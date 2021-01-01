Thing is
If Gerrard had gone to Chelsea, Lampard would have been the one to sit on the bench. That says everything about their rivalry. Frankie was playing in a team of expensive, exceptional players. With the likes of Makelele, Essien, and Ballack doing his work. Gerrard was carrying a lot of players who were not at that level. If Frank was so good, why were they upgrading him with a Gerrard.England proved this because managers tried to have both on the team and Frank got in the way.
It's just a regular kebab but with a random selection of ingredients missing.
A story going around that Lampard wants them to buy Van de Beek from United.
The delay might be down to Lampard having zero interest in having Cahill (Cahill ffs) as DOF so is trying to negotiate him out of his way. I mean, exactly wtf qualifies Cahill for a job like that.Just say no, Frank!!
Just say YES, Frank!
He could be lumbered with Cahill as Dof and Ferguson as assistant. Not surprised he is taking his time!
Who in their right mind would want that?
Frankie DeTory....Fly Me To The Loons
I've been following this thread for a few days now and last night all this talk of kebab's was starting to make me feel a bit peckish. I recalled that our local chippy does a cracking kebab meat and chips dish, probably very unhealthy and really not the sort of thing I'd eat usually. However in celebration of Fat Frank 'being offered' the job, I thought why not be decedant and push the boat and go for that Kebab meat meal? Afterall it was a Friday and sometimes it's nice have a chippy tea. It was lovely, I wolfed it down. The only problem is today....I feel rather fat.
