« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197] 198   Go Down

Author Topic: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It  (Read 390615 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,055
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7840 on: Today at 06:46:12 pm »
:lmao :lmao they got Fat Frank.

Awesome.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • YNWA
Re: New Eeverton thread title Sponsered by BarneyLFC and Lidocaine
« Reply #7841 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm »
Combining the banner and one of the images from our resident photoshop experts, I like this

'Sack the Boar, Frank de Boar'

'Sack the Boar' works on two levels, it means Everton's Board in the actual sense, it also refers to some Boar, for no reason which is addressed by the following 'Frank de Boar', also working on three levels - meaning their Board, for some reason the Dutch player and manager Frank de Boer (maybe reminding them of Koeman), and also Frank Lampard, the Boar, that has to be sacked.

 :-X
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7842 on: Today at 06:57:14 pm »
Frankie FatTory in.  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: New Eeverton thread title Sponsered by BarneyLFC and Lidocaine
« Reply #7843 on: Today at 07:00:08 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:46:49 pm
Combining the banner and one of the images from our resident photoshop experts, I like this

'Sack the Boar, Frank de Boar'

'Sack the Boar' works on two levels, it means Everton's Board in the actual sense, it also refers to some Boar, for no reason which is addressed by the following 'Frank de Boar', also working on three levels - meaning their Board, for some reason the Dutch player and manager Frank de Boer (maybe reminding them of Koeman), and also Frank Lampard, the Boar, that has to be sacked.

 :-X
;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: New Eeverton thread title Sponsered by BarneyLFC and Lidocaine
« Reply #7844 on: Today at 07:05:36 pm »
And if you know he's a Tory, it's enough to make your heart go ooooooo
We don't care what the Labour say, what the fuck do we care
All we know is that there's gonna be a show and Frankie's Tory boys will be there

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,881
Re: New Eeverton thread title Sponsered by BarneyLFC and Lidocaine
« Reply #7845 on: Today at 07:08:35 pm »
to be honest I think we established a winner yesterday, but this has been fun. I fucking loved this ......
Frankie DeTory....Fly Me To The Loons

 ;D
Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New Eeverton thread title
« Reply #7846 on: Today at 07:21:31 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 10:23:55 am
Relax, don't boo it, when you wanna go chew it - the Toffees

The reverse psychology would take hold of the bitters.

Their fanbase would end up booing every good passage of play from Everton.

It would be a cacophony of booooos!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,960
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7847 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
Did Moshiri-la get on the blower to give Jim White the exclusive?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7848 on: Today at 07:23:22 pm »
You're in trouble, down the bottom of the table. You've been haemorrhaging money and managers. You employ an inexperienced and unproven manager. Who couldn't organise and set up a team of quality players who were laid on a platter for him. On paper this looks risky. Of course, he may do okay. But if he doesn't, they're going down. Not sure I'd want to guarantee that wager. But Everton are at least better prepared for disappointment and anguish.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,247
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7849 on: Today at 07:46:47 pm »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7850 on: Today at 07:48:07 pm »
 :lmao
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Seis Veces
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7851 on: Today at 07:49:21 pm »
I think this appointment reeks of it not being a matter of if they go, but when. I don't think they'll drop this season but Lampard could still lead them that way next season. If they stay up, summer is still absolutely massive for them, and if it's another horror show like ones they've had recently, I'll have faith in them showing relegation form over the 38 games. If either of the model/pigeon duo leave, or both, and they spunk it on shite like Gbamin, Delph, or the unnamed Icelandic set piece taker, I could see them actually being a favourite for the drop, not just being dragged into it. Of course teams around them need to buy well, though. Still hoping the likes of Burnley and Norwich can get a couple in tomorrow, and as much as it pains me to say it, the barcodes too.

Big day tomorrow. It's going to be tough but all uphill from here, I still think they can win the transfer window.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: New Eeverton thread title Sponsered by BarneyLFC and Lidocaine
« Reply #7852 on: Today at 07:51:15 pm »
"Up the Tories!"

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,243
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7853 on: Today at 07:53:14 pm »
Two and a half years?

He wont do 2 and a half years.  Whats the point.

They will turn on him and he will get sacked like all the others. And in the unlikely event he doesnt, he will be doing ok and will get policed by another club

Simple.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,247
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7854 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm »
ERREREREREE" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7855 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:04:32 pm
paul joyce@_pauljoyce
Frank Lampard has signed a two-and-half year deal at Everton. Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United set to be his first signing.
Will just be 2  years worth of contract Everton have to pay off when they sack him then? They are learning.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7856 on: Today at 08:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:06:53 pm
ERREREREREE" border="0
Do lobster pot do loyalty cards?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,743
  • SPQR
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7857 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
It boggles the mind as to how he gets linked to - and has now been appointed to - Premier League clubs after his disastrous spell at Chelsea. The fact that a new manager came in and went on to win the Champions League with players that Lampard made look average speaks volumes. He couldn't organize a defense to save his life and was tactically so far out of his depth that it was painful to watch. What do Everton think he is going to do?  :o
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,475
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7858 on: Today at 08:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:31:03 pm
It boggles the mind as to how he gets linked to - and has now been appointed to - Premier League clubs after his disastrous spell at Chelsea. The fact that a new manager came in and went on to win the Champions League with players that Lampard made look average speaks volumes. He couldn't organize a defense to save his life and was tactically so far out of his depth that it was painful to watch. What do Everton think he is going to do?  :o

