Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 10:52:42 am
This sort of reminds me of when Newcastle really lost the plot and bought in the likes of Joe Kinnear

More like Shearer.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 12:23:28 pm
I see the guy who does the regular drone films of the Bramley Dock development (and the Anny Road build) on YouTube has stated in the title to his latest posting "Changes to the sand"! There's progress right there, not only filling a sandpit, but mucking about with it once it's in.

Hes a blue as well
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:47:20 pm
The Man Utd reject pipeline seems to be open again. Donny Van de Beek might go to Everton on loan.

Ive heard The Zirconium is on his way back, they are only allowed two loan signings and El Gahzi is one
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:13:25 pm
They must be from the posh end of County road  ;D

The County  set
Frankie thinks they ride to hounds but really theyve just gone to the dogs
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Wonder if Cahil will be in place before the Newcastle game?

Flag punchers vs Horse punchers has a certain symmetry to it...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:30:18 pm
Still trying to persuade his missus to move up North to Wilmslow Winslow
Fixed it for you.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:55:51 pm
Wonder if Cahil will be in place before the Newcastle game?

Flag punchers vs Horse punchers has a certain symmetry to it...

So Cahill is there to keep the ex Blue balance as Rooneh, the United legend turned them down?

Are these 'negotations' centred around fucking off Drunken? As well as a lucrative and lengthy contract with a specific and watertight relegation get out of jail clause.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
The difference between Everton and Newcastle.

Newcastle have been relegated before. I'd suspect their player contracts have clauses with a pay cut should they go down. A motivation for their players.


Everton haven't faced that problem and probably don't have the clause in their players contracts.

Which means Everton players won't be arsed if they go down as they'll get paid one way or the other.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Why didn't they interview Ole?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Just watching the AFCON, Aboobakar would be a great signing for them. They've got a song for him already.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:17:49 pm
Why has Frank not accepted yet? Is he still negotiating his severance package?

All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
This has to be the most dragged out managerial appointment of all time, yet another first for the soft arses.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 04:19:48 pm
Why didn't they interview Ole?

They don't need the old Ole, they have the new one if he ever makes up his mind.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
If Frank turns it down after all this and they offer the job to Pereira instead, GOT will go nuclear. ;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
They're still checking his references. Might have got the job with a blag CV.
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: AA1122 on Today at 04:50:46 pm
They're still checking his references. Might have got the job with a blag CV.

Moshi: "Frank, it says here that you are a black belt at Ninjutsu, have climbed Mount Everest, run a marathon in half an hour, composed a symphony and developed a cure for bubonic plague, while also running several charities and landing on the moon. And you also claim to have won the World Cup.

Now, we all pad our CVs a bit, Frank, but ths is all bullshit isn't it? And I'm afraid we can't really hire such a serial liar"

Frank: "I told Klopp to fuck off"

Moshi: "Welcome aboard"
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:55:59 pm

Frankie Goes to Boolywood. Relax! Don't Boo It!

I think we're close to a winner.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:15:43 pm
I think we're close to a winner.
De Tory needs to be added.
Frankie De Tory Goes to Boolywood. Relax! Don't Boo It!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
He's taking his time isn't he? 
Wonder what the hold up is? ???
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:40:43 pm
This has to be the most dragged out managerial appointment of all time, yet another first for the soft arses.
It's the most long-winded kneejerk appointment in football history.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:47:57 pm
He's taking his time isn't he? 
Wonder what the hold up is? ???
They're probably checking the graffiti on the Goodison walls to see if Lumplard is still the preferred choice.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:47:57 pm
He's taking his time isn't he? 
Wonder what the hold up is? ???

He is probably sat thinking do I really want to do this to myself.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:57:27 pm
They're probably checking the graffiti on the Goodison walls to see if Lumplard is still the preferred choice.

 ;D Now need the GOT poll and the blue wall graffiti blessings before daring to appoint anyone.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:47:57 pm
He's taking his time isn't he? 
Wonder what the hold up is? ???
the fans are interviewing him.  one by one.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:57:27 pm
They're probably checking the graffiti on the Goodison walls to see if Lumplard is still the preferred choice.

Still at the buffet at the Brick...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:02:09 pm
Still at the buffet at the Brick...
Fwank's on his 9th plate.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:47:57 pm
He's taking his time isn't he? 
Wonder what the hold up is? ???

I hear Frank wants to change the shirt badge.... i may be wrong  ::)

Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:57:27 pm
They're probably checking the graffiti on the Goodison walls to see if Lumplard is still the preferred choice.
All around you walls are tumbling down. Stop staring at the ground.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: AA1122 on Today at 06:22:16 pm

And so it was written...

That's it then. The flag puncher is in as DoF.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
If he doesnt sign soon they will be getting the bed sheets ready with we dont want you anyway written with tape.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:17:44 pm
Frankie De Tory Goes to Boolywood. Relax! Don't Boo It!
Winner, winner chicken dinner :)


Hello Terry  :wave
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:24:06 pm
If he doesnt sign soon they will be getting the bed sheets ready with we dont want you anyway written with tape.
They only use tape because it's easy to peel off for when they need to put their new managers name on.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:23:52 pm
And so it was written...

That's it then. The flag puncher is in as DoF.

Sharpie, because he scored a goal in a Derby, now on the board.
Cahill because he punched a corner flag showing passion after scoring a goal, as DOF.
Why not replace Bill Kenwright with Ian Snodin, because you know Radio Merseyside reckon hes an Everton Legend.

"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
