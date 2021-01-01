« previous next »
Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 391981 times)

Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 09:59:27 pm »
Who the fuck made that one up ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm »
To a really mean Red, the connotations of the thread title are unwittingly wonderful. The fact that it has 'wood' in it, is hilarious.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm »
Just had a flick through Twitter and they are saying how shit the Ukrainian left back is because club legend big Dunc said he was shit to some random bloke on a train.  :rollseyes

Please, please let this shower get flushed.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 pm »
Love the new thread title!

 :wellin
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7885 on: Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:03:08 pm
To a really mean Red, the connotations of the thread title are unwittingly wonderful. The fact that it has 'wood' in it, is hilarious.

Haha it's brilliant.  :lmao  Would it be worth adding a little bit on the end though ?....

Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. BOOOOOOO!!!111!!!
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7886 on: Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm »
This will end in tears boooos
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7887 on: Yesterday at 10:12:03 pm »
Lampard then. I mean I detest the Tories as much as anybody and he clearly is one, but he has came across at times like someone who would be alright to sit and have a pint with and speak about the footie. I never understood the fat jibes either, he's perhaps not in Cristiano Ronaldo shape but he's not fat :D


Anyway, I'll get my tongue out of his arse now! It is set to fail, I think he's a terrible appointment and he will be relieved of his duties within a year.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7888 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:12:03 pm
Lampard then. I mean I detest the Tories as much as anybody and he clearly is one, but he has came across at times like someone who would be alright to sit and have a pint with and speak about the footie. I never understood the fat jibes either, he's perhaps not in Cristiano Ronaldo shape but he's not fat :D


Anyway, I'll get my tongue out of his arse now! It is set to fail, I think he's a terrible appointment and he will be relieved of his duties within a year.
:lmao
Fucking hell mate you deserve some new custom titles for all that :)
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:19:53 pm
:lmao
Fucking hell mate you deserve some new custom titles for all that :)

Don't you fucking dare :D



Maybe someone put something in my coffee. I was just speaking out loud; I've watched him on MNF I think and one or two other things and he just seemed alright in front of the camera and didn't seem up his own arse.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm »

So that's 3 sacked Chelsea managers in a row for them now. The likes of Scolari, Avram Grant, Di Matteo, Ranieri and Villas Boas etc must be hastily changing all their contact details in fear of being the next  unwitting victim in line for the Tales Of The Unexpected poisoned chalice. 'Chosen' .... ugh  :shocked
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm »
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUP9YaoFsws
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
:lmao

Just brilliant, every time someone copies with a giggleotron emoji, I watch it again.

Brilliant use of two seconds...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:07:52 pm
Haha it's brilliant.  :lmao  Would it be worth adding a little bit on the end though ?....

Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It. BOOOOOOO!!!111!!!

There's enough going on with the title now, no need to add more that just makes it less subtle.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:01:49 pm
Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff

Rafa must be livid... ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Yesterday at 10:30:02 pm
So that's 3 sacked Chelsea managers in a row for them now.

Rafa wasn't sacked by them was he, was only there as an interim manager.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm »
Hahaha at the title.


 :lmao :wellin :thumbup
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:40:40 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUP9YaoFsws
Just brilliant, every time someone copies with a giggleotron emoji, I watch it again.

Brilliant use of two seconds...
The very fact that someone put it on YT is funny as fuck  ;D
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm »
It would seem that Sunderland have just sacked their manager.

https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/30/sunderland-sack-lee-johnson-following-6-0-humiliation-at-bolton

If only Large Francis had turned down the Everton job, he might be in with a chance of landing the managers job at a bigger club.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 11:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:01:49 pm
Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff as part the reshuffle following Frank Lampard's impending appointment. #EFC

Well the common factors in Everton's decline are

-Moshiri and his money
-Bill Kenwrights prescence, albeit diminished
-The Fans
-Drunken

Can't see how spending £500m could make you worse on it's own, Just don't buy that it's Kenwright, so maybe, just maybe it's Drunken who has been around the 1st team since 2014.

If it's not...............

We only have one set of candidates left

I do hope Frank fails, for obvious reasons, but one is that if he doesn't then Rafa's reputation takes a blow and he does not deserve that.



Of course the Everton fans are now thinking they are heading on the up curve again.           ???
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7902 on: Today at 12:40:13 am »
I really can't see Lampard being a success at that mess of a club ...
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7903 on: Today at 02:11:50 am »
Pool on how long till the Frank out banners ?

2nd game in March I reckon.
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 02:19:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:11:50 am
Pool on how long till the Frank out banners ?

2nd game in March I reckon.
Way too harsh... Third game in March more like it.
