying stuff like he feels like hes not ready for a managers job yet or he needs to gain experience first.

The guy is 50. 
MrGrumpy

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7935 on: Today at 11:15:42 am
How long before Bitters fans remember that Large Francis's cousin used to be the captain of Liverpool.

Can any Photoshop guru do some work on this photo?
Davidbowie

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7936 on: Today at 11:18:40 am
Are we living in a land, where Bill and Moshi, are the new gods?
thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7937 on: Today at 11:32:55 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:13:56 am
There is something quite pathetic about Duncan Fergusons situation at Everton.

Saw one report yesterday, when he looked to be leaving, saying they where trying to find a role for him.  Its pitiful.  He should be embarrassed - but of cousre, hes coining it in, so he likely dont give a shit.

And I keep seeing comments from Evertonians saying stuff like he feels like hes not ready for a managers job yet or he needs to gain experience first.

The guy is 50.
Half a dozen games playing 4-4-2 and launching the ball forward.  What more experience does he need?  ;)

I think in his mind he must be contorting it that he's a proper Evertonian, a stable component who is loyal to the end.  The reality is that he's almost certainly never been shortlisted for any job outside of Everton and never will be.  He's a massive waste of a relatively rare UEFA Pro license.

With the John McStay incident and then the toys-out-the-pram moment that prematurely ended his illustrious international career (7 caps, 0 goals) I don't think he could use Scottish football as a first step.  Even if he were to he'd be taking a massive pay cut compared to what he gets at Everton.
Wabaloolah

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7938 on: Today at 11:33:14 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:30:13 am
Lampard has now asked Big Dunc to stay on as Assistant.

What an idiot. He has once chance to drain the sewer and he decided to keep festered turds by his side.
probably Moshi-la insisted he stay and they are planting it as a seed sewn by FF
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7939 on: Today at 11:38:59 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:00:55 am
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce
·
5m
Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff.

The unflushable turd.
They've been in Lumps' ear haven't they?

Basically, Ferguson is nothing more than the club mascot now, so Lumps will have been persuaded to find a place for him.
wet echo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7940 on: Today at 11:43:34 am
Just listened to radio Evertonsorry radio Merseyside. According to the chat with an Everton podcaster the youth at finch farm dont really remember Carlo but their eyes will light up at Lampard walking through the doors.
 This is the new dawn. 🙄
Fortneef

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7941 on: Today at 11:52:11 am
Lampard was too yellow to take the Palace rebuilding job, but Everton in the shit with no transfer window is fine.
Son of Spion

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7942 on: Today at 11:52:39 am
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 11:43:34 am
Just listened to radio Evertonsorry radio Merseyside. According to the chat with an Everton podcaster the youth at finch farm dont really remember Carlo but their eyes will light up at Lampard walking through the doors.
 This is the new dawn. 🙄
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Henry Kissinger

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7943 on: Today at 11:56:33 am
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7944 on: Today at 11:57:35 am
Can we run a book or have a vote on how many times Frank tells Jürgen to fuck off at the next derby?
Sure, Everton will lose the game, but the the blues will rejoice at Franks potty mouth.
thaddeus

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7945 on: Today at 12:03:56 pm
Quote from: wet echo on Today at 11:43:34 am
Just listened to radio Evertonsorry radio Merseyside. According to the chat with an Everton podcaster the youth at finch farm dont really remember Carlo but their eyes will light up at Lampard walking through the doors.
 This is the new dawn. 🙄
I had the same on.  Was only half listening but that caught my attention!

I initially thought he meant because Lampard has played a part in bringing through young players in his previous jobs but he did actually mean that these aspiring professionals don't remember the two-times World's Best Coach winner, three-times Champions League winner and current Real Madrid manager  :o

Frank Lampard left Chelsea and effectively ended his career at the top level in the same year as Ancelotti last won the Champions League!!
wet echo

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7946 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:03:56 pm
I had the same on.  Was only half listening but that caught my attention!

