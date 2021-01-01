Im really surprised Frank actually took the job. If he fails and takes them down ,his already poor managerial reputation will be trashed. Maybe he just wants the massive payout at the end of the season.



Well he certainly doesn't need the money, but then neither did Rafa, or the previous half dozen managers.Frank asked out every free girl and only Everton said yes. That's all there is to it. Maybe it's his lack of experience combined with ego, but I reckon he's underestimating the trouble their in and overestimating his ability to guide them out of it.On paper, the risk is small, and the bump to his reputation for succeeding looks good. The reality is the risk is very real and he will come away badly mangled if he cocks it up.Even if he succeeds this season, the massive fault lines running through the team and their finances remain. When the wheels come off for Frank - and judging by the previous managers it's only a matter of time before it does - he could leave Everton in serious trouble.