Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 07:15:28 pm »
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 07:17:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:26:22 pm
Thing is
If Gerrard had gone to Chelsea, Lampard would have been the one to sit on the bench. That says everything about their rivalry. Frankie was playing in a team of expensive, exceptional players. With the likes of Makelele, Essien, and Ballack doing his work. Gerrard was carrying a lot of players who were not at that level.
If Frank was so good, why were they upgrading him with a Gerrard.
England proved this because managers tried to have both on the team and Frank got in the way.

Absolutely spot on. Plenty of top class managers thought Gerrard was the better player as well.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:56:33 pm
It's just a regular kebab but with a random selection of ingredients missing.
;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 07:25:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:15:28 pm
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.

United's beak better than elsewhere?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 08:59:29 pm »
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 09:01:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:59:29 pm
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!
He could be lumbered with Cahill as Dof and Ferguson as assistant. Not surprised he is taking his time!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 09:01:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:59:29 pm
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way.  I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.

Just say no, Frank!!

Just say YES, Frank!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 09:04:21 pm »
Push the button, Frank
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 09:04:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:01:36 pm
Just say YES, Frank!
Nah, I want them back to square one, looking even more like idiots than they do now.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 09:06:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:01:23 pm
He could be lumbered with Cahill as Dof and Ferguson as assistant. Not surprised he is taking his time!
Who in their right mind would want that?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 09:14:11 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:06:16 pm
Who in their right mind would want that?
I suppose it depends on how much the payout is when hes hounded out by the fans.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7731 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:30:53 am
Frankie DeTory....Fly Me To The Loons

You are my Tory, my only Tory, you make me happy when skies are grey, and you told Jurgen to fuck off so you are a legend at Goodison.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7732 on: Today at 09:55:36 pm »
And if you know he's a Tory, it's enough to make your heart go oh oh oh
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7733 on: Today at 10:18:44 pm »
From 3:58 in. Interview with a few fans and apart from one arl fella, the rest don't sound as though they live anywhere near the County Road.

Most of them mention the fact that Fwank is English and that is good for the club.
Not only a Tory club, but now also a Brexit club?   ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KEnLpABYR6s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KEnLpABYR6s</a>
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7734 on: Today at 10:20:35 pm »
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7735 on: Today at 10:32:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:15:28 pm
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.

Just trying to prove he's a real Everton manager
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7736 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:20:35 pm
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o
And quite frank...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7737 on: Today at 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:20:35 pm
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
 :o

You should eat this ...

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/244632/turkish-chicken-kebabs/
