I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.