Mostly, shout at Klopp again and not be Vitor Pereira.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,881
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7859 on: Today at 08:34:48 pm »
 :lmao
Capon, ffs
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7860 on: Today at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:06:53 pm
ERREREREREE" border="0
:wellin

He'll be having a stop off at the Burger King just down the road as well
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,233
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7861 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm »
Pies sales on Merseyside gone up by 10%

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7862 on: Today at 09:01:49 pm »
Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff as part the reshuffle following Frank Lampard's impending appointment. #EFC
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7863 on: Today at 09:07:25 pm »
Odds of them going down?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,572
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7864 on: Today at 09:10:18 pm »
This has been such a shitshow of unprofessionalism from Everton. The whole search and interview process dragged out and done very publicly, but now the BBC and Sky both announcing the appointment before the club :lmao

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,869
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7865 on: Today at 09:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:01:49 pm
Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff as part the reshuffle following Frank Lampard's impending appointment. #EFC

First decent thing they've done. Rafa had the thug forced on him and probably backstabbed him.

At least he can go and assist Carlo in Madrid now and will be his natural successor.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7866 on: Today at 09:33:47 pm »
Three hours into the job and still no signs of any 'FAT TORY WAITER OUT' graf outside the ground yet ?


Now there's a song for us to sing at the next derby if he's still in the job ... 'Fat tory voter, you're just a fat tory voter, fat tory vooooteeerr'  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:59 pm by Six Beardy »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,954
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7867 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:01:49 pm
Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff as part the reshuffle following Frank Lampard's impending appointment. #EFC

You are Pete O'Rourke and I claim my £5 - https://twitter.com/SportsPeteO/status/1487892388181860358 :)


Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:17 pm
At least he can go and assist Carlo in Madrid now and will be his natural successor.

Carlo actually may be needing some 'qualified' help very soon - https://football-italia.net/uefa-ask-ancelotti-to-sit-coaching-exam-after-21-trophies

« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:08 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,481
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7868 on: Today at 09:39:16 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 07:23:22 pm
You're in trouble, down the bottom of the table. You've been haemorrhaging money and managers. You employ an inexperienced and unproven manager. Who couldn't organise and set up a team of quality players who were laid on a platter for him. On paper this looks risky. Of course, he may do okay. But if he doesn't, they're going down. Not sure I'd want to guarantee that wager. But Everton are at least better prepared for disappointment and anguish.

The stakes couldn't be higher.

And no, Frank. I'm not talking about those steaks, so roll your tongue in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7869 on: Today at 09:40:11 pm »
Oh the fucking irony of the self styled peoples club appointing a Tory as manager.   
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7870 on: Today at 09:40:52 pm »
I take it they haven't found his neighbour's house yet?

Give them time..
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7871 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:17 pm
First decent thing they've done. Rafa had the thug forced on him and probably backstabbed him.
The natives will soon be singing his name once it inevitably goes tits up.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:36:16 pm
You are Pete O'Rourke and I claim my £5 - https://twitter.com/SportsPeteO/status/1487892388181860358 :)

Thats where I copied it from.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7872 on: Today at 09:45:47 pm »
Oh it's a terrible time,
for being a blue.
Frankies a Tory
an a fat twat too.
Oh Everton, we're all laughing at you.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,646
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7873 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm »
New thread title 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,481
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7874 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm »
And we have the new thread title!  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7875 on: Today at 09:48:15 pm »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7876 on: Today at 09:49:12 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 09:40:11 pm
Oh the fucking irony of the self styled peoples club appointing a Tory as manager.   

They'll probably lap up a Tory in the dugout without complaint - since 2016 thousands of them have been happily sitting in a stand renamed after the tory quisling Philip Carter. He wasn't just any old tory either but the chairman of Liverpool Conservative Association in the 80's when Thatcher was destroying the city with her managed decline policy.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • YNWA
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7877 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm »
Ha ha.. Loving the thread title..
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7878 on: Today at 09:51:52 pm »
Tie the news scroll to Richie La's leg and send him flying forth to spread the message,Frank Lampard Jr is the chosen one (for now).  :D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • Seis Veces
Re: Frankie de Tory Goes to Booolywood. Relax, Don't Boo It
« Reply #7879 on: Today at 09:57:36 pm »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 192 193 194 195 196 [197] 198   Go Up
« previous next »
 