They're still checking his references. Might have got the job with a blag CV.



Moshi: "Frank, it says here that you are a black belt at Ninjutsu, have climbed Mount Everest, run a marathon in half an hour, composed a symphony and developed a cure for bubonic plague, while also running several charities and landing on the moon. And you also claim to have won the World Cup.Now, we all pad our CVs a bit, Frank, but ths is all bullshit isn't it? And I'm afraid we can't really hire such a serial liar"Frank: "I told Klopp to fuck off"Moshi: "Welcome aboard"