I initially thought he meant because Lampard has played a part in bringing through young players in his previous jobs but he did actually mean that these aspiring professionals don't remember the two-times World's Best Coach winner, three-times Champions League winner and current Real Madrid manager  :o

Frank Lampard left Chelsea and effectively ended his career at the top level  in the same year at Ancelotti last won the Champions League!!
yepI was driving at the time the roar of laughter at the lights from me got very strange looks 😂
markthescouser

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7947 on: Today at 12:09:33 pm
This has really big Sherwood/Villa vibes for me. Lampards got a name and Moshi doesn't know how it went wrong at his last club. He thinks management is easy, and equally, doesnt have a clue why he got sacked last time out- definitely wasnt anything to do with him being shit though. Fingers crossed for the same result.
AndyMuller

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7948 on: Today at 12:41:02 pm
Fucking hell Duncan is basically Teflon at this point.
Farman

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7949 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm
Reminds me of a book I read to my son last night. What The Ladybird heard, with Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len.
12C

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7950 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm
Media reports that they are preparing to recruit up to four players before the window shuts. Francis being given a war chest. Like at Derby?
FFP?
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7951 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:45:51 pm
Media reports that they are preparing to recruit up to four players before the window shuts. Francis being given a war chest. Like at Derby?
FFP?

Just need to have a quick look to see which 4 players United/Chelsea/Spurs/Arsenal are trying to offload.
4pool

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7952 on: Today at 12:50:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:40:35 am
New stadium video!

Or, you know. What isn't a stadium because nothing is there

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mm31Sq02b1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mm31Sq02b1c</a>

They could make that into a par 3 golf course. Nice green belt area.
Oldmanmick

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7953 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:41:02 pm
Fucking hell Duncan is basically Teflon at this point.

They need him for his motivational speeches in the dressing room. Phil Thompson put his medals on the table & once said to the players : "This is what playing for Liverpool is all about". When Big Dunc talks about the 'Everton way', he puts knuckle dusters, baseball bats, & a book on how to end a player's career, on his table.
Bread

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7954 on: Today at 12:57:05 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:48:35 pm
Just need to have a quick look to see which 4 players United/Chelsea/Spurs/Arsenal are trying to offload.

United = Van De Beek
Chelsea = Ross Barkley (Everton legend by their low standards)
Spurs = Dele Alli
Arsenal = Eddie Nketiah

These to me are what feel like the most "Everton".
JRed

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7955 on: Today at 01:02:26 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:57:05 pm
United = Van De Beek
Chelsea = Ross Barkley (Everton legend by their low standards)
Spurs = Dele Alli
Arsenal = Eddie Nketiah

These to me are what feel like the most "Everton".
A late move for Aubamayang maybe??
Tobelius

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7956 on: Today at 01:09:33 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:57:05 pm
United = Van De Beek
Chelsea = Ross Barkley (Everton legend by their low standards)
Spurs = Dele Alli
Arsenal = Eddie Nketiah

These to me are what feel like the most "Everton".

Van De Beek having a medical and Alli on a permanent talks ongoing the most recent info,no idea how reliable.
jillc

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7957 on: Today at 01:12:25 pm
Why in God's name would you buy Dele Ali for a relegation fight? He has the determination of a shrimp.
Ray K

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7958 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:12:25 pm
Why in God's name would you buy Dele Ali for a relegation fight? He has the determination of a shrimp.
When they literally get in Donnie van der Beek who plays in the same position on the very same day. 

I must admit, I'm beginning to suspect that Everton aren't the best run club in the league.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
Reply #7959 on: Today at 01:22:25 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 08:46:16 am
Speaking of Director of Football anything new on them bringing in Cahill? Surely they can't be that stupid as to actually do that.

Miguel Delaney said last week they were planning to bring Cahill back in some capacity. Nothing was said about DoF. No idea why Everton fans have latched on to that idea
