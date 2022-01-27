I think this appointment reeks of it not being a matter of if they go, but when. I don't think they'll drop this season but Lampard could still lead them that way next season. If they stay up, summer is still absolutely massive for them, and if it's another horror show like ones they've had recently, I'll have faith in them showing relegation form over the 38 games. If either of the model/pigeon duo leave, or both, and they spunk it on shite like Gbamin, Delph, or the unnamed Icelandic set piece taker, I could see them actually being a favourite for the drop, not just being dragged into it. Of course teams around them need to buy well, though. Still hoping the likes of Burnley and Norwich can get a couple in tomorrow, and as much as it pains me to say it, the barcodes too.



Big day tomorrow. It's going to be tough but all uphill from here, I still think they can win the transfer window.